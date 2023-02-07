Joyce Mae Sims-Gerking-Westmoreland age 80 passed away on January 29, 2023 at her home in Cross Plains, TX. Joy was born Saturday, March 14, 1942 in Erie, Pennsylvania to Paul and Dorothy Fisher. She graduated from Reedley High School in Reedley, CA. Joy married Bill J. Sims in 1959 in Orange Cove, California and they began a life together that blessed them with 6 children. They divorced in 1975 and she settled in Cross Plains, TX with her 4 younger children. She later married Ross Gerking who became Mayor of Cross Plains for a few years. A few years after his death, she moved to Boron, California with her new husband James Westmoreland. After his passing some 4 years ago, she returned to Cross Plains to rejoin the community she loved. Joy Loved music and to sing and dance. She enjoyed watching a good scary movie, her pretty flowers and her collection of dolls. Joy lived to travel and did quite often, visiting the western states. Joyce was a hard worker, and it was important for her to provide for her children the best she could. She would often say, “If there’s a will, there’s a way.” She was a problem solver for sure. Joy was a good friend to many and loved to laugh enjoy life.

CROSS PLAINS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO