Agriculture Online
2023 could bring record cattle prices, CattleFax experts say
If you were lucky enough to hang on to your cow herd through the double whammy of drought and the pandemic over the past three years, you may finally get rewarded this year. The market experts at CattleFax told beef producers at the 2023 Cattle Industry Convention in New Orleans that this could be a record price year for all classes of cattle.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, corn drop ahead of government crop data; wheat firm
CHICAGO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean and corn futures fell on Tuesday as traders squared positions ahead of the U.S. government's key monthly reports on global supply and demand. "The next 36 hours are a countdown to Wednesday's WASDE fireworks," Peak Trading Research said in a...
CNBC
Gold prices higher as dollar cedes ground after Fed chief Powell's comments
Gold prices were up on Tuesday, tracking a slight pullback in the dollar and as investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on the outlook for rate-hike policy. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.03% at $1,885.4. Spot gold edged lower 0.06% to $1,872.65 per ounce on Tuesday.
Egg prices are down 40% from avian flu-induced highs
The avian flu-related surge in egg prices is ebbing — but the protein is still pricey. State of play: Weekly egg price information from the United States Department of Agriculture shows the average price of a dozen eggs is down more than 40% from its December peak of about $5.30. A dozen eggs now cost just over $3.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soybeans edge higher with drought-hit Argentine crops in focus
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were slightly firmer in choppy Asian trading on Thursday, as traders weighed the impact of dry weather conditions in Argentina while also taking into account a larger-than-expected build in U.S. stockpiles. Wheat and corn pulled back after advancing in the previous session. FUNDAMENTALS.
Margarine and butter prices are soaring. Here's why.
The cost of butter and margarine has skyrocketed over the last year, one of several humble kitchen staples that have surged in price amid the fiercest inflation in 40 years. As of December margarine prices were up a whopping 44% from a year ago, according to the Consumer Price Index, while butter prices jumped 31% during the same period. The average price of butter soared to $4.81 per pound in December, up from $3.47 a year prior, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
msn.com
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
AOL Corp
Stock market live news updates: Tech stocks soar after Fed's latest rate hike
Tech stocks rallied Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate increase after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested signs of "disinflation" are building in the economy. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was higher by 2%, leading the charge higher for markets following...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, bonds tumble as stellar US jobs report may force Fed rethink
LONDON Feb 3 (Reuters) - Global stocks and Treasury prices tumbled on Friday after an unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs report indicated the Federal Reserve may need to keep interest rates elevated to control inflation. This placed another roadblock in the way of a weeks-long markets rally that stumbled in U.S....
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans tick up with South America weather in focus
(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) PARIS/MANILA, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Thursday as traders shrugged off an increased forecast of U.S. stocks and focused on the impact of drought on Argentina. Rain delays to Brazil's soybean harvest, which may also hold up corn planting,...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans fall ahead of USDA crop report
CHICAGO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell for the third session in a row on Tuesday. * Investors were squaring positions ahead of the release of the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report on Wednesday. * The trade was focused on the government's forecast for soybean production in Argentina. * Benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soybean futures settled down 6 cents at $15.15-1/4 a bushel. * Soybeans traded in both positive and negative territory during the session, with traders noting profit taking at the market's peak. * CBOT March soyoil rose 1.58 cents to 60.89 cents per lb. The 2.7% gain was soyoil's biggest daily rise since Dec 27. * CBOT March soymeal was down $7.60 at $481.40 a ton. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
Agriculture Online
U.S. corn stocks outlook rises as ethanol usage falls
CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Domestic corn supplies will be bigger than previously expected due to waning demand for ethanol, the government said on Wednesday. The U.S. corn stockpile at the end of the 2022/23 marketing year would likely come in at 1.267 billion bushels, the U.S. Agriculture Department said in its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report.
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago futures edge up ahead of key USDA report
(Updates prices, adds comment) Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean, wheat and corn futures edged higher in Asian trading on Wednesday ahead of the U.S. government's key monthly reports on global supply and demand, with traders monitoring the harvest progress in drought-hit Argentina. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago wheat firms; corn, soy mixed after world supply/demand assessment
CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures firmed on Wednesday, underpinned by drought concerns, while soybeans and corn traded both sides of even following a monthly supply and demand report from the U.S. agriculture department showing larger than expected domestic stockpiles of corn and soybeans. The most-active soybean contract...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures firm, tight cattle supplies underpin
CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures firmed on Wednesday, supported by tightening cattle supplies and strong cash trade that continue to push front-month futures to near 8-year highs. "The cash price outlook right now is very firm," said Doug Houghton, technical analyst at Brock Capital Management....
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat futures firm as U.S. weather remains dry
CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures gained on Wednesday, underpinned as key wheat producing parts of the U.S. Plains are expected to miss crucial precipitation in the coming weeks. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat futures contract added 15 cents to $7.64-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures gained 10 cents to $8.96 a bushel. * MGEX March spring wheat lifted 9 cents to $9.26-1/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said U.S. ending wheat stocks at 568 million bushels in the 2022/2023 marketing year, up 1 million bushels from last month but below analyst expectations of 576 million tonnes. * India is considering extending a ban on wheat exports as the world's second-biggest producer seeks to replenish state reserves and bring down domestic prices, government sources said. * Russia said work to unblock Russian exports under the Black Sea grain deal was unsatisfactory, the TASS news agency reported. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 3-Bunge beats profit estimates on robust crop demand, crush margins
(Adds quote, share price) Feb 8 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd on Wednesday beat fourth-quarter profit estimates as robust soy crushing margins and strong demand for food, feed and biofuel bolstered its core agribusiness unit. The favorable market factors will likely continue to support profits above historical averages...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat mixed, corn down 2-4 cents, soybeans up 2-6 cents
CHICAGO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Up 2 cents to down 2 cents a bushel. * Wheat mixed on positioning...
