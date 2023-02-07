Read full article on original website
ROI Influencers: Power List 2023; Law — Bill Castner
He is well-known throughout the state in the highest level of politics and government. He is a fierce advocate for reforming gun laws, serving as key adviser on issue with governor. Explore other influencer categories:. Executives (National & Global Companies) Executives (New Jersey Companies) Questions about the list?
Why Gov. Phil Murphy is No. 1 on our 2023 Power List
As if it didn’t know already, the business community learned just how powerful and influential the governor is during the pandemic, when businesses were either shut down, forced to go virtual or heavily restricted — virtually overnight. We remind business owners of this not to recall the governor’s...
New Jersey Assembly Members Call On Governor Murphy To “Immediately” End All Covid-19 Mandates
New Jersey Assembly members Gerry Scharfenberger and Victoria Flynn (Monmouth-R’s) are calling on New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to end any and all existing COVID-19 restrictions immediately. “While it is clear that the COVID-19 pandemic has been over for quite some time, a conclusion that even the Federal Government...
Update: New Laws in New Jersey: Gov. Murphy Signs 10 Bills into Law
Recent updates from the New Jersey Legislature and Governor Murphy. *Updated February 7, 2023 at 1:15 PM with new laws as of February 6, 2023. We've been documenting the legislative progress of our senate, assembly, and governor since the inception of Morristown Minute.
Governor Phil Murphy (D) issues one executive order from Jan. 31-Feb. 6
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) issued one executive order from Jan. 31-Feb. 6. As of Feb. 6, Murphy has issued one executive order in 2023—nine fewer than he did at this point a year ago. Governors use executive orders to manage executive branch operations. During the week of...
N.J. increases food aid for thousands of residents under law Murphy just signed as federal aid ends
With a pandemic-driven increase in federal food assistance set to expire at the end of the month, New Jersey is making sure thousands of residents who rely on the aid will keep getting at least $95 a month. Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed a law that nearly doubles the...
NJ keeps food stamps minimum to $95 a month as federal SNAP benefit dries out
New Jersey families that received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will continue receiving at least $95 per month under a bill signed by Gov. Phil Murphy Wednesday. Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law a measure to ensure families’ pandemic-era benefits are not cut in half. [ more › ]
Gov. Murphy signs bill increasing minimum SNAP benefits in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed a bill that nearly doubles the minimum SNAP benefits available to New Jersey residents. The bill will ensure that every SNAP household in New Jersey will receive at least $95 in benefits each month. The federal government began providing emergency food assistance allotments to SNAP […]
Thousands of temp workers in N.J. will get new rights under law Murphy just signed
Temporary workers in New Jersey will soon receive sweeping new protections and rights under a law Gov. Phil Murphy signed Monday, capping a years-long journey for labor and immigration advocates who fought for the measure against pushback from business leaders and several legislative setbacks. Supporters say the “Temp Worker Bill...
Murphy to include $10M in budget to create 1st statewide law enforcement-mental health collaboration
Gov. Phil Murphy plans to allocate $10 million in funding in the 2024 budget to expand the ARRIVE Together program to the entire state — creating the first statewide law enforcement and mental health co-responder collaboration in the country. Additionally, starting in May 2023, the program will utilize $2...
Update: Murphy Explains Non-Profit Funding Veto
In a statement, Governor Phil Murphy explained the reasons for his absolute veto of a bill passed unanimously by the state legislature that would have given non-profits, like yeshivos and shuls, access to easy construction funding. Murphy’s office wrote that the governor agreed with the proposal, but felt that the...
New Jersey becomes first state to mandate K-12 students learn information literacy
In an effort to combat the rise of misinformation, Garden State students are getting a new addition to their curriculums. Governor Phil Murphy signed bipartisan legislation (S588) Wednesday that requires K-12 instruction on information literacy under the implementation of the New Jersey Student Learning Standards. In doing so, the Democrat made New Jersey the first state with such a mandate.
In first poll of the 2025 N.J. governor’s race, Democratic race is ‘wide open’ and Ciattarelli is best known Republican
As New Jersey political insiders consider who might succeed term-limited Gov. Phil Murphy in 2025, Republican Jack Ciattarelli and just marginally, Democrat Mikie Sherrill, have the highest statewide favorables among members of their respective political parties, with most candidates still undefined, according to a new Fairleigh Dickinson University poll released this morning.
New Jersey races to meet expedited deadline to distribute water assistance — or lose it
Pa. could be a downstream beneficiary of the federal funding if Garden State officials fail to act. The post New Jersey races to meet expedited deadline to distribute water assistance — or lose it appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Stimulus check update: Homeowners to receive $1,500 payment in 20 days!
In New Jersey, homeowners have less than three weeks to apply for a state program that will provide them with up to $1,500. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters initiative is now accepting applications from state homeowners and renters until February 28. Stimulus Checks For Homeowners. According...
New Jersey Takes Bold Step to Combat Food Insecurity with $45 Increase in Monthly SNAP Benefits
Governor Phil Murphy Signs Nation-Leading Legislation to Guarantee Minimum of $95 in Monthly Assistance for Struggling Households. New Jersey is taking steps to address food insecurity in the state with a new piece of legislation aimed at helping low-income families. Governor Phil Murphy recently signed bill A-5086, which mandates that every household receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in the state must receive a minimum of $95 per month. This is a $45 increase from the previous minimum of $50.
IRS to New Jersey taxpayers: Don't file your taxes yet
NEW JERSEY - If you live in New Jersey or more than a dozen other select states, you may be one of the millions of taxpayers being urged by the Internal Revenue Service to hold off on filing tax returns for 2022. Last year, 19 states offered diverse programs that...
Murphy administration pilots lifelong learning program to empower unemployed, chronically underemployed NJ residents to succeed in the labor market
NEW JERSEY – In partnership with the Office of Governor Phil Murphy, the Office of Innovation and the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) have teamed up to fund a two-year pilot program to provide job-coaching, training, and employment support to jobless and chronically underemployed residents who do not have college degrees or workplace credentials.
Mayor Reed Calls on State of New Jersey to Bring Back State Employees to Work In-Person
Trenton N.J. – Mayor Reed Gusciora is calling on Governor Phil Murphy to bring back full-time state employees to resume work in-person. Last week, Governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, called on state employees to return to work in Harrisburg; while noting the trade-offs associated with in-person work, his administration concluded that the influx of state workers is critical to support local businesses. Mayor Reed Gusciora stated, “Our Capital City is no different from Harrisburg. Our local businesses depend on state workers, and we would welcome the return of all state workers to Trenton.”
