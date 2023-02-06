The Young and the Restless appears to be going down a path that soap fans in general are tired of and don't want to see play out again. Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) does not know the identity of her baby daddy and the candidates are brothers Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman). Fans are saying they do not want to see the storyline heading in a certain direction but from all indications, it will happen.

2 DAYS AGO