Age is no barrier for TSTC Welding Technology student
Jose Garcia decided that he wanted to learn more about welding. He did not let his age, 47, stop him from enrolling in Welding Technology at Texas State Technical College. Now in his second semester studying for a certificate of completion in Structural Welding, Garcia is pleased that he made the choice to begin college.
Coggin Elementary becomes Healthy Recognized Campus through Texas A&M AgriLife Extension
Brownwood ISD issued the following press release Friday:. Through a special program and partnership with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Coggin Elementary is the first school in Brown County to earn Healthy Recognized Campus status. According to a September 2022 press release announcing the partnership with Coggin, “A school must complete...
Hector Vasquez
Hector Vasquez, 49, of Fort Worth, Texas raised in Comanche, Texas passed away February 1, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. A visitation with the family will be held at Heartland Funeral Home in Early, Texas at 5:00 PM, Sunday, February 12, 2023 with the Rosary to follow at 6:00 PM. Mass will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, February 13, 2023 at St. Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Brownwood, Texas with interment to follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park in Early, Texas.
Joyce Westmoreland
Joyce Mae Sims-Gerking-Westmoreland age 80 passed away on January 29, 2023 at her home in Cross Plains, TX. Joy was born Saturday, March 14, 1942 in Erie, Pennsylvania to Paul and Dorothy Fisher. She graduated from Reedley High School in Reedley, CA. Joy married Bill J. Sims in 1959 in Orange Cove, California and they began a life together that blessed them with 6 children. They divorced in 1975 and she settled in Cross Plains, TX with her 4 younger children. She later married Ross Gerking who became Mayor of Cross Plains for a few years. A few years after his death, she moved to Boron, California with her new husband James Westmoreland. After his passing some 4 years ago, she returned to Cross Plains to rejoin the community she loved. Joy Loved music and to sing and dance. She enjoyed watching a good scary movie, her pretty flowers and her collection of dolls. Joy lived to travel and did quite often, visiting the western states. Joyce was a hard worker, and it was important for her to provide for her children the best she could. She would often say, “If there’s a will, there’s a way.” She was a problem solver for sure. Joy was a good friend to many and loved to laugh enjoy life.
Marie Jones recipient of Boys & Girls Club of Brown County 2022 Club Champion award
The Boys & Girls Club of Brown County posted the following information on its Facebook page Friday:. Marie Jones is the 2022 recipient of our Club champion award. The Club Champion award is presented annually to an individual who has shown great dedication to the club and our mission. Marie is the 4th individual to be presented with this award.
Brownwood tennis earns a first, third and consolation title at Fort Worth South Hills
FORT WORTH – The Brownwood High school tennis team brought home a gold medal, a bronze medal, and a consolation crown from the Fort Worth South Hills tournament Friday. Jacob Singleton captured the boys singles B championship, Peter Le came in third in the boys singles A draw, and Eric Smith and Ashlyn Bundick bounced back from a first-round loss to run the table the rest of the way in mixed doubles A action. In girls singles B competition, Jazzmyn Sanchez reached the consolation finals and dropped her last match.
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Feb. 13-19
Blanket vs. Richland Springs (at Bangs), 6 p.m. Brookesmith vs. Priddy (at Zephyr), 6 p.m. Brownwood at Mineral Wells, 7 p.m. Jim Ned at Brownwood, 4 p.m. Brownwood vs. Lubbock Estacado (at Sweetwater), 6 p.m. Bangs vs. Ozona (at Angelo State), 8 p.m. May vs. Highland (at Winters), 8 p.m.
Kenneth Roy Tubbs
Kenneth Roy Tubbs went to be with our Lord on February 10, 2023, 5 days after his 83rd birthday. He was a devoted husband, proud father of 4, and extra proud grandfather of 9. He was born in San Antonio, TX on February 5, 1940 to Margaret Marion Tubbs and Roy O. Tubbs. Kenneth spent his youth in San Antonio before joining the Navy on February 7, 1957. After serving his country for 4 years, he became a licensed plumber, which would lead to him meeting the love of his life while working on a job in Brownwood. Kenneth married Brenda Michael of May, TX on April 29, 1974 and they would go on to raise 4 children in San Antonio. After a 30 year career as a used car salesman, he retired in 2003 when they moved to May and eventually settled in Brownwood.
Multiple fire departments respond to structure fire on 377 east of Early
As of 8 p.m. Sunday, multiple Brown County fire department units were still on the scene of a structure fire on U.S. 377 east of Early, near the railroad bridge, where road construction is taking place. The call came into dispatch around 7 p.m. Sunday, and units from Brownwood, Early,...
Brownwood softball looks to return to playoffs after 2022 absence
After missing the postseason from the first time since 2004 last spring, the Brownwood Lady Lions look to renew their traditional winning ways with a former player leading the program in 2023. Cherita Munguia, a 2013 graduate of Brownwood High who has served as a varsity assistant within the girls...
Court Records 2/10/23
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from February 3 through February 9:. Morley, Robert Corey, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi, 2 counts. Alvarez, Sandra Yvette, Possession of Marijuana < 2-oz. Bastardo, Cameron Zachary Taylor, Driving While Intoxicated. Bishop, Brandy Byars, Driving While Intoxicated. Delarosa, Zachary...
Lions lose halftime edge, home finale to 6-4A champion Glen Rose, 58-45
With an opportunity to unclutter the middle of the 6-4A standings and hand the league champion Glen Rose Tigers their only defeat in district action, the Brownwood Lions instead let the game get away from them in the second half as they dropped their home finale at Warren Gym, 58-45, Friday night.
Pencie Doris ‘P.D.’ Franke
Pencie Doris “P.D.” Franke, age 85, of Brownwood finished the purpose of her earthly life on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Funeral Services for Pencie are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Calvary Baptist Church in Brownwood; interment to follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park in Early. Visitation will be from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 16 at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
