Shipwreck of 500-Year-Old Floating Castle Found to Contain 'Thrilling Haul'
The 115-foot-long ship, which once belonged to a medieval king, sank in 1495. Now archaeologists have made an "unprecedented" discovery at the wreck.
Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
Lost Russian oil revenue is bonanza for shippers, refiners
LONDON (Reuters) - Western sanctions on Russia have significantly reduced state oil revenues and diverted tens of billions of dollars towards shipping and refining firms, some with Russian connections. Most of the winners from the sanctions are based in China, India, Greece and the United Arab Emirates, at least 20...
Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exits Madrid stock market after 22 years
MADRID (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exited the Madrid stock market after 22 years on Tuesday, ending its last day of trading at 18.05 euros ($19.3), the same price per share its parent company offered to pay to take it private. The stock market regulator CNMV on Friday...
Netherlands, Denmark and Germany buy 100 Leopard 1 Tanks for Ukraine - Dutch gov't
THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The Netherlands, Denmark and Germany are buying 100 Leopard-1A5 battle tanks for Ukraine, the Dutch government said on Tuesday. The Dutch defense ministry said in a statement the tanks would be purchased "directly from German industry". In an interview on Dutch national broadcaster NOS, Netherlands Defense...
TotalEnergies CEO: it's getting harder to get dividends from Russia's Yamal project
PARIS (Reuters) - French oil major TotalEnergies received some dividends for its stake in Russia's Yamal LNG project in 2022 but it is becoming more complex to receive such payouts because of Western sanctions against Russia, CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Wednesday. Pouyanne said TotalEnergies was only booking cashflow from...
PGIM Private Capital provided record $16.1B in private debt globally in 2022
PGIM Private Capital provided $16.1 billion of senior debt and junior capital to 241 middle-market companies and projects globally in 2022, completing a second consecutive record year of originations for the firm. PGIM Private Capital is a leading source of private debt for public and private companies and is the private capital arm of PGIM, the $1.2 trillion global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).
Bank of Canada says it published governor's speech early due to 'error'
(Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Tuesday it had inadvertently published a speech by Governor Tiff Macklem to its website 12 minutes early, calling it a mistake and saying it was reviewing publishing procedures. The text of the Tuesday speech, in which Macklem said no further interest rate...
Canadian dollar to rise later in 2023 on more favorable global outlook
TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar is set to rise later this year as the global economic outlook turns more favorable for commodity-linked currencies and investors bet central banks will cut interest rates in 2024, according to a Reuters poll released on Wednesday. In three months, however, the loonie is...
Futures fall amid rising yields; Lyft sinks on dour profit outlook
(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slipped on Friday, with megacap growth companies under pressure after Treasury yields extended gains, while shares of Lyft plunged as the ride-hailing firm forecast current-quarter profit far below estimates. Wall Street's main stock indexes were set to clock declines at the end of a...
HSBC putting China's interests above exiled Hong Kong customers, UK lawmakers say
LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers have accused HSBC of mistreating customers who have fled Hong Kong in the wake of China's anti-democracy crackdown, to protect the bank's profits and curry favour with the Chinese government, a report on Wednesday showed. The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Hong Kong said the lender...
U.S. equity funds see outflows for 12th week in a row
(Reuters) - Investors continued to withdraw from U.S. equity funds for a 12th straight week in the seven days to Feb. 8 as a report showing robust U.S. job additions in the last month fed fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve would keep raising interest rates this year. Refinitiv Lipper...
Russian central bank governor speaks after holding interest rates
(Reuters) - Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina and her deputy Alexei Zabotkin gave a news conference on Friday after the regulator held its key interest rate at 7.5%. The quotes below were translated from Russian by Reuters. NABIULLINA ON INFLATION:. "We don't have full data about inflation for January,...
BlackRock-led investors in Aramco pipelines start bond sale
DUBAI (Reuters) - Investors in Saudi Aramco's gas pipeline network, led by BlackRock Inc, have begun a sale of dollar bonds in three tranches to refinance a multi-billion dollar loan that backed their stake purchase, a bank document showed. The BlackRock-led investors, along with Saudi state-backed Hassana Investment Co., agreed...
ECB to zero in on soured loans this year as economy slows
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank supervisors will zero in on bad loans this year after finding that some euro zone banks had set too little money aside for them or were slow in recognising the problem, the ECB said on Wednesday. Presenting its annual review of the sector, the...
Alibaba sells out of India's Paytm - ANI
BENGALURU (Reuters) - China's Alibaba Group has sold its remaining stake in Indian digital payments firm Paytm through a block deal, India's ANI reported on Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. Paytm's stock tumbled as much as 9.3% to 640 rupees. Over 22.8 million shares of Paytm, or...
South Korea's household borrowing sees biggest monthly decrease in at least 19 years
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean households' borrowing slumped in January by the biggest monthly amount in at least 19 years, central bank data showed on Thursday, with demand curtailed by rising interest rates. The country's total household borrowing from banks shrank by 4.6 trillion won ($3.64 billion) in January, compared...
Pakistan's external position under significant stress -Moody's
(Reuters) - Revenue-raising measures will likely be among prior actions that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) requires before releasing the next tranche of financing to Pakistan, Moody's Investors Service said in a statement on Friday. Pakistan and the IMF will resume talks virtually next week after 10 days of face-to-face...
Aker BP to boost dividend as profits soar
OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian independent oil firm Aker BP will boost its dividend by 10%, the company said on Friday after posting a $2.2 billion operating profit for the final quarter of 2022, up from $1.2 billion a year earlier. Norway's second-largest listed oil company, partly owned by BP, said...
Price dip sparks buying in key hubs, China premiums firm
(Reuters) - Physical gold buyers in some Asian hubs were drawn to a dip in domestic prices this week, while central bank demand kept premiums firm in China. Local gold prices in India hit as low as 56,496 rupees per 10 grams from an all-time high of 58,826 rupees climbed last week.
