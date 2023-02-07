ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Bobby Hit Girl in Face With Golf Ball at Pebble Beach Tournament

By Lauren Smith
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lNiFj_0kf641Hw00

Last week, Bobby Bones played in the celebrity golf tournament at Pebble Beach in California. He shared so many cool stories of things he still can’t believe happened, like how he was on the same team with Ray Romano, and they became friends.

He took Eddie with him to be his caddy. Bones felt the spectators were standing way to close all around the green, especially since he’s an amateur golf player. He hit a ball that he said was an okay shot, that went about 8 feet off the side of the green. When it landed it started to roll towards the hole. In golf you’re supposed to stay composed and only clap, but Bones was so excited to have hit a good shot in front of everyone he started giving everyone high-fives and celebrating.

But that’s when he was told that they thought his ball hit someone and that’s why it rolled back towards the green. Eddie and he walked over to see what happened and discovered he had hit a girl in the face with his ball. She was standing there with an icepack on her swollen face. She said she wasn’t paying attention when the ball hit her in the face. She told Bones she was okay, and he signed a sign for her that said “Sorry I hit you in the face. It was a pretty good shot though.” He also gave her $50 dollars he randomly had on him. He learned to now announce when he’s hitting to have everyone back away.

Bones said it’s really scary hitting people, and that’s why he’s not going to be a pro-golfer. Other than that, he had a great experience. Another cool part of the tournament he mentioned was former 49’s hall of fame quarterback Steve Young asked Bones for a picture with him! Bones thought it was a joke at first but found out he’s a fan of the show and listens! He also noted that he beat Aaron Rodgers in a game too.

You can check out these moments on his Instagram !

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
Page Six

Gisele Bündchen poses in pink Chanel swimsuit during sexy beach shoot

Is she wearing the … the Chanel swimsuit? Yeah, she is. Supermodel (and erstwhile “Devil Wears Prada” star) Gisele Bündchen is getting back to work following her highly publicized divorce from Tom Brady, having been snapped on the set of a steamy swim shoot in Miami multiple times over the past week. On Jan. 25, the 42-year-old stunner posed on the sand in a pink backless Chanel one-piece, complete with the fashion house’s signature quilting and a dainty double-C logo at the bust. She was surrounded by the shoot’s crew and a glam squad, who touched up her famous blond beach waves and...
RadarOnline

NFL SLAMMED For Having Actress & Singer Sheryl Lee Ralph Sing 'Black National Anthem' Before Super Bowl 2023

The NFL came under fire this weekend after the league decided to include a performance of the “Black National Anthem” right before Super Bowl 2023 kicked off on Sunday night, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come after it was announced Lift Every Voice and Sing would be performed by actress and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph before Super Bowl LVII kicked off in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night, angry viewers rushed to social media to slam the NFL for the decision.Even more surprising is the fact that this is not the first time the song – dubbed the unofficial...
ARIZONA STATE
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm cannot quite believe the big Tiger Woods news

Jon Rahm expressed his surprise after hearing Tiger Woods confirm he's making his PGA Tour return after forcing his way into contention at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. A second round of 5-under 66 pulled Rahm to within one stroke of the early leader Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler is the reigning...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Photo of Shoes Big Sis Sterling Wants Baby Bro Bronze to Wear 'Every Day'

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, in November 2022 Sterling Skye Mahomes is looking to style her baby brother for life! On her Instagram Story Saturday, mom Brittany Mahomes shared a photo of her 2-month-old son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, wearing an adorable pair of brown loafers of which his 23-month-old sister apparently highly approves. "Sterling wants him to wear these shoes every day," Brittany, 27, captioned the photo, along with two laughing emojis. RELATED: All About Patrick...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

Morning Show Anchor Announces Retirement After 30 Years

An iconic face of the morning news scene in Los Angeles is retiring. KTTV Los Angeles anchor Tony McEwing announced during Wednesday's broadcast of Good Day LA, which he co-anchors alongside Araksya Karapetyan, that he is retiring after 30 years at FOX 11 Los Angeles and following a career that has spanned more than four decades.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Watch: Luke Bryan Leaves Fans Puzzled After Spewing 'Inappropriate & Disgusting' Jokes About Country Star Dustin Lynch

That's one way to make an introduction. At the Crash My Playa 2023 festival in Mexico over the weekend, Luke Bryan had the honor of bringing out country crooner Dustin Lynch — but instead of singing his praises, he made a couple of awkward and inappropriate comments about the singer.2022 CMA AWARDS RED CARPET PHOTOS: CARRIE UNDERWOOD, REBA MCENTIRE & MORE STEAL THE SPOTLIGHT"No one has drank more liquor, no one has vomited more, no one has taken more drugs, no one has taken more IVs, no one has passed more STD tests than this next gentleman, ladies and gentleman,"...
New York Post

Streaker goes wild at Waste Management Phoenix Open before being nabbed by police

The 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open just got even rowdier. A streaker ran across the notorious par 3 at TPC Scottsdale that is surrounded by a stadium which holds more than 17,000 rabid fans. During Friday’s play, a man dressed in just his underwear rushed the green and streaked across the course. He later appeared to be apprehended by police. The streaker ran across the green with his arms up and did a pole dance with the flag stick before being approached by security. The attendee had “19th hole” written on his back – which could be a reference to another streaker at The Open Championship at St. Andrews back in 1995. The man outmaneuvered an official before belly-flopping into a nearby pond. AZSports later tweeted a picture of the streaker in cuffs. The Phoenix Open will finish on Sunday. Scottie Scheffler, who won the tournament last year, is on top at 10 under, two strokes ahead of Adam Hadwin and Jon Rahm.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
golfmagic.com

Billy Horschel fires back at golf fan with bizarre comment at Phoenix Open

Billy Horschel reportedly hit back at a golf fan's comment about the colour of his shirt during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. According to CBS reporter Kyle Porter on Twitter, Horschel was apparently asked by a golf fan in the gallery about the colour of his shirt, to which the PGA Tour star replied: "I don't know, why don't you ask your mom?"
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Popculture

Country Star and Baseball Player Reveal Engagement While Vacationing in the Dominican Republic

A country music singer and professional baseball player are about to get married. According to PEOPLE, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Marshall "Kaz" Kasowski got engaged to Julia Cole while on vacation in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic over the holidays. Kasowski had a wedding photographer posing as a tourist beach snapper and offered the couple a photoshoot. Cole declined at first but eventually said yes, leading to Kasowski popping the question.
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
757K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy