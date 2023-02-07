ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Is Jakob Poeltl playing tonight? Raptors vs. Jazz time, TV channel and live stream for Friday NBA game

It wasn't as busy of a trade deadline as expected for the Raptors, but they still made a move. On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that Jakob Poeltl was being traded to Toronto, where he started his NBA career. The trade has now been announced, with the Raptors revealing they have acquired Poeltl from the Spurs in exchange for Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round pick and second-round picks in 2023 and 2025.
The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Sporting News

Why Joe Buck and Troy Aikman aren't calling Super Bowl 57 for Fox

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have been Super Bowl mainstays on Fox since they first called Super Bowl 39 back in 2005, taking the reins from the legendary duo of Pat Summerall and John Madden. The duo have called six Super Bowls together, and have become one of the most...

