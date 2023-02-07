Read full article on original website
25-Year-Old Russian Soldier Jumps 100 Feet To His Death After Being Ordered To Return To Frontlines Of Ukraine War
A Russian soldier is suspected of taking his own life this week shortly after being ordered to return to the frontlines of the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Mikhail Lyubimov, 25, allegedly jumped from his mother’s tenth-floor apartment one day before he was scheduled to return to the Ukraine combat zone.The young Russian soldier reportedly plummeted more than 100 feet before hitting the ground and dying on impact.According to Daily Mail, Lyubimov, had been suffering from severe panic attacks and started drinking heavily after he initially returned from the war in Ukraine on leave.The soldier’s 43-year-old mother, Natalia Lyubimov, indicated...
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
Ukraine’s New Swedish Howitzers Can Hit The Russians With Three Shells At A Time—And Drive Away Before The Shells Land
In the 11 months since Russia widened its war on Ukraine, Kyiv’s allies have donated a dizzying array of artillery—no fewer than 700 towed and self-propelled howitzers of four main calibers. A few are Soviet designs. Most are Western types. Some are new, some are old—and some are...
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
Ukraine tank commander says his unit has just one problem
CNN Senior International Correspondent Frederik Pleitgen goes to the front lines near Bakhmut, Ukraine, with a unit fighting Russian forces in a Soviet-era T-64 tank.
Turkey’s two-faced ‘sultan’ is no friend of the west. It’s time to play hardball
President Erdoğan’s increasingly hostile stance towards Nato and democratic principles can no longer go unpunished
Wagner recruits 'are pumped full of drugs that enable them to keep fighting', Ukrainian soldier says
The horde of killers, rapists, thieves and gangsters now populating Russia's military with little training are being used as human battering rams to blast through Ukraine's first lines of defence.
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
According to a surveillance outfit, Russia may have lost up to half of its active tank force in Ukraine.
According to data gathered by a coordinating committee, Russia's combat tank fleet may have lost up to half of its total since the start of the Ukraine war as its army tries to carry out Vladimir Putin's invasion's objectives.
‘It Will Be Suicide’: Russian Troops Reportedly Ordered to Repeat Their Failed Bid to Take Kyiv
The Kremlin has reportedly ordered top military brass to make another attempt to seize Kyiv as part of a massive new offensive—a directive that has sent military officers into a state of panic. Citing a source close to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the independent outlet iStories reported on Friday that even the Russian troops ordered to take part in the assault believe it will fail miserably. “Plans to go for Kyiv again are really being drawn up, but only because the country’s leadership is demanding it. No one believes in the realization of these plans, it will be suicide,” the source was quoted saying, adding that many were worried about where Ukrainian forces might launch a new counter-offensive. In the same breath, however, the source cautioned that some rumors about where Moscow was preparing to attack from next were part of a disinformation campaign. He said claims of a new offensive from Belarus were meant to simply force Ukraine’s military to deploy troops in that direction while new attacks spring up elsewhere.Read more at The Daily Beast.
A Ukrainian soldier died on the battlefield in Bakhmut. His death has sparked a fierce dispute between some American veterans and a volunteer trainer.
The accusations paint a messy picture of the role of US volunteers IN Ukraine caught in the fog of war.
Russian Propagandist Shot in the Head Could Be 'Warning' to Wagner Leader
The man who claimed he was the creator of the "Z" sign that indicates support for Russia's war in Ukraine was shot over the weekend.
A Russian officer who brandished the skull of a Ukrainian soldier at a heavy metal concert was shot in an 'execution-style' hit: report
Igor Mangushev, who was filmed last year brandishing the purported skull of a slain Ukrainian soldier, was shot in the head at close range over the weekend.
Russians recently found a new ally-Turkish citizen now says that they are fighting with Russians against the Ukrainians
Recently, volunteers of Turkish citizenship have stepped up to join Putin in the fight against the Ukrainian military. Turkish volunteers have begun training with Putin’s troops as the leader continuously makes flailing attempts to beef up his soldier count. [i]
Russia's troops are tied down in Ukraine, but some of its best subs are still holding the US 'at risk,' top US commanders say
With Russia's Severodvinsk-class subs in the Atlantic and Pacific, "there'll be a dual-flank challenge for the United States," a US Navy admiral said.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Destroy A Train Carrying 1,000 Russian Troops?
A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine destroyed a train carrying 1,000 Russian troops. There is no evidence that Ukraine has destroyed a train carrying 1,000 Russian soldiers. Other instances of Ukrainian missiles hitting trains have been reported on by credible media outlets. Fact Check:. Ukraine has used western provided...
