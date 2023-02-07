Read full article on original website
WSFA
WATCH: 1-year-old reunites with big brother after open-heart surgery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A heartwarming reunion was caught on camera by a Chilton County woman of her two children. Kirsten Carmichael said her son Tripp Caudle, 3, welcomes daughter Collins Caudle,1, after being released from the hospital in January after having her third open-heart surgery. “He was dying to...
Search canceled for missing 14-year-old girl in Chilton County
UPDATE: The search for Kaitlin Larae Robinson has been canceled, per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ORIGINAL: Search underway for missing 14-year-old girl in Chilton County CHILTON, COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Thorsby Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl last seen Thursday. According to the TPD, Kaitlin […]
Alabama man killed in head-on collision Friday night, second driver hospitalized
An Alabama man was killed Friday night in a two-vehicle, head-on crash, state troopers reported. The two-vehicle crash occurred in Dallas County at approximately 8 p.m. Friday and claimed the life of 56-year-old Robert W. Ingram of Valley Grande. Ingram was fatally injured when his 2000 Dodge Dakota collided head-on...
selmasun.com
Donnie Ross wins Long Lewis Hero of the Month
The January 2023 Hero of the Month from Long Lewis is Donnie Ross. "Donnie Ross is a volunteer for the fire department. He has recently worked on all areas of Dallas County affected by the tornado both day & night! When he wasn't out on the frontline doing as much as possible and leading other volunteers, he was gathering donations for families who had lost everything in this tragedy. He is 24 years old and could be out doing other things but instead he is doing what he enjoys most and serving his community!”
WSFA
Power restored at Montgomery Regional Airport after ‘isolated’ outage
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Electricity has been restored after an “isolated power outage” at Montgomery Regional Airport, according to a spokesperson. The airport deployed backup generators while working through the blackout. TSA continued operating a manual checkpoint screening and the airfield remained open and operating normally during the...
WSFA
Hope Inspired Ministries expands into Lowndes County
HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A faith-based nonprofit has a new home in Lowndes County. Hope Inspired Ministries received a grant from Delta Regional Authority to teach high school seniors at Lowndes County Public Schools workforce skills they can use after high school. Lowndes County is home to one of the...
WSFA
Montgomery County traffic tickets can now be paid online
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County District Court now allows traffic ticket recipients to go online to seek driving school, get time to pay a fine, offer proof of insurance or repair, or even request a new court date for a missed hearing or trial. “It is our goal...
WSFA
Alabama family struggles to reach loved ones in Turkey’s massive earthquake
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 20,000 people have been killed and tens of thousands are injured after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on Monday. The quake is one of the strongest to hit the region in more than 100 years. As teams race to rescue survivors...
wbrc.com
Missing Thorsby teen found safe in Dallas County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kaitlin Larae Robinson, a 14-year-old from Thorsby, has been found unharmed after being missing since Thursday, February 9. Thorsby Police Chief Rodney Barnett said that Robinson was located on Saturday afternoon in Dallas County, Alabama. Thorsby Police Department thanked the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alabama Fusion...
WSFA
Dallas County crash claims Valley Grande man’s life
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Dallas County has claimed the life of 56-year-old Robert W. Ingram of Valley Grande. According to ALEA, at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Ingram was fatally injured when his 2000 Dodge Dakota collided head-on with a 2020 GMC Terrain driven by a 53-year-old woman.
Late-night fight ends with gunfire at Alabama Waffle House
One man was treated for injuries, and another arrested after a midnight altercation at Waffle House in Greenville Thursday. According to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn, the unidentified male suspect was charged with discharging a weapon. in the city limits and reckless endangerment after firing shots in the air during...
WSFA
Pedestrian killed in Pike County crash.
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle accident has claimed the life of a 57-year-old Goshen woman in Pike County on Friday night. According to ALEA, at approximately 7:07 p.m. on Friday night Sherry L. Adams, 57, of Goshen, was critically injured when she was struck by a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 17-year-old juvenile.
Bessemer man killed in shooting at Montevallo party
An altercation during an overnight party in Montevallo left man fatally shot. Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans identified the victim as Shonte Shannel Hudson. He was 45 and lived in Bessemer. Authorities said the shooting happened about 10 p.m. Saturday at a party on Melton Street. Details surrounding the deadly...
Alabama man pushing broken down pickup struck, killed by motorist
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday after a he was struck while trying to push his disabled truck, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, and claimed the life of a Greenville, Alabama, man. Kenneth Lamar Holland, 31, was critically injured when he was struck...
Opelika-Auburn News
Tuskegee man charged with vehicle break-ins in Auburn
A Tuskegee man was recently arrested on warrants in connection to breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and theft of property fourth degree. The crime allegedly happened in Auburn on South College Street on Jan. 26. According to a press release put out by the Auburn Police, on Feb....
WSFA
Troy University to host Alabama Archeological Society Conference
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Archeologists from across Alabama are gathering in Pike County next weekend to share new findings in the field with their peers, college students, and the general public. “It’s people from all over the state doing all different types of archeology and all different time periods,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn man arrested in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins, multiple other charges
An Auburn man has been arrested and charged with breaking into multiple vehicles. Ja’Savein Armani Frazier, 20, of Auburn was arrested Feb. 3 on warrants charging him with seven counts of unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, theft of property first degree, five counts of theft of property second degree, two counts of theft of property fourth degree, failure to appear, and minor in possession of alcohol.
WSFA
Two vehicle crash claims life of Hartselle man
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hartselle man on Saturday afternoon. According to ALEA, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday Irving Wilbert, 74, of Hartselle, was fatally injured when his 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that he was driving was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet 5500 service truck.
elmoreautauganews.com
Narcotics Search reportedly ‘cut short’ at Prattville High today; Board officials Investigating
A search of Prattville High School with officers and narcotics K9’s today found a small amount of suspected drugs. We confirmed that no guns were found on campus by officers, who admitted their search was cut short by a school administrator. Our trusted sources tell the EAN that a...
wvasfm.org
Sweetheart's Day at Montgomery Zoo
The Montgomery Zoo will be hosting its “Sweethearts Day” on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Participants will be able to tour several attractions including the Zoo and Mann Museum, the Waters of the World and Parakeet Cove. This Saturday will also be...
