Shaking off the chill this afternoon with temps pushing the 60 degree mark Tuesday

By Bradley Wells
 5 days ago

Tuesday morning we’ll be treated to a nice sunrise with a few fair weather clouds flying on by. Sunshine and southwest winds, along with high pressure, will help us with a beautiful day! Feeling more like spring than late winter as we head towards the mid and upper 50s. A bank thermometer reading 60 isn’t unlikely. A few instances of clouds here and there as our next system gets its act together towards our west with an approaching cold front. A few isolated showers late in the evening towards nighttime hours possible but most of us remain dry.

Wednesday will be a hit and miss day with showers with many dry hours in the day. Even some peeks of sunshine likely as our cold front from Tuesday stalls over the region. The lack of moisture with the front means showers will be light in nature and very scattered but the added instability means we may see a few moderate showers in the afternoon during the heating of the day. Temps continue on the warm side as we approach the 60 degree mark by the afternoon.
Clouds will thicken Wednesday night as rain chances climb into our Thursday morning.

Thursday we finally give our stalled system a little nudge with a few isolated showers to start the day. A few quiet hours mid morning through early afternoon for most of us before the system finally exits Thursday evening. It’ll do so with a broken line of moderate showers before we dry out late into the overnight hours. However, our next system is hot on the heals of this one leaving so expect cloudy skies to continue.

Friday is a mostly cloudy day where most of us stay dry. As our next rain maker pushes up from the south, a few of our southern counties run the risk of an isolated shower mid day through the evening. The farther north and west you are, the more likely you’ll find Friday to be a nice day. We do start to cool off as northwest winds take over dropping afternoon highs back into the 50s which is still well above average. Friday night we’ll see another shot at light rain showers area changing over to snow flurries into our Saturday morning as overnight lows drop below freezing.

Saturday we crank up that cold air flow with breezy condition and dropping temps. Rain transitions over to snow showers early on for everyone. Hard to say who will see what so far out, but a safe bet is messy travel early Saturday morning for all. Accumulating snows for the mountains are also a safe bet but at this point the amount looks to be minimal. As always, track and ground temps are the key to snow forecasts and with several days in the 50s and 60s, this one is going to come down to timing. We’ll see more measurable snow with a morning storm over an afternoon one. Of course, we’ll keep you posted as the week unfolds!

Sunday a few lingering snow flakes for the mountains likely but most will see clouds beginning to fade by mid morning. Partly sunny skies for most Sunday afternoon with more clouds than not for the eastern mountains. Afternoon highs are warmer than average in the mid 40s but wind chills will certainly make this feel colder. Skies continue to clear into the evening as high pressure builds back in.

Monday we return to the warmth and sunshine for the entire day. A frosty start with many of us in the upper 20s but southwest winds and sunshine get to work early on as we push temps through the 40s and into the low 50s by the afternoon. The dry and clear conditions continue into the evening setting us up for a nice, quiet start to our week.

In your extended forecast drier weather wins out and it appears we return to warmer temperatures as our jet stream continues to fluctuate in a post La Nina set up. This set up typically yields a rocky rise and fall pattern so don’t get too used to the 50s and 60s just yet. Long range forecast shows the back half of February is on track to be cooler than our 40 degree averages.

TUESDAY
WARMER! Few clouds at times. Iso shower late. Highs pushing 60 degrees.
WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy, isolated light showers possible. Most stay dry. Highs near 60 once again.
THURSDAY
AM rain, brief break, PM showers. Highs in the 60s. Breezy
FRIDAY
Windy and cooler. Clouds building back late. Highs in the 50s.
SATURDAY
Snow showers for all, cold. Highs in the mid 30s.
SUNDAY
Mnt. flurries early, clearing for all PM. Highs in the 40s.
MONDAY
Warming up with sunshine. Highs in the 50s.
TUESDAY
Another nice day, warm. Highs in the upper 50s.
WEDNESDAY
Sct. showers return. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
THURSDAY
Hit & miss showers. Some dry hours. Highs in the upper 50s.

