Massachusetts State

whdh.com

Revere woman wins $1M Mass. lottery prize on ticket sold in Boston

Katherine Weddleton of Revere has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” $20 instant ticket game. Weddleton opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She plans on using some of her winnings to go on a Disney cruise.
REVERE, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: Mutual station sells $100,000 scratch ticket

A Massachusetts State Lottery player bought a winning $100,000 scratch ticket from an auto repair shop and came forward to claim their prize on Feb. 9. The $100,000 scratch ticket was from the “Millions” game. The winning ticket was sold in Braintree from the Highland Mutual Auto Repair shop, and was one of 29 total tickets from the “Millions” game worth $600 or more that was claimed on Thursday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells $1 million scratch ticket

A Cumberland Farms gas station in Massachusetts sold a winning $1 million lottery scratch ticket that was claimed on Tuesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Cumberland Farms is located in Bridgewater, and the winner claimed their $1 million prize from the scratch ticket game “100X The Money.” That winning ticket was one of 30 total “100X The Money” tickets worth $600 or more claimed Tuesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

The Top 5 “Cheapest” Places To Live In Massachusetts

Are you thinking of moving to The Bay State? What do you think is on the top of everybody's mind before they set up shop in our vicinity? It's quite obvious: The need and want for affordable living and Massachusetts fits the bill on this particular subject at hand. It's a no-brainer: The Commonwealth wants you to call one of its many affordable cities home.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

Is it Legal to Throw Trash in Someone Else’s Dumpster in Massachusetts?

I have been working in radio in Western Massachusetts for almost 20 years. I have been with WSBS Radio in Great Barrington since late December, 2005. In addition to on-air, programming, and digital duties one of my other tasks at the station is disposing of trash. Like many businesses we have a dumpster located in our parking lot which is where I dispose of all of the station's garbage.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Fascinating Massachusetts Prison Camp Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now

There’s a certain spooky allure to abandoned places in Massachusetts, a state that is rich with history. There’s an abandoned Air Force base in Truro, an abandoned train tunnel in Clinton, and even an abandoned set of bear cages at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. These places have been left to decay and are being reclaimed by nature, much like the Rutland Prison Camp which we will be exploring today.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

DraftKings Ohio: download the app for best Super Bowl 57 bonuses

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Prospective Buckeye State bettors have one more chance to click here and score the “bet $5, get $200″ Super Bowl...
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

Massachusetts Police Identify Body Found In Charles River

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A body found in Charles River on Thursday has been identified, officials said. Massachusetts State Police have identified the body as 55-year-old Tale Assalif of Cambridge. At around 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, police received reports a body had been seen in the river. A...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
OnlyInYourState

The One Italian Restaurant In Massachusetts With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers

When you think of an Italian restaurant, plates of pasta, meatballs, parmigiana, and calamari may come to mind. But it may surprise you that there’s an Italian restaurant that offers all of that plus some of the best burgers in Massachusetts. While a burger at an Italian eatery may be a bit unexpected, you’ll have to try one for yourself to believe it.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

