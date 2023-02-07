ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

FOX Sports

Harden not surprised Durant, Irving fled Nets' 'dysfunction'

NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden isn't surprised Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving wanted out of Brooklyn, having tired quickly of the “dysfunction” he saw in his brief time with the Nets and asking out. “I didn’t just ask to leave for no reason,” Harden said....
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX Sports

Lillard and James clash in Portland-Los Angeles matchup

Los Angeles Lakers (26-31, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-29, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and LeBron James meet when Portland hosts Los Angeles. Lillard ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 31.0 points per game and James is seventh in the league averaging 30.2 points per game.
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Randle, Knicks to host Dinwiddie and the Nets

Brooklyn Nets (33-23, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (31-27, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Julius Randle and the New York Knicks host Spencer Dinwiddie and the Brooklyn Nets. The Knicks are 21-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is fifth in the Eastern Conference...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Rihanna's Halftime Show Performance

Take a bow, Rihanna.  The legendary artist put on quite a show at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night. Rihanna, who performed hits like "Diamonds," "All Of The Lights," "Umbrella" and more, got a standing ovation at the end of her performance on Sunday night. It was pretty ...
GLENDALE, AZ
FOX Sports

Will Jalen Hurts be affected by shoulder injury in Super Bowl?

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returned in Week 18 following a sternoclavicular or SC joint sprain he suffered three weeks earlier. Since then, he has been playing through the injury, and continuing to play at a high level, in leading his team to an appearance in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Super Bowl takeaways: Three reasons Chiefs beat Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions for the second time in four seasons after a thrilling 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The game was wonderful. Punch and counter-punch, with the Chiefs winning late on Harrison Butker's short field goal. Here are three reasons why the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

GM: Hornets to rely on player development, not free agency

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets are projected to have approximately $40 million in salary cap space this coming offseason, but that doesn’t mean owner Michael Jordan’s club will be big players in free agency come July. Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said Charlotte’s focus moving...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Greg Olsen: Chiefs must dare Jalen Hurts to beat them in Super Bowl

Jalen Hurts has helped the Philadelphia Eagles reach the Super Bowl. If you look at the quarterback's playoff stats, though, Hurts had an easy time helping Philadelphia play in Super Bowl LVII. He threw for 154 yards and two touchdowns, adding 34 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, in the Eagles' 38-7 win over the New York Giants in the divisional round. In the NFC Championship Game, Hurts threw for only 121 yards while rushing for 39 yards and a touchdown in their 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes' superhuman effort rallies Chiefs to Super Bowl title

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Wincing with pain, hobbling on an injured ankle and facing a fearsome opposing defense and a (mostly) unflappable rival quarterback, Patrick Mahomes proved that still only one truth matters. At times, when things break a certain way, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is unstoppable. That’s how...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Super Bowl 2023 odds: How professionals are betting Chiefs-Eagles

Betting on the Super Bowl is way more art than science for professional sports bettors these days. With legalized sports betting up and running in 33 markets, the appetite for wagering on major events has never been higher across America. And most bettors have specific patterns. They love "Overs" and...
ARIZONA STATE

