Detroit, MI

Poll: Which player do you want the Lions to draft at No. 6 overall?

By Jeff Risdon
 2 days ago
The postseason all-star games are over and the NFL scouting combine is approaching in a few short weeks. We’re starting to get a better idea of which prospects figure to be available when the Detroit Lions go on the clock with the No. 6 pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

It’s a simple question: Which player do you want right now?

There is one stipulation. These four players are already off the board, based on an almost unanimous sampling of contemporary mock drafts:

  • Alabama EDGE Will Anderson
  • Alabama QB Bryce Young
  • Kentucky QB Will Levis
  • Georgia DT Jalen Carter

Choose one from the group here, a list that includes several realistic options for what the Lions might do with the pick acquired from the Rams.

