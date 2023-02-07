ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prattville, AL

WSFA

WATCH: 1-year-old reunites with big brother after open-heart surgery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A heartwarming reunion was caught on camera by a Chilton County woman of her two children. Kirsten Carmichael said her son Tripp Caudle, 3, welcomes daughter Collins Caudle,1, after being released from the hospital in January after having her third open-heart surgery. “He was dying to...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Search canceled for missing 14-year-old girl in Chilton County

UPDATE: The search for Kaitlin Larae Robinson has been canceled, per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ORIGINAL: Search underway for missing 14-year-old girl in Chilton County CHILTON, COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Thorsby Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl last seen Thursday. According to the TPD, Kaitlin […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Donnie Ross wins Long Lewis Hero of the Month

The January 2023 Hero of the Month from Long Lewis is Donnie Ross. "Donnie Ross is a volunteer for the fire department. He has recently worked on all areas of Dallas County affected by the tornado both day & night! When he wasn't out on the frontline doing as much as possible and leading other volunteers, he was gathering donations for families who had lost everything in this tragedy. He is 24 years old and could be out doing other things but instead he is doing what he enjoys most and serving his community!”
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Power restored at Montgomery Regional Airport after ‘isolated’ outage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Electricity has been restored after an “isolated power outage” at Montgomery Regional Airport, according to a spokesperson. The airport deployed backup generators while working through the blackout. TSA continued operating a manual checkpoint screening and the airfield remained open and operating normally during the...
WSFA

Hope Inspired Ministries expands into Lowndes County

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A faith-based nonprofit has a new home in Lowndes County. Hope Inspired Ministries received a grant from Delta Regional Authority to teach high school seniors at Lowndes County Public Schools workforce skills they can use after high school. Lowndes County is home to one of the...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery County traffic tickets can now be paid online

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County District Court now allows traffic ticket recipients to go online to seek driving school, get time to pay a fine, offer proof of insurance or repair, or even request a new court date for a missed hearing or trial. “It is our goal...
wbrc.com

Missing Thorsby teen found safe in Dallas County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kaitlin Larae Robinson, a 14-year-old from Thorsby, has been found unharmed after being missing since Thursday, February 9. Thorsby Police Chief Rodney Barnett said that Robinson was located on Saturday afternoon in Dallas County, Alabama. Thorsby Police Department thanked the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alabama Fusion...
THORSBY, AL
WSFA

Dallas County crash claims Valley Grande man’s life

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Dallas County has claimed the life of 56-year-old Robert W. Ingram of Valley Grande. According to ALEA, at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Ingram was fatally injured when his 2000 Dodge Dakota collided head-on with a 2020 GMC Terrain driven by a 53-year-old woman.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Late-night fight ends with gunfire at Alabama Waffle House

One man was treated for injuries, and another arrested after a midnight altercation at Waffle House in Greenville Thursday. According to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn, the unidentified male suspect was charged with discharging a weapon. in the city limits and reckless endangerment after firing shots in the air during...
GREENVILLE, AL
WSFA

Pedestrian killed in Pike County crash.

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle accident has claimed the life of a 57-year-old Goshen woman in Pike County on Friday night. According to ALEA, at approximately 7:07 p.m. on Friday night Sherry L. Adams, 57, of Goshen, was critically injured when she was struck by a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 17-year-old juvenile.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Bessemer man killed in shooting at Montevallo party

An altercation during an overnight party in Montevallo left man fatally shot. Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans identified the victim as Shonte Shannel Hudson. He was 45 and lived in Bessemer. Authorities said the shooting happened about 10 p.m. Saturday at a party on Melton Street. Details surrounding the deadly...
MONTEVALLO, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Tuskegee man charged with vehicle break-ins in Auburn

A Tuskegee man was recently arrested on warrants in connection to breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and theft of property fourth degree. The crime allegedly happened in Auburn on South College Street on Jan. 26. According to a press release put out by the Auburn Police, on Feb....
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Troy University to host Alabama Archeological Society Conference

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Archeologists from across Alabama are gathering in Pike County next weekend to share new findings in the field with their peers, college students, and the general public. “It’s people from all over the state doing all different types of archeology and all different time periods,...
TROY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn man arrested in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins, multiple other charges

An Auburn man has been arrested and charged with breaking into multiple vehicles. Ja’Savein Armani Frazier, 20, of Auburn was arrested Feb. 3 on warrants charging him with seven counts of unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, theft of property first degree, five counts of theft of property second degree, two counts of theft of property fourth degree, failure to appear, and minor in possession of alcohol.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Two vehicle crash claims life of Hartselle man

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hartselle man on Saturday afternoon. According to ALEA, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday Irving Wilbert, 74, of Hartselle, was fatally injured when his 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that he was driving was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet 5500 service truck.
HARTSELLE, AL
wvasfm.org

Sweetheart's Day at Montgomery Zoo

The Montgomery Zoo will be hosting its “Sweethearts Day” on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Participants will be able to tour several attractions including the Zoo and Mann Museum, the Waters of the World and Parakeet Cove. This Saturday will also be...
MONTGOMERY, AL

