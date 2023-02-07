ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack White playing Brooklyn Steel before SNL

Jack White will be in NYC to perform on Saturday Night Live on February 25, with Woody Harrelson hosting. While he's in town, he's announced a show a few days earlier, at Brooklyn Steel on February 22. That's quite a bit more intimate than his last NYC show, which was at Barclays Center in April.
