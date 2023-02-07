ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

Two victims life-flighted after Murfreesboro crash involving truck

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two people have been transported to the hospital by helicopter after a serious injury crash in Murfreesboro. The crash involved a car and a box truck, Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) reports. Investigators say speed may have been a factor that led to the crash. The...
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

One person, three pets die in Middle Tennessee house fire

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A resident and their three pets died in a house fire Thursday night in Rutherford County. It happened in the 3700 block of Snell Road. The fire marshal's office says crews arrived and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. After the blaze was contained, one person and three pets were found dead inside the house.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

MNPD: License plate reader pilot program coming to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police announced Friday that license plate readers (LPRs) will be coming to Nashville to see if they work for the city. Police say that the technology will hit Nashville in the next few weeks. The specific locations of the license plate readers can be...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

BJ's coming to Tennessee with first store in Nashville area

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is getting another wholesale retailer with the announcement BJ's Wholesale Club is expanding into the Midstate area. The company announced on Thursday it will open the first Tennessee location in La Vergne in the first half of the year. "The opening of our club in La Vergne represents...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

La Vergne Middle School student charged for bringing gun on campus

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A student in Middle Tennessee has been charged for allegedly bringing an unloaded gun to school on Friday. Rutherford County Schools sent a message to La Vergne Middle School parents informing them of the situation. The district says all students are safe and no threat was made towards the school.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Murfreesboro native wins Hell's Kitchen, an 'epic moment'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Chef Alex Belew, who hails from Murfreesboro, won this season's edition of Hell's Kitchen Thursday. In regards to winning the show, Belew described his emotions vividly. "When I walked through that door I was in complete disbelief.," Belew said. "The whole finale was so surreal....
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

SEC fines Vandy $250k for rushing court after upset of Vols

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference is fining Vanderbilt $250,000 for fans rushing the court after the Commodores upset No. 6 Tennessee on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. The league announced the fine Friday for violating the SEC policy limiting access to the competition area. This is Vanderbilt’s fourth offense...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy