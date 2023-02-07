ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Streets of St. Paul

The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)

Still image of a Hamm's TV commercial showing the Hamm's bear playing baseball, early 1950s.Photo byKirk Schnitker. The iconic Hamm's Bear was first sketched on a restaurant napkin by ad executive Cleo Hovel during a 'three-martini' lunch meeting at Freddie's restaurant in Minneapolis. Among those in attendance were Hovel and 'Betty' Burmeister of the Campbell-Mithun ad agency, Howard Swift, a TV animator from Swift-Chaplin in California, and representatives from Hamm's Brewery.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota

It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota, and it just recently celebrated its 6 month anniversary. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Check Out This Immersive Arcade 90-Minutes from St. Cloud

Rosedale Center Mall in Roseville is home to a new immersive experience that everyone in the family will enjoy. Arcade Arena is a casual gaming environment that allows your team to relax in style. The business uses projection mapping technology, motion tracking cameras & LiDARs to bring video games to real life. When you participate you will physically interact with custom-built games by moving your body, using giant touch screens and traditional arcade controls.
ROSEVILLE, MN
MIX 94.9

Minnesota Twins Will Bring Back Unique Fun for 2 Days this Summer

How many times have you seen those movies where they're hitting golf balls off a roof, or up high on a hill and thought I'd like to do that? Yes, you can have an experience similar to that at a place such as Top Golf. But wouldn't it be even cooler if you were hitting golf balls from a top tier deck at the Minnesota Twins Stadium?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 94.9

SKOL! Are Minnesota Football Fans Considered Some Of The Best…or Worst?!

I've been to a few Vikings football games in the past few years; and I'd have to say that I feel we have, for the most part; pretty good fan etiquette. There are definitely those that cross the line, but for the most part, we can sit in the same section with our enemies and only one or two drunks will shout out unrecognizable words about how great the Vikings are and about how terrible their team is. WalletHub shared their findings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 94.9

Check Out This Haunted Minnesota Hair Salon

Halloween is only one day year but not for Amanda Kist, owner of Salon Halo. Every day for the last 8 years have been a bit like Halloween. When you passed by Salon Halo in Robbinsdale, Minnesota recently, you may have seen the spooky Halloween decorations they had up. What you don't know about Salon Halo is that it seems to actually be haunted for real.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
MIX 94.9

New Live Music Venue Opening In Uptown Minneapolis

There just can't be too many live music venues, in my opinion. For several reasons it's been tough for some of these live music venues to make a go of it. The pandemic put several venues in jeopardy and for some it's just a tough road staying afloat for one reason or another.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 94.9

Bennies Win, Johnnies Fall to Carleton Wednesday

The St. Ben's basketball team defeated Carleton in St. Joseph Wednesday night 62-55. The Bennies were led in scoring by Carla Meyer with 22 points and Sophia Jonas added 13 points. St. Ben's improves to 15-7 overall and 12-7 in the MIAC. The Bennies will host St. Mary's at 3 p.m. Saturday.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
MIX 94.9

Kites On Display Over Buffalo Lake This Saturday

BUFFALO (WJON News) -- Colorful kites will fill the sky over Buffalo Lake in downtown Buffalo this Saturday. The 5th Annual Kites On Ice runs from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Chamber of Commerce Program Manager Suzanne O'Dell says the Minnesota Kite Society will be bringing a wide variety of kites.
BUFFALO, MN
tourcounsel.com

Burnsville Center | Shopping mall in Burnsville, Minnesota

Burnsville Center is located in Burnsville, Minnesota. It is one of the larger enclosed malls in Minnesota with 100 stores on 3 floors and approximately 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2). The mall opened in 1977 with three anchor stores, Sears (closed in 2017), Dayton's (became Marshall Fields in 2001, now Macy's since 2006), and Powers Dry Goods (became Donaldson's in 1985, Carson Pirie Scott in 1987, Mervyn's in 1995, Steve & Barry's in 2004, and now split between a former Gordman's on the first level and Dick's Sporting Goods on the second level since 2009) as anchors.
BURNSVILLE, MN
106.9 KROC

Two Minnesota Cities Make The List Of Dirtiest in America

Several years ago, I took a road trip from Minnesota to New Orleans. The farther south I went the dirtier it was. I didn’t notice much litter on the side of the road in Minnesota, Iowa, and Northern Missouri, but from St. Louis on there was a ton of trash. It seemed like every ditch on every highway was covered in trash. It was pretty gross but helped me appreciate the way we take care of our land here in Minnesota even more.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kristen Walters

Massive discount grocer closing another store in Minnesota

A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Minnesota store locations this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi has been rapidly expanding its footprint across the country in recent years, with new stores opening almost every month, which is why the news that it plans to close one of its Minnestota stores this week is so puzzling.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
hot967.fm

Teenager Admits To Luring Man To Minneapolis Apartment And Recorded His Death

(Minneapolis, MN) — A teen is confessing to luring a man to a downtown Minneapolis apartment, where she recorded the victim being beaten to death by her boyfriend. Seventeen-year-old Qurionna Young says she also posted the killing, which happened in March of last year, on social media. The defendant pleaded guilty yesterday to aiding and abetting first-degree manslaughter. Her alleged accomplice Emmanuel Davis was sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty. Young is scheduled to be sentenced on April 14.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 94.9

Hidden Gem Minnesota Meat Market Is Home To A ‘World Famous’ Flavor Of Brat

I don't often consider myself 'lucky' in the overall sense of the term. I rarely win at pull tabs, meat raffles, or fantasy football. I will however claim that I am lucky enough to be within driving distance of this hidden gem of a meat market each time I stop and see my father-in-law. Some may have heard of Grundhofer's Old-Fashioned Meat's in Hugo, others, however, may have not. For those unfamiliar with Grundhofer's they actually offer you more than 100 brat flavors, including their 'World Famous' Gummer Bear brats!
HUGO, MN
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy