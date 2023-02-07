Read full article on original website
boothbayregister.com
A Celebration of Wayne Closson’s Life
Please join us tomorrow, Saturday, February 11 from 3 to 6 PM at Brady’s for a celebration of J. Wayne Closson Jr.’s life. Wayne was a treasured member of our community, and all are welcome to join. If you are unable to be there in person but would...
boothbayregister.com
Local organization broadens definition of domestic violence
Finding Our Voices, a grassroots, Camden-based organization, is working to raise public awareness by redefining what domestic violence looks like. This summer, the organization won a Purple Ribbon Award for its bookmarks with the faces and stories of 44 Maine survivors of domestic violence. The Purple Ribbon Awards, run by experts in the domestic violence field, strive to nationally honor advocates, programs, shelters, survivors and community support systems.
boothbayregister.com
Feb. 11 update: Midcoast adds 32 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
boothbayregister.com
Cove’s Edge, Zimmerli Pavilion and Gregory Wing to transition to new facility in 2025
By the end of this month, Clippership Landing Development LLC will submit a certificate of need (CON) application to Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) for a 102-bed skilled nursing facility in Damariscotta, seeking to transition current licenses from LincolnHealth’s Cove Edge, Zimmerli Pavilion and Gregory Wing to a development jointly owned by Sandy River Company and North Country Associates, according to Daniel Maguire, managing partner of Sandy River. Approval of the CON is needed before construction can begin on the 19.98-acre site on Piper Mill Road.
boothbayregister.com
Edgecomb reaches 1-year deal with CLC Ambulance
Edgecomb is in the final year of a contract with Central Lincoln County Ambulance. In the past five years, Edgecomb has paid $17,000 annually, but beginning July 1 that will end. On Feb. 7, selectmen reached a one-year agreement with CLC Ambulance for $58,925. Selectman Ted Hugger said exploding business costs resulted in the huge increase.
boothbayregister.com
BRHS cheerleaders finish 5th in state competition
The Boothbay Region High School cheerleading team took fifth place in Class D Cheering competition held Saturday, Feb. 11. Below are the results:
boothbayregister.com
Fish & Game Assoc. to host Kids’ Ice Fishing Derby Feb. 18
After a three-year hiatus, the Boothbay Region Fish & Game Association will again hold its annual Kids’ Ice Fishing Derby on Wiley Pond from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the club property at 447 Dover Road in Boothbay. Wiley Pond has again this year...
boothbayregister.com
Unified Basketball at BRHS Feb. 14
Boothbay Region High School will host its first ever Unified Basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 3:30 p.m. The public is invited to cheer on these athletes, said BRHS Athletic Director Allan Crocker. The games will be 20-minute halves. The other scheduled home game is on Tuesday, March 7...
