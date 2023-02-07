CTS: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LISLE, Ill. (AP) — LISLE, Ill. (AP) — CTS Corp. (CTS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $14.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lisle, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, were 56 cents per share.

The electronics manufacturer posted revenue of $142.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $59.6 million, or $1.85 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $586.9 million.

CTS expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $580 million to $640 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTS