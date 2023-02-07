ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Comments / 0

Related
rrobserver.com

Proposed graduation requirements close doors to opportunity

Thousands of students have passed through the doors of our collective classrooms. We have supported and challenged them to realize their potential, and we have celebrated and cried with them along the way. We tell you this because, as New Mexico Teachers of the Year, not only do we know the education issues in our state, but we also know our kids – and we have worked tirelessly to clear paths for their success.
NEW MEXICO STATE
rrobserver.com

Turn the tide for NM students with more time for learning

This year marks the 40th anniversary of a report by the National Commission on Excellence in Education titled, A Nation at Risk, which described America’s public education system as suffering from a “rising tide of mediocrity” and documented that students were falling behind other nations. In four decades, we have not turned the tide.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KTSM

Local dispensaries asking New Mexico authorities for full access to cannabis

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KTSM) – Cannabis dispensaries are meeting with New Mexico officials to support cannabis consumers across New Mexico. Dispensary manager at High Horse cannabis company Bennett Castro, tells KTSM they want to bring a positive message to New Mexico executives, making them aware that 24/7 cannabis dispensaries are safe, specially to those who […]
CHAPARRAL, NM
rrobserver.com

High School Seniors push for menstrual equity in NM

From left: Sofia Lien, Mireya Macias, Noor Ali. (Albuquerque Journal Photo) About a year ago, three teens sought to make menstrual products in their high school bathrooms available and free. Noor Ali, Sophia Lien and Mireya Macias were fed up with the products not being available in the one place...
RIO RANCHO, NM
kiowacountypress.net

Grant to combat food insecurity on the Navajo Nation

(New Mexico News Connection) A new grant will support local efforts to reduce rural child food insecurity on the Navajo Nation. New Mexico has one of the highest rates of child food insecurity in the U.S. Addressing this problem in rural areas and tribal communities is made more complicated by the long distances and lack of infrastructure.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico might get long-term funding for conservation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Protecting the environment doesn’t happen overnight. It’s often a long-term process, and to ensure there’s funding for the long run, legislators are considering a bill to ensure long-term funds for conservation. Senate Bill 9, sponsored by Sen. Steven P. Neville (R-San Juan) and Peter Wirth (D-Santa Fe), would create new funds at […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
losalamosreporter.com

Northern New Mexico College President Hector Balderas Brings Student Leaders To State Legislature

State Sen. Leo Jaramillo poses for a selfie with Northern New Mexico College students. Photo Courtesy NNMC. New Mexico Higher Education Department Secretary Stephanie Rodriguez visited with Northern students during their trip to the legislature. From left: NNMC Student Life Coordinator️ Bruno Guedes, High School Equivalency Program (HEP) and College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) Recruiter Joshua M. López, Distance Education Coordinator Alejandro Hernandez Ruiz, President Hector Balderas, Regent Erica Velarde, ASNNMC Vice President Khiana Seaboy, NM Education Department Secretary Stephanie Rodriguez, ASNNMC Reporter Deandra Romero, ASNNMC President Dolores Gurulé, Cristian Olivas, ASNNMC Treasurer Ram Khalsa and Natalia Tealer. Photo Courtesy NNMC.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Canned food sculptures for New Mexico food bank

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bank of America and the Roadrunner Food Bank teamed up for a canned food drive with a twist. Over two-dozen branches across the state competed to raise canned food and turn the cans into a creative sculpture for a company competition. One branch says they decided to make a lighthouse with their donations. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rabid fox bites person in southern New Mexico county

SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico health officials say an aggressive fox found in Sierra County recently tested positive for rabies. Now, health officials are warning ranchers, farmers and pet owners to vaccinate their animals against the viral disease. The New Mexico Department of Health says the fox was found in a rural residential area in […]
SIERRA COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

NMRA Campaign Promotes Working In Restaurants

The New Mexico Restaurant Association (NMRA) announces they are bringing back their “Hungry for Success” employment campaign. Due to the “massive success” they experienced in fall of 2021 with connecting prospective employees with industry jobs, they felt now was the perfect time to reintroduce the campaign to address the continued shortage of employees the industry is still experiencing.
NEW MEXICO STATE
ladailypost.com

New Mexico Wildlife Federation Tracking Key Bills

New Mexico Wildlife Federation is tracking several key legislative issues. Courtesy/NMWF. New Mexico Wildlife Federation (NMWF) has been tracking several key legislative issues including:. SB254 – a bill sponsored by Sens. Steven Neville and Pete Campos to increase hunting and fishing license fees. The NMWF supports the bill because the...
NEW MEXICO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy