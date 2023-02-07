Read full article on original website
NBA
15 potential buyout candidates to watch after trade deadline
The buyout market is to the NBA’s annual trade deadline what a late December birthday is to Christmas. Most of the time, it gets overshadowed by the big holiday that precedes it, with the brighter lights, prettier wrapping paper and a wider embrace. Occasionally, though, buyout time is a...
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight
Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
NBA
Jalen McDaniels Acquired from Charlotte in Four-Team Trade
PHILADELPHIA – FEB. 9, 2023 – Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has acquired Jalen McDaniels and two second-round draft picks in a four-team trade involving the Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers. In his fourth NBA season,...
NBA
CJ McCollum questionable for Monday game at Oklahoma City
CJ McCollum was added to New Orleans’ injury list Sunday. Due to a right ankle sprain, McCollum is listed as questionable to play in Monday’s game at Oklahoma City (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM). Earlier Sunday, New Orleans Executive VP of Basketball Operations David Griffin told media members that Zion Williamson’s injury of a right hamstring strain will keep the 2023 All-Star forward out beyond the All-Star break. Meanwhile, Pelicans head coach Willie Green noted that rookie wing Dyson Daniels will be sidelined for the team’s two-game road trip this week to Oklahoma City and Los Angeles (Lakers). Williamson and Daniels (right ankle sprain) join E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) as out for Monday’s conference matchup.
NBA
Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat: Game Preview
ORLANDO – With the trade deadline behind them and their roster predominantly intact, the Orlando Magic’s complete focus and attention can now be directed at closing out the season strong. The Magic currently sit just three games out of the final spot in the Eastern Conference for the...
NBA
Will Guillory on NBA trade deadline, Josh Richardson | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer speak to The Athletic’s Will Guillory (12:20) about the big NBA trades that went down at the deadline and the Pelicans trade for Josh Richardson. The group also takes a look at the new Lakers roster...
NBA
Kia MVP Ladder: Trade deadline-day moves could alter award chase
MVP candidates need help too, and our 2023 NBA trade deadline roundup indicates nearly every player listed on this week’s Kia Race to the MVP Ladder received some form of it in the flurry of transactions consummated ahead of the league’s annual trade deadline. “You never take any...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 119, Grizzlies 109
The Celtics almost always win the minutes when Jayson Tatum is on the court. It’s what takes place while he’s off the court that is the question. Sunday afternoon, Boston figured out a way to win the first five-plus minutes of the final quarter while Tatum was on the bench, and that stretch set the C’s up for victory.
NBA
"Everybody Was Locked In" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Toronto
Regardless of who's in the closing lineup of games, the Utah Jazz have proven over and over again that they're a team you can't count out — no matter the odds. Friday night was more of the same. Despite trailing by 12 with under five minutes to go, Utah...
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers at Warriors 2-11-23
The Lakers (25-31) head to San Francisco to face Golden State (28-27) for the second time this season, with two more matchups to follow in the next month. The game tips at 5:30 p.m. PT on ABC and 710 ESPN radio, with the Spectrum SportsNet pregame show starting at 4:30 p.m.
NBA
76ers Visit Nets for Latter End of Back-to-Back | Gameday Report 55/82
The 76ers (35-19) will look to cap a perfect back-to-back Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets (33-22), facing the second New York City squad in as many days. It’ll be another matchup between two of the East’s top teams, as the Sixers occupy the No. 3 seed while the Nets hold No. 5.
NBA
Anthony Edwards Named 2023 NBA All-Star
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards today was named an All-Star in the 72nd NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. Edwards is the eighth player in Timberwolves history to be named an NBA All-Star and this marks the second consecutive season a Wolves player will play in the annual game (Karl-Anthony Towns, 2022).
NBA
Trail Blazers Face Thunder In First Game Following Trade Deadline
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (26-28) vs GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS (28-26) Feb. 8, 2023 — Moda Center — 7:00 pm PST. Portland and Oklahoma City will meet for the third time of the regular season on Feb. 10 in Portland. LAST MATCHUP: The Trail Blazers fell to the Thunder by...
NBA
Thunder Signs Olivier Sarr to Two-Way Contract
OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 12, 2023 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed forward/center Olivier Sarr to a Two-Way Contract, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. Sarr (6-11, 240) has appeared in four...
NBA
SPURS SIGN GORGUI DIENG
SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 10, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed center Gorgui Dieng. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced. Dieng, 6-10/265, has appeared in 17 games with the Silver and Black this season, averaging 3.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6assists in 9.8 minutes. He started the season with the Spurs before being waived on Jan. 5. Dieng re-joined the Spurs signingtwo 10-day contracts on Jan. 8 and Jan. 20. The 10-year NBA veteran has played in 614 total games and holds career averages of 7.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 20.2 minutes with Minnesota, Memphis, Atlanta and San Antonio. The native of Senegal was originally selected in the first round of the 2013 NBA Draft (21st overall) by the Utah Jazz and before being dealt to the Timberwolves on draft night.
