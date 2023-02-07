ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Philadelphia

Japanese Yen Jumps on Report Kazuo Ueda Will Be Next Governor of the Central Bank

Economist Ueda is a former member of the central bank's policy board. He would replace Haruhiko Kuroda, whose term started on March 20, 2013, and will end on April 8, 2023. Kuroda has overseen the BOJ's policy of ultra-low interest rates while other major central banks have been hiking to tackle inflation.
NBC Philadelphia

U.S. Sanctions Six Chinese Tech Companies for Supporting Spy Balloon Programs

A new round of U.S. sanctions will target six Chinese aerospace companies identified as supporting the nation's military's reconnaissance balloon program, the Commerce Department announced Friday. The sanctions were imposed just hours after an American military F-22 shot down the second "high altitude object" to enter U.S. airspace in the...
NBC Philadelphia

European Markets Lower as Investors Assess Monetary Policy Outlook

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower Friday as investors assess the economic outlook and the potential for further monetary policy tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.6%. Most sectors and major bourses were in the red, with...
NBC Philadelphia

The ChatGPT AI Hype Cycle Is Peaking, But Even Tech Skeptics Don't See a Bust Coming

OpenAI's ChatGPT, with new funding from Microsoft, has grown to over one million users faster than many of dominant tech companies, apps and platforms of the past decade. Unlike the metaverse concept, which had a hype cycle based on an idea still nebulous to many, generative AI as tech's next big thing is being built on top of decades of existing machine learning already embedded in business processes.

