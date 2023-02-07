Read full article on original website
Related
iPhone 15 Ultra tipped to get periscope camera — screwing over iPhone 15 Pro
Only the iPhone 15 Ultra or iPhone 15 Pro Max are tipped to get a periscope camera, according to tipster Ming-Chi Kuo.
Philips The Extra offers MiniLED TV models to the range
A little more than The One but not quite OLED-level, The Extra steps up to the challenge
Is this the best entry level full frame camera? Behold the Canon EOS R8
The new Canon EOS R8 combines the sleek, affordable RP with the powerful R6 Mark II – is it the best of both worlds?
The Verge
Framework now sells 2TB Steam Deck upgrade drives
Game recognizes game. Framework, maker of the modular Framework Laptop, is now stocking a part for the other easily repairable portable PC that’s been making headlines — Valve’s Steam Deck. You can now buy a 2TB SSD upgrade from the company, and it might be the easiest way to do so yet.
petapixel.com
Moment’s New 1.55x Anamorphic Lens Adds a Hollywood Look to iPhone Vids
Moment’s new 1.55x anamorphic lens with gold flare promises to bring a classic Hollywood look to video shot on iPhone. Anamorphic lenses are those that turn normal footage into a wider aspect ratio at the same focal length by “squeezing” the footage which, after a post-production de-squeeze, produces the ultra-wide aspect ratio seen in high-end cinema. Moment says that anamorphic lenses capture more light, allow for greater depth of field, increased sharpness in the image, and a more attractive background blur or bokeh.
Best Leica camera alternatives in 2023
The best Leica alternatives to take your street or reportage photography to the next level
Digital Trends
Arlo Pro 4 vs. Arlo Pro 5S: which security camera comes out on top?
Arlo is responsible for two of the best smart security cameras on the market — the Arlo Pro 4 and the Arlo Pro 5S. The Pro 5S clocks in at $250, while the older Pro 4 is a bit cheaper at $200. But is it really worth dropping an extra $50 to snag the newer Arlo Pro 5S? From video quality and built-in extras to power usage and more, here’s everything you need to know about the Arlo Pro 4 and Arlo Pro 5S security cameras before making a purchase.
petapixel.com
DxO PhotoLab Update Adds Powerful New Wide Gamut Color Control
DxO has announced an update to the PhotoLab software which brings much more powerful control over color, allowing users to simulate ink and paper combinations when soft proofing. The company, which aims its software at photographers who demand the utmost in quality and control, says this new version of PhotoLab...
petapixel.com
Your Disdain for Micro Four Thirds is Misguided
Micro Four Thirds (MFT) is perhaps the most derided of all camera formats in modern digital photography. It is constantly overlooked, scoffed at, and is the subject of disdain. It really shouldn’t be, and you all are way too hard on it. MFT is undoubtedly the least conventionally “popular”...
petapixel.com
Canon Aggressively Suing Printer Toner Makers and Removing Their Amazon Listings
Canon successfully saw the removal of over 1,500 Amazon listings of third-party printer toner from vendors that it believed infringed on its patents as part of an aggressive campaign to protect its intellectual property. Since January, Canon has published four notices that highlight its actions in the last quarter of...
Leica launches a new pair of primes for the SL system
Leica expands its SL system with a new compact prime combo, the Summicron-SL 35mm and 50mm f/2 ASPH
Ars Technica
Man sells $38 part to enable AirPods Pro case self-repairs, USB-C connectivity
AirPods are a convenient accessory... until the charging case breaks. Functioning earpieces are useless without a case to juice them up. And as one user has detailed, Apple would rather you buy a whole new case than fix the one you have. Well, considering the e-waste the planet's drowning in and the premium price of Apple's wireless headphones, that's an inconvenient truth. But now if you're willing to break your warranty and put your faith in the hands of a clever tech tinkerer, you can get the printed circuit board (PCB) needed to replace the battery in your AirPods Pro case and give it a USB-C port while you're at it.
Engadget
Canon's $680 EOS R50 is its most affordable RF camera yet
Canon is adding a new, more affordable entry point into its RF mirrorless camera ecosystem. Alongside the full-frame EOS R8, the company unveiled today the EOS R50, an APS-C RF mount camera that will start at $680 when it goes on sale later this year. Based on the price and spec sheet, the R50 could quickly become a go-to for many beginners.
petapixel.com
Sigma’s 50mm f/1.4 Art Promises Pro-Level Performance for $849
Sigma says it aimed to redefine what a standard lens means for its support of mirrorless full-frame lenses when it created the 50mm f/1.4 DG DN Art, which balances size, weight, and autofocus with pro-level optical performance. The company says that this new 50mm f/1.4 lens further improves on the...
petapixel.com
Leica’s New L-Mount 35mm f/2 and 50mm f/2 are Surprisingly Affordable
Leica is expanding the native lens support for its L-mount SL-System cameras, the SL2 and the SL2-S, with the addition of the Summicron-SL 35mm f/2 ASPH and the Summicron-SL 50mm f/2 ASPH. The German camera company says that both lenses are designed to be particularly compact and lightweight but still...
OM SYSTEM Announces M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS PRO; Learn More Info at BH
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- B&H is pleased to announce OM SYSTEM’s new 2x telephoto macro lens built for the field: the M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS PRO for Micro Four Thirds cameras. Featuring a 180mm equivalent focal length, 5-axis image stabilization, and IP53 weather sealing, the new lens was made for macro photographers longing to get up close and personal with nature. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207006214/en/ OM SYSTEM has announced a 2x telephoto macro built for the field: the M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS PRO for Micro Four Thirds cameras. Featuring a 180mm equivalent focal length, 5-axis image stabilization, and IP53 weather sealing, the new lens was made for macro photographers longing to get up close and personal with nature. (Photo: Business Wire)
petapixel.com
Halide’s Neural Telephoto Feature Gives Any iPhone AI-Powered Zoom
Halide has released update 2.11 which adds a new feature called Neural Telephoto, which the company says gives all iPhone photographers access to a high-end feature even if they aren’t using the latest and greatest device. Neural Telephoto gives non-Pro iPhones that lack a physical telephoto lens new zoom...
Fstoppers
A First Look at the Cameras on the New Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung's latest update to its flagship phone is here, and the Galaxy S23 Ulta brings with it a range of improvements and new features, including new camera modules led by a 200-megapixel wide angle camera. This great video review takes a look at the cameras on the new phone and everything you can expect from them in usage.
technewstoday.com
How to Insert a SD Card on PC (Step-by-step Guide)
SD cards, also known as memory cards are primarily used in smartphones, cameras, and other electronic equipment to store blocks of data in NAND flash. Like any other storage device, they can run out of space after extensive use. Once that happens, you’ll either need to delete some files or back them up on your PC. But before doing anything else, it’s essential to properly insert the SD card into your device.
petapixel.com
The DJI Mini 2 SE Drops 4K Video But Gets Much Cheaper
DJI has announced its third installment in the Mini series of drones in the Mini 2 SE, which goes pretty much unchanged from the last version other than dropping support for 4K video, but it gets much cheaper in exchange. DJI hasn’t really changed all that much about the Mini...
Comments / 0