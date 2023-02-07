Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Two victims life-flighted after Murfreesboro crash involving truck
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two people have been transported to the hospital by helicopter after a serious injury crash in Murfreesboro. The crash involved a car and a box truck, Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) reports. Investigators say speed may have been a factor that led to the crash. The...
fox17.com
One person, three pets die in Middle Tennessee house fire
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A resident and their three pets died in a house fire Thursday night in Rutherford County. It happened in the 3700 block of Snell Road. The fire marshal's office says crews arrived and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. After the blaze was contained, one person and three pets were found dead inside the house.
fox17.com
MNPD sgt. uninjured after patrol car shot, teen charged with attempted criminal homicide
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Shots are fired at a Nashville police sergeant's patrol car. A sergeant working an extra-duty crime reduction initiative Saturday night on Doverside Drive at Dickerson Pike, just north of East Nashville, had his patrol car shot at around 8:30 p.m, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The sergeant did not get injured.
fox17.com
MNPD: License plate reader pilot program coming to Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police announced Friday that license plate readers (LPRs) will be coming to Nashville to see if they work for the city. Police say that the technology will hit Nashville in the next few weeks. The specific locations of the license plate readers can be...
fox17.com
BJ's coming to Tennessee with first store in Nashville area
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is getting another wholesale retailer with the announcement BJ's Wholesale Club is expanding into the Midstate area. The company announced on Thursday it will open the first Tennessee location in La Vergne in the first half of the year. "The opening of our club in La Vergne represents...
fox17.com
La Vergne Middle School student charged for bringing gun on campus
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A student in Middle Tennessee has been charged for allegedly bringing an unloaded gun to school on Friday. Rutherford County Schools sent a message to La Vergne Middle School parents informing them of the situation. The district says all students are safe and no threat was made towards the school.
fox17.com
Williamson County hospital Valentine babies promote heart health
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — February is American Heart Month, and some babies this month are promoting the cause. According to the CDC, one person has a heart attack every 40 seconds nationally. At Williamson County Medical Center, babies are showing up this Valentine's Day to remind people to stay...
fox17.com
Murfreesboro native wins Hell's Kitchen, an 'epic moment'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Chef Alex Belew, who hails from Murfreesboro, won this season's edition of Hell's Kitchen Thursday. In regards to winning the show, Belew described his emotions vividly. "When I walked through that door I was in complete disbelief.," Belew said. "The whole finale was so surreal....
fox17.com
First infant surrendered to Bowling Green's newly-installed baby box
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WZTV) — A healthy newborn baby has been anonymously surrendered in Bowling Green, making it the first surrender since the city introduced a Safe Haven Baby Box. The box installed in December is the 132nd location in the US. Safe Haven Baby Boxes says their mission...
fox17.com
Dickson County Humane Society cuts ties with sheriff's department
DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Dickson County Humane Society said it will no longer work with the county's animal control run by the sheriff's office. The Humane Society of Dickson County said they’re doing all the work without getting enough funding from county leaders. They said about 75%...
fox17.com
Conservative author has heated exchange with Tennessee lawmakers on trans youth
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — How old do you have to be to determine if you are male or female?. That question seems to be at the center of a heated debate between a popular blogger and a lawmaker from Nashville after Tennessee legislators advanced a handful of proposals that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth.
fox17.com
SEC fines Vandy $250k for rushing court after upset of Vols
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference is fining Vanderbilt $250,000 for fans rushing the court after the Commodores upset No. 6 Tennessee on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. The league announced the fine Friday for violating the SEC policy limiting access to the competition area. This is Vanderbilt’s fourth offense...
