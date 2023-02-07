Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Indianapolis sees half of February normal rainfall in 24 hours
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The system moving across Indiana right now producing gusty winds also brought significant rainfall across the state. Some locations picked up more than an inch of rain in the last 24 hours including Indianapolis. Officially at the Indianapolis International Airport 1.36″ of rain fell Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
WISH-TV
Prices for used cars are still high but expected to drop, dealer says
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prices for used cars have skyrocketed to historic prices during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the general manager of Falcone Automotive expects them to continue to fall as high interest rates curb demand. “The prices are still high on a lot of vehicles but they are falling...
WISH-TV
St. Elmo Steakhouse with Tyler Gillespie
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tyler Gillespie from St. Elmo Steakhouse and St. Elmo Foods joined Wednesday’s “Life.Style.Live!” to cook up some great food along with a few drinks!. Gillespie made an Espresso Martini with Caramel Rim, a Cosmo with Champagne Float, and Root Beer Glaze Meatballs. Take...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Zoo Receives More Major Recognition
Our Indianapolis Zoo is up for yet another amazing award. USA Today readers have ranked the top Zoos in the country, and the highly respected Indianapolis Zoo has been nominated and is in the running for Best American Zoo. Find out more as I chat with PR Specialist Cody Mattox...
WISH-TV
Eskenazi Health to host career fair Wednesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking for a job in the medical field? Check out Eskenazi Health’s career fair on Wednesday. Eskenazi Health is looking for new and experienced imaging services professionals, registered nurses, and certified surgical technicians. Job seekers will have the opportunity to speak with hiring managers, take...
WISH-TV
Tracking Wednesday night rain, high winds Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A rough round of activity is ahead over the next 36 hours as we track widespread rain tonight and potent winds Thursday. High Wind Warnings are set to go into effect from 7 AM – 7 PM EST Thursday for areas along and north of interstate 70. Wind advisories will be in place for the remainder of Indiana for much of Thursday.
WISH-TV
WonderRoad Indianapolis festival at Garfield Park
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A two-day festival will happen in Garfield Park this June!. Elevation Festivals announced the 2023 WonderRoad Indianapolis lineup on Tuesday. The festival will return to Garfield Park June 17-18. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Single-day festival passes start at $65 and weekend passes...
WISH-TV
IFD: Man crashes truck into east side apartment building
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A collapse rescue team was called to the city’s east side after a man crashed his truck into an apartment building, firefighters say. The Indianapolis Fire Department says it happened at the Line Lofts Apartments located at 1145 East Washington Street. Firefighters say the damage...
WISH-TV
Former Indianapolis man arrested in LA with collection of guns, ammunition
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Los Angeles Police Department has arrested a former Indianapolis man for allegedly making threats to neighbors. LAPD Lt. Leonid Tsap said a search of the Los Angeles apartment of Braxton Johnson, 25, found “two assault rifles, one sniper rifle, one shotgun, and three pistols and over a thousand rounds of ammunition.”
WISH-TV
Couple shares inspirational story of love, justice, and triumph
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Maya Moore and her husband Jonathan Irons joined Wednesday’s “Life.Style.Live!” to share their inspirational story. Irons wrongly convicted and imprisoned at the age of 18 in Jefferson City, Missouri. His conviction was overturned in March 2020. You can learn more in their book “Love and Justice: A Story of Triumph on Two Different Courts,” which can be purchased on Amazon.
WISH-TV
Valentine’s Day cocktails with Brett Butler, owner of Alcomy LLC
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve got a few cocktail recipes that will melt your taste buds and your heart this Valentine’s Day!. The mixologist and mastermind behind it all is the owner and operator of Alcomy LLC, Brett Butler. He joined Tuesday’s “Life.Style.Live!” to mix up some Valentine’s Day cocktails perfect for you and that special someone.
WISH-TV
Restaurant raises funds for Indy Steelers Youth Football after founder killed
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Butler-Tarkington restaurant Hoagies & Hops is raising money for the Indy Steelers Youth Football Program after Richard Donnell Hamilton, the founder and head coach, was killed in a suspected road rage incident in January. The restaurant is expecting a full house when the Philadelphia Eagles...
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Hoagies and Hops 🥖🥖
WISH-TV
Indy’s Baxter YMCA receives $1M donation for outdoor sports complex
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A YMCA on the south side of Indianapolis is moving ahead with plans for an outdoor sports complex after receiving an anonymous $1 million donation. The Arthur R. Baxter YMCA, located at 7900 Shelby Street, will break ground on the sports complex in March, the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis said Tuesday.
WISH-TV
Ministers in Indianapolis call for law enforcers to end violence against Black men
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nichols, Whitfield, Floyd: Three names that have become synonyms with police brutality. A group of Indianapolis ministers is working to keep the list of names from growing. The Interdominational Ministerial Alliance of Indianapolis hosted local law enforcement leaders Tuesday at The Jewel Event Center on the near-north side.
WISH-TV
Marion County second-grade teacher surprised with Milken Educator Award
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marion County teacher is the winner of the prestigious Milken Educator Award. News 8 was there Wednesday when the Indiana Department of Education and the Milken Family Foundation surprised Brittany Tinker, a second-grade teacher at Rosa Parks Elementary School. The awards comes with a prize...
WISH-TV
Coffeehouse Five opens new location in Bargersville
BARGERSVILLE, IND. (WISH) — Coffeehouse Five started in Greenwood in 2014, owned by the Peters family. The company is a non-profit that provides mental health services, including one-on-one therapy and marriage counseling. All of the coffee and food are made in-house using family recipes. The money made from food...
WISH-TV
IMPD cracks down on domestic violence
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At the beginning of 2023, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department conducted Operation Domestic Disruption to arrest people labeled as the most violent offenders with active warrants. “We are in a crisis with domestic violence,” said Danyette Smith, director of Indy Champions For Domestic Violence Prevention. That’s...
WISH-TV
Lawsuit filed against Indianapolis Housing Authority over data breach
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis law firm has filed a class-action complaint against the Indianapolis Housing Authority over a data breach that occurred in the fall. On Oct. 4, the Housing Authority discovered a ransomware attack disclosed the personal information of clients. In January, the Housing Authority sent letters...
WISH-TV
HSE board members delay decision on $5.7M in federal mental health funds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A multimillion-dollar federal grant to help address the mental health of students faces opposition at Hamilton Southeastern Schools. Parents have raised concerns about what this could mean for their students. According to school officials, board members could decide to not accept the funding, but some parents...
