Turnto10.com
Man, 25, shot and killed in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in Providence on Sunday morning. Providence police responded to a house on Burnside Street at roughly 6 a.m. for a reported disturbance with shots fired. Chief Oscar Perez told NBC 10 News the shooting happened during an afterhours...
Turnto10.com
Man seriously injured in Providence shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a man was shot Saturday night and seriously injured. The shooting was reported on North Main Street. At least six evidence markers were visible. Investigators appeared to be focused on a white car. The man was brought to a nearby hospital where...
Turnto10.com
Oscar Perez named first Latino chief of Providence police
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence has its 38th and first Latino police chief. Mayor Brett Smiley said Friday that Oscar Perez will be stepping into the top spot after 30 years with the department. “The city of Providence has seen me age and develop into who I am," Perez...
Turnto10.com
2 killed in Providence car crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Two people were killed in a fiery crash in Providence early Sunday morning. Police said a car collided with the highway retaining wall at East Franklin and Pine streets at roughly 4:45 a.m. The car caught fire and the driver was ejected. Both occupants of...
Turnto10.com
Providence police continue to search for boy, 13, reported missing
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Where is Ramon Figueroa?. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said earlier this week that the 13-year-old was last seen in Providence on Jan. 7 and that he could be in the Cranston area. Providence police confirmed Thursday that they are looking for...
Turnto10.com
Providence police seek help in finding missing 13-year-old boy
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Police Department is looking for help from the public in finding 13-year-old Ramon Figueroa. Police said he has been missing since he fled on foot at Hasbro Children's Hospital on Jan. 7 after refusing to get into the Ocean Tides transport van. The...
Turnto10.com
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Johnston highway crash
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A Fall River man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a crash on Route 6 east in Johnston on Saturday. Rhode Island State Police said 49-year-old Jimmie Pemberton tried to take the off ramp to Killingly Street at about 7:30 p.m. when his BMW sedan was sent about 150 feet down an embankment.
Turnto10.com
Man who says he was attacked by Fall River officer talks to NBC 10 I-Team
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Months after a Fall River police officer was accused by federal authorities of beating a suspect in custody with a baton, and covering it up in his reports, the man who was allegedly hit gave his first television interview to NBC 10 News. Officer...
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket swimmer overcomes pediatric stroke
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Emma McPherson will never forget the first time she dove into a pool. “It felt like I was finally me," said Emma, a senior at Tolman High School. "Swimming felt like me - like my passion.”. At just 3-years-old, her swim career was born. “I...
Turnto10.com
Car crashes into New Bedford home
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A car crashed into a New Bedford home on Friday night. Police said a driver had a medical emergency at about 6:45 p.m. and crashed into a house on Shawmut Avenue. Video from one of the residents showed debris throughout the inside of the...
Turnto10.com
Fire breaks out at Warwick home, killing cats inside
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a smoky scene at a Warwick home on Friday night. NBC 10 crews on the scene observed firefighters working to put out a fire at a home on Pevear Avenue. The homeowner told NBC 10 he was not home at the time...
Turnto10.com
Burst pipe impacts 23 rooms at Winters Elementary
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Students at Winters Elementary School will have another week of remote learning after a unit that heats water in the ceiling burst in last weekend's cold. NBC 10 was able to take a look at the repair work at the Pawtucket school on Friday. Restoration...
Turnto10.com
Mental health expert speaks on resources following string of family tragedies
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As four communities in Massachusetts and one in Rhode Island deal with unbelievable tragedies, NBC 10 spoke with a mental health expert following the string of alleged family killings. There have been three alleged family-involved murders in Cohasset, Duxbury, Andover and one in Woonsocket in...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island dog born without front legs stars in 'Puppy Bowl'
(WJAR) — One-year-old Joey was showing off for the camera on Sunday. He took the field on Animal Planet's "Puppy Bowl." The pup and his owners weren't shy about the big day, which was recorded in October. "In my eyes, more important than the Super Bowl, that other game...
Turnto10.com
Food drive to benefit children facing food insecurity over February vacation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The non-profit We Share Hope partnered with the Providence Performing Arts Center on Saturday to hold a food drive that will benefit children facing food insecurity over February vacation. Johanna Corcoran, executive director of We Share Hope, said the food drive was inspired by "Come...
Turnto10.com
Early morning fire displaces 10 people from Brockton home
(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to an early morning house fire in Brockton that displaced ten people. The Brockton Fire Department responded around 1:40 a.m. to 1014 North Main Street for a porch fire. Responding crews reported heavy fire coming from a second-floor porch. The department says the fire that...
Turnto10.com
Saint Ray's beats Johnston in overtime thriller
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Sports Team 10 travelled to Pawtucket on Friday night for the season finale of "High School Hoops." Johnston took on Saint Raphael Academy. Saint Ray's would go on to beat Johnston in overtime, for a final score of 77 to 70. You can also watch...
Turnto10.com
Southern New England florists grapple with rising costs ahead of Valentine's Day
(WJAR) — Across Southern New England, florists are getting ready for their busiest day of the year: Valentine's Day. "Everybody's working 4 or 5, 7 days in a row to try to get this large amount of flowers and vases and shipments out in this short period of time," Eddie Cabral, the owner of Xavier's Flower Shop in Fall River, said.
Turnto10.com
How to talk to children about violence, tragedy they see in the news
It's been a brutal year so far, when it comes to tragic and chilling news. Think about the toll it takes on us as adults and multiply that for kids. "Kids are really perceptive, and they pick up things all around them," said Olivia Ordoñez, a licensed social worker and school counselor at the Gordon School in East Providence.
Turnto10.com
Record-breaking warmth across Southern New England
Record-high temperatures were shattered across Southern New England Friday afternoon as the region was blasted by an abnormally warm air mass. T.F. Green, where all of Providence's official records are kept, warmed to 64F, breaking the old record of 58F, which was set back in 1909. Other records fell in...
