Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to some GOP members heckling Biden during his State of the Union address, calling it "showbiz" to cover putting Medicare and Social Security "on the table."
Mitt Romney Calls Republican "An Embarrassment" Over State of the Union Performance
Utah Senator Mitt Romney, speaking after President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night, called one U.S. Congressman's actions during the event "an embarrassment" and stated that he should not have even been in attendance for the annual speech from the president.
Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'
On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
President Biden's State of the Union address gets rated by Americans
Americans graded President Biden on his State of the Union speech and shared what they believe are his greatest accomplishments as commander-in-chief so far.
China crashes Biden's State of the Union speech
China will be an uninvited guest at President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, as he takes credit for a resilient economy, celebrates record-low unemployment, and previews a broader domestic agenda. Why it matters: The stakes are high for Biden as he emphasizes a series of accomplishments...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
Joe Biden More Popular Than Donald Trump at Halfway Point of Presidency
The president's approval rating has been slowly rising over the past month based on polling analysis by FiveThirtyEight.
Here’s who’s responding to Biden’s State of the Union address
President Biden will deliver his much-anticipated annual State of the Union address Tuesday evening to a joint session of Congress, set to tout his administration’s successes over the last two years and outline political and legislative goals for 2023 and beyond. The major party not in control of the White House will typically pick a…
Biden to address divided Congress during State of the Union
President Biden is set to deliver his second State of the Union address this week to a divided Congress, as the new House GOP majority seeks to stymie his agenda and investigate his family and administration. The speech — before a joint session of Congress in the House chamber — is scheduled for Tuesday at 9…
Longtime Top Republican Dies
Harry Whittington, a longtime Republican and attorney from Texas who was involved in the national incident with Dick Cheney that made headlines after the vice president accidentally shot someone while hunting, has reportedly died at the age of 95.
Washington Examiner
Pence documents have 'quieted the storm' for Biden, but 'real winner' is Trump
The discovery of classified materials in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home could temper the political storm gathering around President Joe Biden as the investigations into his handling of secret documents get underway. Federal agents this month collected about a dozen documents marked classified from Pence’s home after...
Biden ad lib during the State of the Union has left people scratching their heads
At a particularly contentious moment in his State of the Union address, President Biden ad-libbed something that had a lot of people scratching their heads. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: As my football coach used to say, lots of luck in your senior year. MARTÍNEZ: But what does...
NBC News
Biden faces daunting sales challenge in Tuesday’s State of the Union address
WASHINGTON — President Biden has an incredibly long to-do list in his State of the Union address Tuesday night. Connect his agenda to the growing economy (as well as parry concerns about inflation and a possible recession). Sell more aid to Ukraine (when our NBC News poll finds the public is split on it). Convince Republicans to work with him on police reform. Shore up his political weaknesses, like on immigration and the border.
Biden sets record with most words spoken in a State of the Union
President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday set the record for most words spoken at a such a speech in six decades, beating the former lead by just one word. Biden spoke 9,191 words, which is one more word than then-President Clinton’s 1995 State of the Union, according to a count from USA Today. […]
wznd.com
President Biden lays groundwork for future in State of the Union Address
Washington, D.C. – On Tuesday, President Joe Biden delivered the annual State of the Union address to a joint-session of Congress. President Biden began his address by congratulating House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on his election. He then congratulated Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries as well as the 118th Congress of the United States of America. The address also began with an offer by President Biden to reach a consensus with Republicans.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy oversaw his first State of the Union address
Television viewers last night could see Kevin McCarthy in the frame. He was sitting behind President Biden, presiding over his first State of the Union speech as speaker of the House. This high-profile role puts him in charge of a fractured Republican Party. But what do his constituents in California think of his performance so far? Here's Joshua Yeager of KVPR in California's San Joaquin Valley.
Two of the newest members of Congress weigh in on the State of the Union address
As President Biden addressed a divided Congress last night, he repeatedly appealed to lawmakers to finish the job on his wide-ranging agenda. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Let's finish the job and get more families access to affordable, quality housing. Let's come together to finish the job on police reform. Let's finish...
