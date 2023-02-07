Read full article on original website
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 3 $50,000 winning tickets
There were three $50,000 winning Lottery tickets claimed in Massachusetts Friday. All three of the winning tickets were for the Billion Dollar Extravaganza game, according to the Mass. Lottery. The three winning tickets were sold at Cumberland Farms in Leicester, North River Beverage in Marshfield and Kiki’s Kwik Mart in...
Revere woman wins $1M Mass. lottery prize on ticket sold in Boston
Katherine Weddleton of Revere has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” $20 instant ticket game. Weddleton opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She plans on using some of her winnings to go on a Disney cruise.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Mutual station sells $100,000 scratch ticket
A Massachusetts State Lottery player bought a winning $100,000 scratch ticket from an auto repair shop and came forward to claim their prize on Feb. 9. The $100,000 scratch ticket was from the “Millions” game. The winning ticket was sold in Braintree from the Highland Mutual Auto Repair shop, and was one of 29 total tickets from the “Millions” game worth $600 or more that was claimed on Thursday.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells $1 million scratch ticket
A Cumberland Farms gas station in Massachusetts sold a winning $1 million lottery scratch ticket that was claimed on Tuesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Cumberland Farms is located in Bridgewater, and the winner claimed their $1 million prize from the scratch ticket game “100X The Money.” That winning ticket was one of 30 total “100X The Money” tickets worth $600 or more claimed Tuesday.
The Top 5 “Cheapest” Places To Live In Massachusetts
Are you thinking of moving to The Bay State? What do you think is on the top of everybody's mind before they set up shop in our vicinity? It's quite obvious: The need and want for affordable living and Massachusetts fits the bill on this particular subject at hand. It's a no-brainer: The Commonwealth wants you to call one of its many affordable cities home.
3 Massachusetts residents win $1M scratch ticket prizes
Three Massachusetts residents have reason to celebrate after they all recently won $1 million on scratch tickets sold at local stores.
4 Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts win prizes in Monday night’s drawing
There was no Powerball jackpot winner in Massachusetts, but four tickets sold at local stores won prizes in Monday night’s drawing.
Mass. salary database: See the MBTA workers who earned the most in 2022
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, which came under federal scrutiny last year following a spate of safety failures, was the second-highest-paid department in state government in 2022. Total payroll at the MBTA was $664.14 million, state salary data show. That figure encompasses $544.4 million in base pay, $99.07 million in...
Is it Legal to Throw Trash in Someone Else’s Dumpster in Massachusetts?
I have been working in radio in Western Massachusetts for almost 20 years. I have been with WSBS Radio in Great Barrington since late December, 2005. In addition to on-air, programming, and digital duties one of my other tasks at the station is disposing of trash. Like many businesses we have a dumpster located in our parking lot which is where I dispose of all of the station's garbage.
Mass. State Police Col. Christopher S. Mason announces retirement
Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher S. Mason announced Friday that he will retire next week. Mason has been a member of the Mass. State Police for 30 years and has served as Colonel-Superintendent for more than three years. His retirement will take effect on Friday, Feb. 17. Mason was named...
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Saturday’s $34 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot continues to rise after one lucky winner in Washington won $747 million in the February 6 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Saturday’s winning lottery numbers:
Check Out the Oldest Bar in Massachusetts Just East of The Berkshires!
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants in Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on this link.
This Restaurant Serves Massachusetts' Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Massachusetts.
This Fascinating Massachusetts Prison Camp Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
There’s a certain spooky allure to abandoned places in Massachusetts, a state that is rich with history. There’s an abandoned Air Force base in Truro, an abandoned train tunnel in Clinton, and even an abandoned set of bear cages at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. These places have been left to decay and are being reclaimed by nature, much like the Rutland Prison Camp which we will be exploring today.
Search underway for missing Massachusetts girl last seen a month ago
Authorities are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing Massachusetts girl who last seen a month ago.
DraftKings Ohio: download the app for best Super Bowl 57 bonuses
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Prospective Buckeye State bettors have one more chance to click here and score the “bet $5, get $200″ Super Bowl...
Massachusetts Can Expect a Big Warm Up Very Soon…Late April Temperatures
By and large, this winter has been kind to Massachusetts so far. Sure, we have had some bouts of snow and a few frigid periods which is to be expected in the Bay State this time of year. For the most part, though, the snow has been few and far between and the temperature for a good chunk of the time has been above average. Hey, I'll take it.
Massachusetts Police Identify Body Found In Charles River
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A body found in Charles River on Thursday has been identified, officials said. Massachusetts State Police have identified the body as 55-year-old Tale Assalif of Cambridge. At around 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, police received reports a body had been seen in the river. A...
The One Italian Restaurant In Massachusetts With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
When you think of an Italian restaurant, plates of pasta, meatballs, parmigiana, and calamari may come to mind. But it may surprise you that there’s an Italian restaurant that offers all of that plus some of the best burgers in Massachusetts. While a burger at an Italian eatery may be a bit unexpected, you’ll have to try one for yourself to believe it.
