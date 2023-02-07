It wasn't as busy of a trade deadline as expected for the Raptors, but they still made a move. On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that Jakob Poeltl was being traded to Toronto, where he started his NBA career. The trade has now been announced, with the Raptors revealing they have acquired Poeltl from the Spurs in exchange for Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round pick and second-round picks in 2023 and 2025.

