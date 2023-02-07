ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's when the USFL will play games at Ford Field in 2023

 5 days ago
The Michigan Panthers unveiled their 2023 USFL schedule on Tuesday with several games to be played at Ford Field.

The Panthers will open the season with a pair of road games before the home opener at Ford Field on April 30.

Ford Field will also host the Philadelphia Stars' home games in 2023.

Below is the Michigan Panthers home game schedule:

April 30: New Jersey Generals – 4 p.m. at Ford Field
May 6: Memphis Showboats – 7:30 p.m. at Ford Field
May 13: Pittsburgh Maulers – 12:30 p.m. at Ford Field
May 20: Birmingham Stallons – 4 p.m. at Ford Field
June 18: Philadelphia Stars – 7 p.m. at Ford Field

Below is the Philadelphia Stars home game schedule:

April 30: Pittsburgh Maulers – 12 p.m. at Ford Field
May 6: Houston Gamblers – 1 p.m. at Ford Field
May 14: New Jersey Generals – 12 p.m. at Ford Field
May 21: New Orleans Breakers – 12 p.m. at Ford Field
June 18: Michigan Panthers – 7 p.m. at Ford Field

