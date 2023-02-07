Read full article on original website
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
New Evidence In Hunter Biden Investigation, Secret Service Accused Of Covering Up Police Probe
The Hunter Biden investigation continues to shine new light on the President's son's shady history.Recent discoveries now point to the Secret Service, who were accused of covering up their alleged involvement in a police investigation where one of Biden's lovers disposed of a gun he owned in a trash can in close proximity to a school.Non-profit investigative watchdog, Judicial Watch, received almost 500 pages of Secret Service records which contradict the agency's claims that they had no involvement with the event in question.In October 2018, Biden's partner, who was also his brother's widow, Hallie Biden, was suspect to a police...
Kendrid Hamlin punched U.S. Rep Angie Craig in the face during assault in elevator, charges say
WASHINGTON -- A man has been charged for allegedly assaulting U.S. Rep. Angie Craig on Thursday morning in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, D.C. Documents say Craig was in the lobby of her apartment building around 7:10 a.m. getting a coffee, when she noticed a man pacing in the lobby. She said she did not recognize the man, but said "good morning" to him and went into the elevator.The man is identified in documents as Kendrid Khalil Hamlin. He has been charged with one count of assaulting a member of Congress. Before the elevator doors closed, Hamlin stuck his arm...
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Trump Laptop Reports Spur Calls for Republicans to Hold New Hearing
"Since House Republicans love to hold hearings over laptops, they should immediately hold a hearing discussing the #TrumpLaptop, lawyer Aaron Parnas said.
Donald Trump Has 'Hit the Panic Button,' His Former Lawyer Says
Michael Cohen described Trump's handling of classified documents as "the true danger to our national security" as the DOJ investigations heat up.
Why are our elected leaders so blind to the scourge of gun deaths? Brent Larkin
CLEVELAND -- On the most perilous issue of our time, the one that threatens our ability to function as a normal society, our government’s surrender has been unconditional. Daily gun deaths have turned the United States into a killing field, a country far more dangerous than many of the planet’s more civilized places. Elected officials who live in mortal fear of the gun lobby and its followers have made a conscious decision to tolerate the slaughter of children and the mass shootings that have become an almost everyday presence in our daily lives.
FBI raids former US vice-president’s home
Agents checked Mike Pence’s Indiana residence for classified documents. FBI agents searched the Carmel, Indiana home of former US Vice-President Mike Pence on Friday, reportedly in search of any more classified documents beyond the “small number” previously disclosed by his lawyers. The search comes a day after Pence was subpoenaed by the special counsel in an investigation of former President Donald Trump.
Delayed Idaho Murders 911 Call Finally Explained
It took eight hours for the roommates of the slain students to call the police, but a new report offers an explanation as to why the alarm wasn't raised sooner.
