9&10 News
Grayling Community Gathers to Help Children Whose Parents Died in Crash
A car crash earlier this year took the lives of Gerald and Tara Weaver, leaving behind their three children. But their community is stepping up to help, and people came together Saturday to support the family. “We had a real community effort, and so many people wanted to help” says...
9&10 News
Good News of the Week: Police Dog Retires, Plans to Play With His Orange Ball
We understand - sometimes the news can feel like it’s just bad news. But there are a lot of good news stories out there, too! In an effort to shine a light on them, each week on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at the best good news stories of the week. Enjoy!
9&10 News
Inside The Kitchen at Artisan in Traverse City
You can celebrate Valentine’s Day all week long with Artisan in Traverse City. Feb. 10 through 16, they’re serving up a mouth-watering three-course meal for you and your special someone. No matter what time of year you’re stopping by, corporate chef and partner Chris Rutkowski says he’s after...
9&10 News
Volunteers Help Get Everything Ready for VASA Race in Traverse City
VASA is gearing up to host their annual race this weekend in Traverse City. This will be their 47th North American VASA. Volunteers and the race director spent their Friday getting the track ready for the next day. This race is usually a full weekend event but due to weather, it will only be a one day event, taking place on Saturday. There will be three races along with fat tire bikes races.
Have You Seen The Michigan Version Of The Statue Of Liberty?
I wasn't even aware these existed until my Aunt reached out to me, who knows I love a good Northern Michigan adventure, sent this to me. Let's be honest too, who wouldn't love a new destination to check out the next time you head up north?. We aren't just talking...
The Old West Town Hidden in the Wilderness: Coopersville, Michigan
The Michigan ”town” of Coopersville in Montmorency County is not to be confused with the other Coopersville in Ottawa County. No, sir. This Coopersville is not an incorporated town or village, but is more like an amusement park...but with no rides. It's an old-time western town, smack in the Michigan wilderness for all to come visit. There's not another town around; its address is listed as Lewiston, but it's actually 16 miles south of that town hidden down a dirt road. This little-known tourist attraction survived the shutdowns of the past few years and still welcomes visitors.
northernexpress.com
Restaurant Round Table: Turning Up the Heat
Owners of local eateries chime in on staffing, food costs, and tip credit changes. An extinction-level event: That’s what some experts predicted the COVID-19 pandemic would prove to be for the restaurant industry. Take a look back to March 2020, as restaurants shut their doors and the world went into lockdown, and you’ll see more than a few nightmare headlines spurred by the predictions of celebrity chef Tom Colicchio, who forecasted that 75 percent of restaurants wouldn’t make it through the pandemic.
An Abandoned Stone Resort Hidden in the Forest: Otsego County, Michigan
So, you’re out for a walk down a woodsy trail when all of a sudden, an old deserted stone building peeks at you from around the bushes and trees. You get a little closer until the whole structure comes into view…it’s an abandoned motel, stuck out here alone in the forest, The stone steps are covered in moss and leaves, and covered with a mossy roof that looks like it came out of Middle Earth. It’s the empty Echo Valley Resort, tucked in the woods of the Louis M. Groen Nature Center, about a stone’s throw south of Johannesburg Lake.
9&10 News
Village of Kingsley Becomes a Hot Spot for Growing Businesses
A few years ago Erik Burke “just wanted to take a chance” on the Village of Kingsley when he decided to start his own business, Stag Dental. He says he started with zero patients, just family and friends, and now after four years he serves 1,800 patients. And more businesses are hoping to do the same.
Ice climber missing after fall at Pictured Rocks identified as Northern Michigan man
MUNISING, MI -- The National Park Service has identified an ice climber who went missing Tuesday night as 32-year-old James Bake of Gaylord, Mich. According to WJMN-3, the NPS provided the update Wednesday afternoon as rescue crews continue to search for the missing Bake. In the update, NPS reported that...
gripped.com
Ice Climber Dies After Falling into Lake Superior
The National Park Service (NPS) has identified an ice climber who went missing as 32-year-old James Bake of Gaylord, Mich. The NPS reported that Bake was climbing at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore when waves caused him to fall into Lake Superior. Bake was reported missing around 5:15 p.m on Tuesday.
9&10 News
Governor’s Budget Calls for Free Breakfast and Lunch for Michigan Students
The governor’s budget proposal carries big implications for Michigan’s K-12 schools. Governor Gretchen Whitmer says her budget recommendation highlights the highest per-student investment for the fifth year in a row. One of the key points includes free breakfast and lunch for all Michigan public school students. Suttons Bay...
9&10 News
St. Francis Races Past Elk Rapids
TRAVERSE CITY - The St. Francis Gladiators started off strong and used a lockdown defensive performance to record a 58-22 win over Elk Rapids on Friday. The Gladiators started the game on a 13-3 run and led 19-10 at the end of the first quarter, holding the Elks to just 12 points for the remainder of the contest.
Child falls from chairlift at Boyne Mountain Resort
BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A child was rushed to a hospital after falling from a chairlift at the Boyne Mountain Resort over the weekend.Officials at the resort say at about 5 p.m. on Jan. 14, the child was with family when they fell between towers seven and eight. The chairlift is a triple that services beginner terrain.A bystander who witnessed the incident informed ski patrol, who responded to the scene and began assessment and treatment. The child was taken to McLaren North Michigan Hospital in Petosky before being transported to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids.Officials did not release details on the child's condition but said they were wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.Resort officials say they inspected the chair and restraint bar and found it to be working in order."This was a scary incident for all involved," Jason Perl, general manager of Boyne Mountain Resort, said in a press release. "We have been in regular contact with the family and our thoughts will remain with them as this child recovers. The safety of our guests is a top concern and we're grateful that a helmet was being worn."
