Read full article on original website
Related
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Adam Switches Sally’s Paternity Test
Y&R spoilers tell viewers that Sally Spectra is off to get a paternity test for her unborn baby. She wants to know, once and for all, whether the father is her current boyfriend, Nicholas Newman, or her ex, Adam Newman. You would think the two men being half-brothers would make sussing out genetics tricky.
digitalspy.com
15 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week on Coronation Street, Stephen causes chaos by targeting Carla with a shocking plan. Elsewhere, David discovers Max's fate in court, while Zeedan gets a surprising visitor. Here's a full collection of 15 big moments coming up. 1. Peter faces police trouble. Peter edges closer...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street to air major development in Billy, Todd and Paul love triangle
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street is set to air a major development in the Billy Mayhew, Todd Grimshaw and Paul Foreman love triangle. The soap has already hinted that Billy will find romance again this year, and in new scenes Billy is set to declare his feelings for Paul.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks airs exit for Vicky Grant - but will she be back?
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired the exit of Vicky Grant, but this may not be the last we see of her. Following Vicky's shocking collapse last week after accidentally drinking a spiked drink, Vicky announced she would be leaving the village. When plans to move to Margate with her...
'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sally Confesses---Billy And Adam Fight -- Jeremy And Diane Kiss
The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of January 16 tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will finally come clean about being pregnant with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). She Knows Soaps reports that Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) will get into a showdown over Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan).
soaphub.com
Devon Hamilton Walks Out After His Horrible Realization About Lily
The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday brings a moment of truth for Devon Hamilton when he realizes that his sister Lily Winters isn’t willing to compromise at all. In addition to Devon’s realization, Lily and Abby clashed as he and Victoria shared a contentious moment. Sally relayed some scary pregnancy news to Nick, and Adam told Jack all about Victor and Kyle’s plans while Kyle explained his concerns about her and Jack to Diane. Finally, Tucker spilled the beans about Phyllis’s trip to Daniel (Michael Graziadei). Now let’s dig deeper into what happened.
'Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Jeremy Returns With An Epic Revenge Plot-- Vows To Destroy Jack And Diane
The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) will return during the week of February 13. Soap Dirt reported that Jeremy would have revenge on his mind, refusing to leave until he destroys Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters).
‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Zach Shallcross Refused to Kiss Aly on Group Date, Reality Steve Says
ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 2 is here, and fans will see how Zach Shallcross’s season unfolds. So far, The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve show that some women are more forward than others when chasing Zach’s love. And spoilers note he doesn’t kiss Aly Jacobs on the group date even when the audience cheers him on.
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers Wild Speculation: Sally Takes Desperate Steps To Protect Her Baby
Sally Spectra begged Nicholas Newman to be in denial with her for at least a little while longer about her pregnancy. But Y&R spoilers hint that is just so long that Sally can remain in denial about what kind of family her child would be born into…whether the father is Nick or Adam.
How long will Lucy, Valentin and Anna remain away from Port Charles on General Hospital?
Wednesday on General Hospital Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) gave the order for Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stewart) and Lucy Coe (Lynne Herring) to be killed. Anna however turned the tables on their captors who perished as she, Valentin, and Lucy escaped. When a very distraught Ms. Coe demanded a cell phone to call "Marty" (Martin Grey/Michael E Knight) she was shut down and told that everyone thought they were dead so they had to pretend to be.
‘The Young and the Restless’: Allison Lanier Says Summer and Kyle Have a ‘Strong Foundation’ — But Will It Last?
Allison Lanier seems hopeful that Kyle and Summer will make it, but also hints at trouble ahead. One thing is certain, it won’t be a boring year on 'The Young and the Restless.'
soaphub.com
Weekly Young and the Restless Spoilers: Lines Crossed and Big Worries
These Young and the Restless spoilers tease an impromptu kiss, harsh reality setting in, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!. Beware bosses bearing gifts after office hours. What starts as Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nate (Sean Dominic) sharing a glass — or three — of very expensive bourbon and exchanging ideas on how to best stomp the competition ends with Victoria leaning in and planting a kiss on her employee!
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers Speculation: Sheila Carter Will Do This Next
One reason Sheila Carter is a free woman today is that she remains two steps ahead of her adversaries on Bold and the Beautiful. B&B spoilers have shown that the naughty nurse will leverage her power to get what she wants. B&B Spoilers: Sheila’s Wicked Ways. Sheila took advantage...
soaphub.com
DAYS Spoilers Speculation: This Is What’s Next For Allie Horton
DAYS spoilers point to Allie Horton being at a crossroads. Chanel Dupree has moved out. Alex Kiriakis spent the night and lost his underwear…though Allie swore to Wendy Shin that nothing happened. Her hell-on-wheels grandma (Kate) is dead. Her stay on the straight and narrow grandma (Marlena) is also dead. Her kid is invisible. Or at least a really sound sleeper. So what’s next for this Horton-Brady?
The Young and the Restless fans are discouraged with the storyline of Sally's pregnancy
The Young and the Restless appears to be going down a path that soap fans in general are tired of and don't want to see play out again. Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) does not know the identity of her baby daddy and the candidates are brothers Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman). Fans are saying they do not want to see the storyline heading in a certain direction but from all indications, it will happen.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders writer teases "different" episode for show's anniversary week
EastEnders writer Daran Little has teased that his next episode for the show's anniversary will be "a little different". In a social media post, he also said the latest instalment of the BBC soap will be "a tribute to the icon women of Walford". Little also re-shared the latest trailer,...
digitalspy.com
Happy Valley creator responds to Sarah Lancashire's request to change the ending
Happy Valley spoilers follow. Happy Valley creator and writer Sally Wainwright has opened up about Sarah Lancashire's input into the ending of the highly-acclaimed BBC police drama. Season three of Happy Valley concluded on Sunday with a more thoughtful ending. Instead of killing his arch-nemesis, James Norton's Tommy Lee Royce...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Samson Dingle unsettles Noah as shock new scheme begins
Emmerdale spoilers ahead. The Dingle clan looks set to be torn apart once again in Emmerdale, as Samson plots to blackmail Noah. Samson is the father of Amelia Spencer's baby daughter Esther, but has repeatedly claimed he wants nothing to do with either of them. However, after learning that Amelia's...
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise boss shares update on show's future
Death in Paradise producer Tim Key has offered an update on what the show's future may look like. The BBC One drama series is rounding the corner on its 12th series, as viewers finally seem to be close to DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) finding love with Sophie Chambers (Chelsea Edge).
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Mandy and Paddy Dingle give in to temptation
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Mandy and Paddy Dingle have given in to temptation in Emmerdale. Soap bosses previously confirmed that the former couple would have a night of passion as Paddy continues to struggle with the end of his marriage to Chas. Viewers have seen Paddy having difficulties at work and...
Comments / 0