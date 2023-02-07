Read full article on original website
Proposed graduation requirements close doors to opportunity
Thousands of students have passed through the doors of our collective classrooms. We have supported and challenged them to realize their potential, and we have celebrated and cried with them along the way. We tell you this because, as New Mexico Teachers of the Year, not only do we know the education issues in our state, but we also know our kids – and we have worked tirelessly to clear paths for their success.
Revised New Mexico High School Graduation Requirements Head To House Floor
A bill that would make major changes to high school graduation requirements in New Mexico is heading to the House Floor after receiving a unanimous Do Pass recommendation from the Education Committee. The bill, HB126, is the first since 2007 to make major changes to graduation requirements and has seen...
Turn the tide for NM students with more time for learning
This year marks the 40th anniversary of a report by the National Commission on Excellence in Education titled, A Nation at Risk, which described America’s public education system as suffering from a “rising tide of mediocrity” and documented that students were falling behind other nations. In four decades, we have not turned the tide.
Gallup School Superintendent Says Changing a Label Explains Away Its Harsh Native Student Discipline. It Doesn’t.
Gallup-McKinley County Schools Superintendent Mike Hyatt told the Gallup Sun our findings about Native American student discipline are wrong. This is our response.
AFT NM Legislative Re-Cap #8: High School Redesign, EA Minimum Salary, Healthcare Bills Advance
American Federation of Teachers New Mexico (AFT NM) President Whitney Holland speaks with KOB 4 Wednesday about some of the bills being considered by the legislature, which cover issues like affirmative consent education, Holocaust and genocide studies in New Mexico schools and financial literacy as a class option. C. ourtesy/AFT...
Local dispensaries asking New Mexico authorities for full access to cannabis
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KTSM) – Cannabis dispensaries are meeting with New Mexico officials to support cannabis consumers across New Mexico. Dispensary manager at High Horse cannabis company Bennett Castro, tells KTSM they want to bring a positive message to New Mexico executives, making them aware that 24/7 cannabis dispensaries are safe, specially to those who […]
High School Seniors push for menstrual equity in NM
From left: Sofia Lien, Mireya Macias, Noor Ali. (Albuquerque Journal Photo) About a year ago, three teens sought to make menstrual products in their high school bathrooms available and free. Noor Ali, Sophia Lien and Mireya Macias were fed up with the products not being available in the one place...
Grant to combat food insecurity on the Navajo Nation
(New Mexico News Connection) A new grant will support local efforts to reduce rural child food insecurity on the Navajo Nation. New Mexico has one of the highest rates of child food insecurity in the U.S. Addressing this problem in rural areas and tribal communities is made more complicated by the long distances and lack of infrastructure.
Teen makes history as youngest African American pilot in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOAT) – A teenager from New Mexico has become the state’s youngest pilot and the youngest African American in the state to earn his wings. Gabriel Carothers, 17, is no stranger to flying high as aviation sparked his interest early in life. “My father had a...
New Mexico might get long-term funding for conservation
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Protecting the environment doesn’t happen overnight. It’s often a long-term process, and to ensure there’s funding for the long run, legislators are considering a bill to ensure long-term funds for conservation. Senate Bill 9, sponsored by Sen. Steven P. Neville (R-San Juan) and Peter Wirth (D-Santa Fe), would create new funds at […]
Northern New Mexico College President Hector Balderas Brings Student Leaders To State Legislature
State Sen. Leo Jaramillo poses for a selfie with Northern New Mexico College students. Photo Courtesy NNMC. New Mexico Higher Education Department Secretary Stephanie Rodriguez visited with Northern students during their trip to the legislature. From left: NNMC Student Life Coordinator️ Bruno Guedes, High School Equivalency Program (HEP) and College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) Recruiter Joshua M. López, Distance Education Coordinator Alejandro Hernandez Ruiz, President Hector Balderas, Regent Erica Velarde, ASNNMC Vice President Khiana Seaboy, NM Education Department Secretary Stephanie Rodriguez, ASNNMC Reporter Deandra Romero, ASNNMC President Dolores Gurulé, Cristian Olivas, ASNNMC Treasurer Ram Khalsa and Natalia Tealer. Photo Courtesy NNMC.
Canned food sculptures for New Mexico food bank
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bank of America and the Roadrunner Food Bank teamed up for a canned food drive with a twist. Over two-dozen branches across the state competed to raise canned food and turn the cans into a creative sculpture for a company competition. One branch says they decided to make a lighthouse with their donations. […]
New Mexico governor to be appointed to Council of Governors by President Biden
SANTA FE, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico will be appointed to President Joe Biden's Council of Governors, the president announced Thursday. The Council of Governors is a bipartisan group of 10 governors focused on improving national and state responses to security threats. Gov. Lujan...
Rabid fox bites person in southern New Mexico county
SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico health officials say an aggressive fox found in Sierra County recently tested positive for rabies. Now, health officials are warning ranchers, farmers and pet owners to vaccinate their animals against the viral disease. The New Mexico Department of Health says the fox was found in a rural residential area in […]
Coloradans receive more than $40 million in support from Daniels Fund
The Daniels Fund distributed more than $63.8 million through nonprofit grants and student scholarships in 2022, according to a news release Monday. The private charitable foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of those in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. The foundation has donated more than a billion dollars...
Legislature Looks At Paying For New Mexico Educators’ Health Care Premiums In Full
Kevin Darrow, a music teacher at Wood Gormley Elementary School, estimated he spends nearly 14 percent of his earnings — some $600 per month — on health insurance. “For a teacher, that’s a lot of money,” he said. And Darrow said he’s one of the lucky...
Tribal education is a matter of cultural survival: ‘We need to act now,’ leaders tell lawmakers
Mark Mitchell, former governor of Tesuque Pueblo and chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors, greets New Mexico senators on Feb. 3, 2023. (Photo by Sharon Chischilly for Source NM) There is plenty of history between the state of New Mexico and Native nations, and it hasn’t always been...
Forensic geologist, researcher come to New Mexico to investigate mystery stones
Nearly six years after KRQE introduced you to a mystery in northern New Mexico surrounding carved stone pillars, we may finally have some idea where they came from and who put them there.
NMRA Campaign Promotes Working In Restaurants
The New Mexico Restaurant Association (NMRA) announces they are bringing back their “Hungry for Success” employment campaign. Due to the “massive success” they experienced in fall of 2021 with connecting prospective employees with industry jobs, they felt now was the perfect time to reintroduce the campaign to address the continued shortage of employees the industry is still experiencing.
New Mexico Wildlife Federation Tracking Key Bills
New Mexico Wildlife Federation is tracking several key legislative issues. Courtesy/NMWF. New Mexico Wildlife Federation (NMWF) has been tracking several key legislative issues including:. SB254 – a bill sponsored by Sens. Steven Neville and Pete Campos to increase hunting and fishing license fees. The NMWF supports the bill because the...
