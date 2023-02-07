ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ROI Influencers: Power List 2023; Law — Bill Castner

He is well-known throughout the state in the highest level of politics and government. He is a fierce advocate for reforming gun laws, serving as key adviser on issue with governor. Explore other influencer categories:. Executives (National & Global Companies) Executives (New Jersey Companies) Questions about the list?
Why Gov. Phil Murphy is No. 1 on our 2023 Power List

As if it didn’t know already, the business community learned just how powerful and influential the governor is during the pandemic, when businesses were either shut down, forced to go virtual or heavily restricted — virtually overnight. We remind business owners of this not to recall the governor’s...
Gov. Murphy signs bill increasing minimum SNAP benefits in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed a bill that nearly doubles the minimum SNAP benefits available to New Jersey residents.  The bill will ensure that every SNAP household in New Jersey will receive at least $95 in benefits each month. The federal government began providing emergency food assistance allotments to SNAP […]
Mayor: State budget leaves NYC with $4B in unexpected costs

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams says the new state budget proposal leaves New York City holding the bag with some $4 billion in unanticipated new costs.That includes $500 million a year for the MTA, and hundreds of millions for new charter schools, reducing class size and sheltering asylum seekers.READ MORE: Gov. Kathy Hochul addresses funding for asylum seekers, MTA's fiscal problems in state budgetHe says unless something is done, the city will have no choice but to slash services across the board."We are looking deeply and every New Yorker would feel the pain," Adams said.The mayor is scheduled to ask lawmakers in Albany next week to find other ways to fund the programs.
Update: Murphy Explains Non-Profit Funding Veto

In a statement, Governor Phil Murphy explained the reasons for his absolute veto of a bill passed unanimously by the state legislature that would have given non-profits, like yeshivos and shuls, access to easy construction funding. Murphy’s office wrote that the governor agreed with the proposal, but felt that the...
New Jersey becomes first state to mandate K-12 students learn information literacy

In an effort to combat the rise of misinformation, Garden State students are getting a new addition to their curriculums. Governor Phil Murphy signed bipartisan legislation (S588) Wednesday that requires K-12 instruction on information literacy under the implementation of the New Jersey Student Learning Standards. In doing so, the Democrat made New Jersey the first state with such a mandate.
In first poll of the 2025 N.J. governor’s race, Democratic race is ‘wide open’ and Ciattarelli is best known Republican

As New Jersey political insiders consider who might succeed term-limited Gov. Phil Murphy in 2025, Republican Jack Ciattarelli and just marginally, Democrat Mikie Sherrill, have the highest statewide favorables among members of their respective political parties, with most candidates still undefined, according to a new Fairleigh Dickinson University poll released this morning.
New Jersey Takes Bold Step to Combat Food Insecurity with $45 Increase in Monthly SNAP Benefits

Governor Phil Murphy Signs Nation-Leading Legislation to Guarantee Minimum of $95 in Monthly Assistance for Struggling Households. New Jersey is taking steps to address food insecurity in the state with a new piece of legislation aimed at helping low-income families. Governor Phil Murphy recently signed bill A-5086, which mandates that every household receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in the state must receive a minimum of $95 per month. This is a $45 increase from the previous minimum of $50.
IRS to New Jersey taxpayers: Don't file your taxes yet

NEW JERSEY - If you live in New Jersey or more than a dozen other select states, you may be one of the millions of taxpayers being urged by the Internal Revenue Service to hold off on filing tax returns for 2022. Last year, 19 states offered diverse programs that...
Murphy administration pilots lifelong learning program to empower unemployed, chronically underemployed NJ residents to succeed in the labor market

NEW JERSEY – In partnership with the Office of Governor Phil Murphy, the Office of Innovation and the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) have teamed up to fund a two-year pilot program to provide job-coaching, training, and employment support to jobless and chronically underemployed residents who do not have college degrees or workplace credentials.
Mayor Reed Calls on State of New Jersey to Bring Back State Employees to Work In-Person

Trenton N.J. – Mayor Reed Gusciora is calling on Governor Phil Murphy to bring back full-time state employees to resume work in-person. Last week, Governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, called on state employees to return to work in Harrisburg; while noting the trade-offs associated with in-person work, his administration concluded that the influx of state workers is critical to support local businesses. Mayor Reed Gusciora stated, “Our Capital City is no different from Harrisburg. Our local businesses depend on state workers, and we would welcome the return of all state workers to Trenton.”
