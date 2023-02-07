Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rihanna's Super Bowl Half-time Performance: A Highlight of the NightA. M. RayGlendale, AZ
A Win for Freedom of Speech in Court Case Against Super Bowl Sign OrdinanceThe Maine WriterPhoenix, AZ
Cardi B and Offset thrill fans in pre-Super Bowl concert in PhoenixJot BeatChandler, AZ
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
New Details In Arizona Missing Person CaseMCBuckeye, AZ
Related
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Here’s how much the winners (and losers) of the Super Bowl get paid
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media at Footprint Center on February 6, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The winners of Super Bowl LVII might get a free trip to Disney World, but anyone who played in the game will go home with more than enough for a pretty extravagant vacation.
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
NFL World Reacts To Rihanna's Halftime Show Performance
Take a bow, Rihanna. The legendary artist put on quite a show at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night. Rihanna, who performed hits like "Diamonds," "All Of The Lights," "Umbrella" and more, got a standing ovation at the end of her performance on Sunday night. It was pretty ...
NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight
Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Won’t Apologize for Sideline Behavior
Ahead of his first Super Bowl appearance, the Philadelphia coach had a message for those who didn’t approve of his on-field demeanor.
Super Bowl trash talk: Philly vs. KC
We are, admittedly, not invested in who wins the big game. But we have some colleagues who have big opinions on which team deserves to bring home the Vince Lombardi Trophy. We asked Axios Philadelphia's Isaac Avilucea and Axios Pro reporter Richard Collings, who grew up on a farm outside Kansas City, to share their thoughts.
Hurts and Mahomes make history at 2023 Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts made history on Sunday, becoming the first Black QBs to start against each other in the Super Bowl. Why it matters: The vast majority of NFL players are Black men (70% as of 2022). Finally, they comprised both starters at football's most important position, on football's biggest stage.
Why we can't have Super Bowl Saturday
The Super Bowl is America's biggest collective party. And whether you're there for the football game, the halftime show, or the commercials, it's must-see TV. Yet the NFL makes us conduct this ritual at the most inconvenient time imaginable. On a school night. The big picture: A record 18.8 million...
Chiefs win Super Bowl, 38-35
The Kansas City Chiefs are world champs yet again, beating the Eagles, 38-35, on Sunday night in the third-highest scoring Super Bowl ever. Game recap: Philadelphia took a 10-point lead into the locker room on the strength of a Jalen Hurts masterclass, as the MVP runner-up rushed for two scores and threw for another just in the first half.
Philadelphia's Jelloman is ready for the Super Bowl
The hour of the Jelloman has arrived. State of play: A video of Paul Vile, known by his nickname Jelloman, went viral on social media last month. It showed the Eagles fan crowd surfing and slinging Jell-O shots into the crowd celebrating on South Broad Street following the NFC Championship victory. What’s happening: Vile tells Axios he's prepping more than 4,000 vodka and green Jell-O shots for Super Bowl weekend.He often adds Pop Rocks to the shots, which he says produces the “perfect consistency.”Of note: He's the brother of Philly musician Kurt Vile, former lead guitarist of The War on...
Super Bowl 2023 watch parties in metro Phoenix
The average resale Super Bowl ticket was a cool $6,500 on Seatgeek as of Thursday, up from about $4,300 in 2015. So we found some other perfectly pleasant places where you can watch the game in metro Phoenix without going broke.🏈 Super Bowl Experience at Hance Park: This free, NFL-sanctioned event will show the game on the largest LED screen in the state.👊 Chiefs and Eagles bars: We rounded up fan favorite watering holes to support the Eagles and the Chiefs.🏨 Talking Stick Resort: Gamble while you watch at this party hosted by Fox Sports 910AM'S "Roc & Manuch with Jimmy B."🛍️ Tempe Marketplace: Enjoy the perfect weather with this free outdoor gathering.💅 Biltmore Rooftop: Starting at $150 just for entry, party with the central Phoenix elite on the rooftop of Lifetime Fitness at Biltmore Fashion Park.🍸 Skysill Rooftop Lounge: This Tempe rooftop party also starts at $150.
Brothers face off in Super Bowl first
Ohio natives Travis and Jason Kelce will make history Sunday night when they become the first brothers to face each other in a Super Bowl matchup. Driving the news: Travis Kelce, 33, is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. His brother Jason, 35, plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Tampa Bay's Super Bowl parties will cost more this year
The cost of many Super Bowl party staples in the Tampa Bay area has been steadily rising over the last few years, per the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, Axios' Kavya Beheraj and Alex Fitzpatrick report. Why it matters: As Tampa Bay gears up for Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs...
All-women pilot team makes Super Bowl flyover history
A U.S. Navy flyover piloted by seven women made history just before kickoff at the Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Why it matters: The flyover at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, commemorating 50 years since women were allowed to become U.S. Navy pilots marked the first time the spectacle had been piloted by all-women crew.
Arkansas sports betting expected to super size for the Super Bowl this weekend
Data: American Gaming Association; Cartogram: Axios VisualsPine Bluff's Saracen Casino Resort expects Super Bowl wagers to be up 12-15% from last year, thanks to the addition of mobile sports betting, its executives told Axios. Why it matters: More than $198 million in wagers were placed on sporting events in Arkansas in 2022, with the state's three casinos paying more than $3 million in taxes.Nationwide, 50.4 million adults are expected to bet $16 billion on the big game, per the American Gaming Association — roughly double last year's record tally. Driving the news: For the first time, the Super Bowl is...
Cardinals' history against Eagles and Chiefs goes back decades
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have something in common other than making it to the 2023 Super Bowl — they both beat Arizona this season and have storied pasts with the Cardinals. Eagles: The Cards' history with the Eagles goes back nearly nine decades, long before they were even in Arizona, and before they moved to St. Louis. The teams have been playing each other since the Cards were in Chicago.The Cardinals and Eagles first faced off on Nov. 10, 1935, which was a 12-3 Chicago victory, according to the Football Database.The Cards hold a slight edge in...
Axios
Washington, DC
100K+
Followers
61K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0