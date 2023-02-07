Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan is giving away millions of dollars in CharlotteAsh JurbergCharlotte, NC
North Carolina entrepreneur empowering women through a women's workshopStephy SaysWilmington, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Big sports and entertainment changes to Leland may be on the wayBarbara WashingtonLeland, NC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
WECT
Community invited to help keep Cape Fear River clean at ‘Second Saturday Cleanup’
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear River Watch, in partnership with Keep New Hanover Beautiful, will host its Second Saturday Cleanup on Saturday, Feb. 11, with a focus on Front St. According to the announcement, the stormwater ditches, roadsides and the connecting wetlands on Front St. are the focus of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Restoration on historic Reaves Chapel in Navassa nears completion
NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — Restoration on a historic church with a connection to the Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor is nearly complete. Reaves Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church dates back to the late 1800’s. It was built on the Cape Fear riverfront by slaves who farmed the land. Around...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Efforts continue to restore 2nd oldest Black Masonic Lodge in NC located in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Work to preserve a building serving the second oldest Black Masonic temple in the state of North Carolina continues. The Giblem Lodge has a partner helping them try to save the building. Built in 1871, the Giblem Lodge is the second-oldest Black Masonic temple in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Public Library planning fifth location
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re an avid reader, you’ll soon have another location to check out the newest bestseller. New Hanover County Public Library has announced it is beginning plans for a fifth location. The new Northchase Library will be located at 4400 Northchase...
The State Port Pilot
Oak Island: Hearing Monday on Boardwalk Place hotel plans
Developers are seeking permission from Oak Island Town Council to build Boardwalk Place, which will include a hotel and restaurant, on one of the few large undeveloped tracts between the Davis Canal and the Atlantic Ocean. A special use permit hearing Monday, February 13 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Black History Month: Wilmington recognizes Abraham Galloway, NC’s first black elector
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s Black History Month, and Wilmington is recognizing an important figure in its history. Wilmington native Abraham Galloway was born in Southport in 1837. Galloway grew up enslaved and moved to Wilmington when he was 10 years old, working as a brick mason. When...
WECT
Crash snarls traffic at Shipyard & Independence Blvd. in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A five-vehicle crash blocked traffic at the intersection of Shipyard Blvd. and Independence Blvd. in Wilmington just before 7 p.m. Sunday. All vehicles had heavy damage and all passengers were conscious as first responders arrived on scene. Wilmington Fire Department extricated one person from a vehicle....
WECT
Local independent film, “The Devil’s Stomping Ground”, starts one-week run in theaters
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After premiering as the opening night feature at the 2022 Cucalorus Film Festival in Wilmington, the independent film The Devil’s Stomping Ground begins a week-long theatrical run on Friday, February 10, at Stone Theaters in North and South Carolina. To celebrate the premiere at The Pointe theater in Wilmington, there will be a red carpet event prior to the 7 p.m. showing.
WECT
Southport Board of Aldermen authorizes city manager agreement, tables discussion concerning extension of mayor’s term
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Board of Aldermen approved an employment agreement with the recently appointed city manager and using ARPA funding for a wastewater project, while the decision on potentially extending the mayor’s term was tabled. Bonnie Therrien city manager employee agreement. The Board of Aldermen appointed...
Missing boater search which includes NC approaches 2-week mark
Holden Beach and Sunset Beach police departments, both in North Carolina, continue to search the shore during daylight for Tyler Doyle, 22.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Governor Cooper appoints two Cape Fear residents to State Council, Review Board
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced numerous North Carolina boards and commissions appointments and nominations. Two of those appointments were for Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Nadirah Pippen of Wilmington to the North Carolina Internship Council. Pippen is the Director of the Career Center at...
WECT
Boiling Spring Lakes to consider banning food trucks at dam restoration project site
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Boiling Spring Lakes could ban food trucks from setting up at the site of an upcoming dam restoration project. Mayor Jeff Winecoff proposed the change to keep business at local restaurants when the project begins. It would also support local businesses as new projects begin, like a new city center.
coastalreview.org
Paid parking ‘a major issue’ in Topsail Beach
TOPSAIL BEACH – As summer crowds grow larger and more full-time residents settle down for island life, once-sleepy small beach towns along North Carolina’s coast are left looking for ways to manage public parking. Topsail Beach, the lone town on Topsail Island to maintain free public parking, could...
WECT
Downed telephone pole closes part of Masonboro Loop Road
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A downed telephone pole has shut down the 4300 block of Masonboro Loop Road. According to a spokesperson with Wilmington Police Department, a resident was working on their private property when they accidentally knocked over the pole. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find...
WECT
Vehicle leaves road near Speedway on Oleander Drive
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A vehicle left the road before coming to a stop amidst the trees and bushes in front of the Speedway at the intersection of Oleander Drive and Hinton Ave. at around 7:15 a.m. on Feb. 9. Crews were on scene working to remove the car from...
WECT
“Any vacant land that you see is going to be developed” Leland town manager talks future development, expansion
Court of appeals supports motion to intervene in EPA and Chemours legislation. A federal appeals court will allow several groups to intervene in the legal battle between Chemours and the Environmental Protection Agency. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Over the past couple of weeks both Sunset Beach and Holden Beach...
Day 17: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle stretches into third weekend
The search for 22-year-old boater Tyler Doyle has now stretched into its third weekend. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been searching the waters every day, along with other agencies along the Carolina coasts. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina continues to search by boat for Doyle as well.
WECT
TRAFFIC ALERT: N. Topsail Beach bridge to undergo routine maintenance
N. TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Onslow County bridge that carries traffic to and from North Topsail Beach will undergo routine maintenance starting Feb. 13. The N.C. Department of Transportation will close a lane of the N.C. 210 bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Feb. 13 and March 20.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Speed reduced along road in Sunset Beach
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Drivers are being warned to lighten their lead foot in part of Sunset Beach. The 55 mph speed limit signs have been replaced with 45 mph signs on 179/Old Georgetown Road SW. Sunset Beach Police Department reminds drivers to keep the change in mind...
WECT
CareYaya seeks to offer convenient, affordable home care services in Cape Fear area
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Having an in-home caregiver just got a little easier, now that a new company has made it’s way to the Cape Fear area to provide convenient and affordable caregiving services. CareYaya, which launched in Chapel Hill a year and a half ago, recently expanded to...
