Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FAR shower Peeping Tom suspect identified by UIPD
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — U of I Police said they’ve identified the person who was reportedly entering the women’s shower areas of a dorm Sunday morning. Police officials reported on Wednesday that they were informed of a man entering those areas in Oglesby Hall, part of the Florida Avenue Residence complex. The man viewed at […]
newschannel20.com
Champaign man arrested for firing gun after argument with girlfriend
ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WICS) — A Champaign man is in custody after the Champaign County Sheriff's says he fired a gun outside following an argument with his girlfriend. We're told Hannibal Whitesell, 23, was arrested on Wednesday for aggravated discharge and reckless discharge of a firearm. Sheriff deputies were...
Coroner identifies man killed in Rantoul shooting
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner released on Tuesday the name of a man who was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Rantoul Monday night. Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as Azaan Lee, 21 of Champaign. Rantoul Police officials said officers were investigating a stolen vehicle in the area of […]
WCIA
Police chase spans Champaign Co. from Urbana to St. Joseph, including I-74 standoff
URBANA TOWNSHIP, Ill. — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after reports of trespassing and property damage throughout Champaign-Urbana. Deputies pursued him throughout Champaign County on Wednesday, including a standoff on I-74. The events began when Champaign County deputies were dispatched to the Champaign County fairgrounds for a trespasser just before 3:00 a.m. on Feb. 8.
Central Illinois Proud
Juvenile arrested for 2 armed robbery incidents in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Juvenile was arrested in connection to two separate armed robbery incidents in Normal Tuesday. According to a Normal police press release, a 14-year-old has been charged with aggravated robbery and robbery in two incidents. On Dec. 7, 2022, two individuals were approached by a...
Suspect dead in Rantoul officer-involved shooting, ISP leading investigation
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — At around 11:30 p.m. last night Rantoul Police were investigating a stolen vehicle when an officer was involved in an incident where shots were fired. The incident occurred near W. Belle Ave. and N. Ohio Ave. and aid was given to the suspect by officers and emergency personnel. The suspect was […]
Decatur man who died of multiple gunshot wounds identified by coroner
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the name of the man who died in an overnight shooting in Decatur. Cameron K. Taylor, 30, of Decatur, Ill. was pronounced dead on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 12:38 a.m. The coroner confirmed that Taylor was brought to Decatur Memorial Hospital Emergency Room in critical […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Identity Released of Vehicle Theft Suspect Shot by Officer in Rantoul
REPORTS HAVE INDICATED THAT THE SUSPECT WAS BEING PURSUED FOR DRIVING AN ALLEGEDLY STOLEN VEHICLE; AND SUSTAINED AN OFFICER RELATED SHOOTING THAT IS BEING INVESTIGATED. THIS IDENTIFICATION REPORT IS FROM THE CHAMPAIGN COUNTY CORONER’S OFFICE:. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup is releasing the identity of the male involved in...
wmay.com
Menard and Macon Counties investigating highway shooting
Authorities in two counties are investigating a shooting incident northwest of Springfield Tuesday. Just before 4:30 pm, Menard County authorities were notified by officials in Mason County that a motorist had been shot but was still traveling southbound on Route 97, with the suspect vehicle – a U-Haul box truck – in pursuit.
WAND TV
Man found guilty of first degree murder in 2021 Argenta shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Forsyth man on trial for the shooting and killing of another man in Argenta has been found guilty of first degree murder. Phillip Gehrken, 52, was found guilty by a jury in Macon County Circuit Court. In July 2021, authorities responded at 6:20 p.m. Sunday...
WAND TV
30-year-old shot, killed in Decatur identified
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 30-year-old was shot and killed in Decatur, according to police. Decatur Police said at 11:14 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the 500 block of S. 19th Street in reference to a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found Cameron K. Taylor...
newschannel20.com
Couple arrested for stealing car
LEROY, Ill. (WICS) — A couple in LeRoy was arrested on Wednesday morning after stealing a white Nissan Rouge, according to the LeRoy IL Police Department. Police say they saw the Nissan Rouge parked at Love’s Travel Stop in LeRoy and ran the registration plate on his in-car computer.
25newsnow.com
Police: Pair arrested for warrants, possessing a stolen vehicle
LeROY (25 News Now) - A man and woman from Bloomington and Normal were arrested after a LeRoy Police officer ran the license plates of a car they were inside and discovered it stolen. Police say George E. Woodworth, 45, of Bloomington, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle,...
Police searching for a suspect after deadly shooting in Decatur
DECATUR Ill., (WCIA) – Decatur police are investigating a deadly shooting last night which happened at a home near 19th and Decatur Streets. Police say they arrived at the home to see a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Police are still searching for […]
newschannel20.com
Ford County Sheriff announces discovery and detonation of explosives
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCCU) — The Ford County Sheriff, Chad Johnson, announced the discovery and subsequent detonation of multiple explosives in connection with a search warrant for James Watterson, 34. Johnson says Watterson was arrested on Saturday, February 4, on a warrant stemming from threats to law enforcement officers...
foxillinois.com
30 firefighters on scene for apartment complex fire
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — Thirty firefighters were on the scene at an apartment complex responding to a fire on Wednesday. Crews arrived at the 1200 block of Falcon Drive for a report of a fire at 4:19 p.m. Four families were displaced due to the fire. No injuries were...
WAND TV
Police: Gunman ambushes delivery driver, steals pizza
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in Danville. The only the suspect took: pizza. Danville Police were called to the 900 block of Zeiter Ct. Monday night around 8:30. A Papa Johns delivery driver said they were delivering pizza in...
WAND TV
Jury selection begins in trial of deadly 2021 shooting in Argenta
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The trial of the man accused of shooting and killing another man in Argenta is underway. The trial of Phillip Gehrken, 52, is underway in Macon County Circuit Court. In July 2021, authorities responded at 6:20 p.m. Sunday to 7414 Jordan Road in Argenta for a...
UPDATE: All lanes reopened on I-74 after truck fire, vehicle crash due
Update 9:35 p.m. State Police report that all lanes are reopened on I-74 eastbound. Update 4:20 p.m. The I-74 eastbound left lane is now open. Officials said though that the right lane will remain closed for multiple hours for tow operations near Ogden. Update 4:15 p.m. Illinois State Police have confirmed a personal vehicle crash at […]
WAND TV
Decatur Police searching for suspects who broke into home, robbed people at gunpoint
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is looking for two suspects who broke into a home and held two people at gunpoint. On January 23 around 11:30 a.m. Decatur Police were called to the 1900 block of E Pythian for a home invasion. Officers spoke to two victims...
Comments / 0