Polygon
Mario Kart 8 on Switch will get more DLC characters — who could be next?
Nintendo had a surprise for Mario Kart fans on Wednesday during its Nintendo Direct presentation, revealing that an all-new course and a familiar face are coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch. The Yoshi’s Island track and fan-favorite Birdo are headed to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sometime this spring in wave 4 of Nintendo’s Booster Course Pass DLC.
Polygon
Nintendo just reissued one of the most important games of all time
Nintendo’s back catalog is so absurdly rich that, when launching the new Game Boy and Game Boy Advance collections on Nintendo Switch Online, it can afford to offer a mix of cult curios, major and minor entries in popular series, and a hall-of-famer like Game Boy Tetris, while still saving plenty for later. Even for this company, though, there’s nothing to touch the prophetic influence and punk-rock abandon of one of Nintendo’s most daring designs ever: WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgames!
Polygon
Everything to know about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild ends with Link and Zelda vowing to restore Hyrule’s majesty — bringing it “even beyond” what it originally was, Zelda says, even though her power is diminished. Though The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been described as a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild, Nintendo’s been quite secretive about where and how the story picks up. Nintendo even kept Tears of the Kingdom’s name secret for years, revealing it only in 2022 because the company said its reveal might “give away too much.”
Polygon
Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show would make a great Super Smash Bros. stage
Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show was full of absolute bangers, and still only scratched the surface of her hits. Rihanna ran through a dozen of her iconic songs before the 15(ish) minute show was over, and it did all with nothing but some backup dancers, skipping out on the star studded guest artists that normally accompany Super Bowl halftime show. But with hits that good, who needs anyone else?
Polygon
The Super Mario Bros. Movie revives the Super Mario Bros. Super Show rap
If you thought The Super Mario Bros. Movie would leave any Mario pop-culture reference unreferenced, you better think again. A new ad for Nintendo and Illumination’s animated adaptation of the bros. confirms that anything and everything Mario-adjacent can be mined for jokes, including the rap — “The Mario Rap” — from 1989’s Super Mario Bros. Super Show!
Polygon
What’s next for Halo?
Microsoft has a Halo problem. 343 Industries, the internal studio Microsoft created to make Halo games after parting ways with series creator Bungie, is in apparent disarray. A round of layoffs at Microsoft in January hit the studio hard. Recriminations followed, with former staff laying the blame for this — and for the perceived disappointment of Halo Infinite — at the door of “incompetent” leadership. It was reported that Joe Staten, a Bungie veteran drafted in to get Infinite back on track, was on his way out following the 2022 departure of several other leads, including studio head Bonnie Ross. It then became apparent that Halo franchise head Kiki Wolfkill had left too. Both the studio and Xbox chief Phil Spencer had to take the humiliating step of denying a rumor that 343 would no longer be working on Halo games directly, instead farming them out to third-party studios.
Polygon
All of the Spells in Hogwarts Legacy
There are a total of 34 spells in Hogwarts Legacy, but only 26 of them can be placed onto your hotbars. With a maximum of 16 slots, you’ll have to pick and choose which spells that you’ll want to use and which spells aren’t the ones for you. There are also some essential spells that don’t take up a slot in your hotbars — such as Alohomora — but they’re necessary to explore and progress through Hogwarts Legacy.
