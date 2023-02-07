Read full article on original website
Syrian man mourns 25 family members lost in catastrophic earthquake
Ahmed Idris, who sought refuge from Syria's civil war in the city of Saraqib, lost 25 family members in the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria.Feb. 8, 2023.
Moment building collapses as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey and Syria
A building was reduced to rubble as a powerful earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, killing hundreds, shocking video shows. At least 1,300 people have died after the initial 7.8 magnitude earthquake near Gaziantep early on Monday, 6 February. This video which circulated on social media that morning purports to show the building tumbling down in Haliliye, Sanliurfa province.It is unknown if anyone was injured in the collapse shown in this footage. A second earthquake has since been confirmed near Ekinozu, around 100 miles north of the first epicentre.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Turkey earthquake: Rescue crews search rubble in northwest SyriaTurkey earthquake: Crowds rush to falling rubble during search for survivorsMoment child rescued from rubble in Syria after 7.8 magnitude earthquake
Watch live: View from Diyarbakir after 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey
At least 500 people have died after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and Syria on Monday, 6 February. This feed shows the scene in Diyarbakir as crews frantically search for survivors trapped under the rubble. At least 15 buildings were reported to have collapsed in Diyarbakir as the earthquake shook the region. The earthquake's epicentre was just north of Gaziantep - around 90 kilometres from the Syrian border. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the impacted areas. "We hope that we will get through this disaster together as...
The Jewish Press
Israel Rescue Teams Ready to Go After 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Kills 1300 in Turkey and Syria, Shakes Israel
Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck at 4:17 AM Monday and was centered in the Pazarcik district in southeastern Turkey. The quake was felt along Israel’s Mediterranean coastline and in the interior. The quake was followed by a magnitude 6.4 quake that...
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
Turkey earthquake - live: Dozens killed after 7.8 magnitude temblor hits Gaziantep
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria early on Monday, toppling buildings and leaving at least 195 dead with the toll expected to rise.The quake, centred at north of the city of Gaziantep, about 90km from the Syrian border, left a huge trail of destruction in both countries and was felt as far away as Cairo. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the areas hit by the quake. “We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the...
Turkey earthquake damage: Photos capture devastating aftermath of powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake
Photos capture crumbed buildings and cities in disarray after a series of strong earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria Monday.
20 ISIS militants escape Syrian prison after it is rocked by earthquake
The military police prison in the town of Rajo near the Turkish border holds about 2,000 inmates, with about 1,300 of them suspected to be IS fighters, said the source.
Baby girl born under Syria earthquake rubble
Residents digging through a collapsed building in a northwest Syrian town discovered a crying infant whose mother appears to have given birth to her while buried underneath the rubble from this week’s devastating earthquake, relatives and a doctor said Tuesday.
Everything We Know About the Deadly Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria
At least 7,200 people have been killed as a result of the quakes, and thousands more have been injured.
Hopes fade as rescuers press search for quake survivors in Turkey and Syria
ISTANBUL — Rescue workers pressed their search Thursday across Turkey and Syria for survivors from this week's massive earthquake and aftershocks as the window to find people alive began to close. Rescue crews braved freezing temperatures to pull bodies from the rubble of thousands of buildings that have toppled...
Map of Turkey shows where massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake has hit southeast Turkey, toppling buildings and leaving a trail of disaster in seven Turkish provinces and northern Syria, with tremors felt as far as Cairo.The high-magnitude tremor struck at 4.17am local time on Monday in southeastern Turkey near the Syrian border, according to the US Geological Survey. The epicentre of the quake was near the city of Gaziantep at a depth of 17.9km, impacting around seven provinces in Turkey and a large area in northern Syria. More than 1,650 people have been confirmed dead in Turkey alone, taking the total tally of deaths...
Damage reported after magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocks southern Turkey
A powerful 7.8 earthquake struck central Turkey around 4:17 a.m. local time on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A number of buildings were knocked over due to the massive quake in both Turkey and Syria, according to The Associated Press, citing local reports. Damage was sustained in Turkey's provinces of Malatya and Diyarbakir, the AP reported. The AP also reports that at least 10 deaths were initially reported in Turkey.
