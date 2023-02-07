Read full article on original website
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Hunter Biden warns Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone, and 11 others to preserve records for potential litigation following laptop scandal
Hunter Biden is also pushing for a criminal probe into the Trump loyalists involved in the pushing out of the laptop's contents.
McConnell Confirms Biden’s Claim Some in the GOP Eyeing Cuts to Social Security and Medicare: ‘That Was the Rick Scott Plan’
Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) took aim at Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) during an interview and confirmed that President Joe Biden’s declaration that some GOP leaders want to end Social Security and Medicare was, in fact, accurate – despite loud booing and yells of “liar” from GOP members.
Opinion: The strange objects in US airspace may be an even bigger problem than we thought
A recent report on UFOs by America's intelligence community is worth examining following the takedown by the US military of a Chinese spy balloon, and the downing of three unidentified flying objects in North American airspace, writes Peter Bergen.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
JUST IN: Maggie Haberman Reports Trump Lawyer Testified To Grand Jury In ‘Major Moment’ For Case Against Ex-Prez
New York Times correspondent, best-selling author, and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman reports that Evan Corcoran, lawyer for ex-President Donald Trump testified before the grand jury in a “major moment” for the classified documents case against Trump. Haberman and Ben Protess published a report on this latest development the...
Trump Niece Mary Trump Calls Biden Speech ‘The Greatest State of the Union Address Ever Given By a President’
Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, gushed over President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, calling it “the greatest State of the Union address ever given by a president.”. On the most recent edition of The Mary Trump Show podcast, Ms. Trump...
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.
President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
White House Counters Fox News Fact Check with Clip of Ron Johnson Suggesting Social Security Be Privatized
The White House quote-tweeted a Fox News story saying the White House “tripled down” on President Joe Biden’s “false claim” about Social Security, and posted audio of Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) suggesting earlier in the day that the program to be privatized. The White House...
A Trump lawyer said a current aide's laptop turned in to federal investigators contained a copy of a classified folder, report says
Former President Donald Trump's team turned over the laptop as well as a folder with classification markings that were discovered last month, reports say.
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Fires Back at WaPo for Publishing ‘Incredibly Racist’ Article About Her
Rep Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) responded to a Washington Post article calling into question claims she made about her life story, calling its undertones “incredibly racist.”. As investigative pieces go, the Post piece is no exposé à la Rep. George Santos (R-NY), the freshman congressman who was found to have lied about his schooling, employment, and ancestry, along with a slew of other fabrications.
JUST IN: Kate Bedingfield Departing White House After Stints Under Biden, Obama Admins
White House Communications Director Kate Bedingield is departing her position in President Joe Biden’s administration, the White House announced on Friday. According to the White House’s announcement, Bedingfield will be replaced by Ben LaBolt at the end of February. LaBolt has worked not just under Biden, but also under former President Barack Obama.
Chris Christie says House GOP jeering Biden at State of the Union was ‘big mistake’
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday said the House GOP’s jeering at President Biden during the State of the Union address last week was a “big mistake” by the party. “Big mistake. Look, you know, you don’t want to — you don’t want to rise to the bait, and they did, a…
