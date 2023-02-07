Jalen Hurts has helped the Philadelphia Eagles reach the Super Bowl. If you look at the quarterback's playoff stats, though, Hurts had an easy time helping Philadelphia play in Super Bowl LVII. He threw for 154 yards and two touchdowns, adding 34 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, in the Eagles' 38-7 win over the New York Giants in the divisional round. In the NFC Championship Game, Hurts threw for only 121 yards while rushing for 39 yards and a touchdown in their 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO