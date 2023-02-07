ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Restoration on historic Reaves Chapel in Navassa nears completion

NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — Restoration on a historic church with a connection to the Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor is nearly complete. Reaves Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church dates back to the late 1800's. It was built on the Cape Fear riverfront by slaves who farmed the land. Around...
NAVASSA, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County Public Library planning fifth location

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you're an avid reader, you'll soon have another location to check out the newest bestseller. New Hanover County Public Library has announced it is beginning plans for a fifth location. The new Northchase Library will be located at 4400 Northchase...
WILMINGTON, NC
The State Port Pilot

Oak Island: Hearing Monday on Boardwalk Place hotel plans

Developers are seeking permission from Oak Island Town Council to build Boardwalk Place, which will include a hotel and restaurant, on one of the few large undeveloped tracts between the Davis Canal and the Atlantic Ocean. A special use permit hearing Monday, February 13 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WECT

Crash snarls traffic at Shipyard & Independence Blvd. in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A five-vehicle crash blocked traffic at the intersection of Shipyard Blvd. and Independence Blvd. in Wilmington just before 7 p.m. Sunday. All vehicles had heavy damage and all passengers were conscious as first responders arrived on scene. Wilmington Fire Department extricated one person from a vehicle....
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Local independent film, “The Devil’s Stomping Ground”, starts one-week run in theaters

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After premiering as the opening night feature at the 2022 Cucalorus Film Festival in Wilmington, the independent film The Devil's Stomping Ground begins a week-long theatrical run on Friday, February 10, at Stone Theaters in North and South Carolina. To celebrate the premiere at The Pointe theater in Wilmington, there will be a red carpet event prior to the 7 p.m. showing.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Governor Cooper appoints two Cape Fear residents to State Council, Review Board

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced numerous North Carolina boards and commissions appointments and nominations. Two of those appointments were for Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Nadirah Pippen of Wilmington to the North Carolina Internship Council. Pippen is the Director of the Career Center at...
WILMINGTON, NC
coastalreview.org

Paid parking ‘a major issue’ in Topsail Beach

TOPSAIL BEACH – As summer crowds grow larger and more full-time residents settle down for island life, once-sleepy small beach towns along North Carolina's coast are left looking for ways to manage public parking. Topsail Beach, the lone town on Topsail Island to maintain free public parking, could...
TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
WECT

Downed telephone pole closes part of Masonboro Loop Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A downed telephone pole has shut down the 4300 block of Masonboro Loop Road. According to a spokesperson with Wilmington Police Department, a resident was working on their private property when they accidentally knocked over the pole. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Vehicle leaves road near Speedway on Oleander Drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A vehicle left the road before coming to a stop amidst the trees and bushes in front of the Speedway at the intersection of Oleander Drive and Hinton Ave. at around 7:15 a.m. on Feb. 9. Crews were on scene working to remove the car from...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

TRAFFIC ALERT: N. Topsail Beach bridge to undergo routine maintenance

N. TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Onslow County bridge that carries traffic to and from North Topsail Beach will undergo routine maintenance starting Feb. 13. The N.C. Department of Transportation will close a lane of the N.C. 210 bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Feb. 13 and March 20.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Speed reduced along road in Sunset Beach

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Drivers are being warned to lighten their lead foot in part of Sunset Beach. The 55 mph speed limit signs have been replaced with 45 mph signs on 179/Old Georgetown Road SW. Sunset Beach Police Department reminds drivers to keep the change in mind...
SUNSET BEACH, NC

