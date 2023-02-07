The January 2023 Hero of the Month from Long Lewis is Donnie Ross. "Donnie Ross is a volunteer for the fire department. He has recently worked on all areas of Dallas County affected by the tornado both day & night! When he wasn't out on the frontline doing as much as possible and leading other volunteers, he was gathering donations for families who had lost everything in this tragedy. He is 24 years old and could be out doing other things but instead he is doing what he enjoys most and serving his community!”

DALLAS COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO