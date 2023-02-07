ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

Ball don’t lie: The 3 worst calls from NFL refs during Super Bowl 57

While Roger Goodell appears to have some faith in NFL refs, that faith reared its ugly head in Super Bowl 57. Carl Cheffers crew got the call for the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. Kansas City fans didn’t have anything kind to say to Cheffers prior to this game, and that likely won’t change after the Super Bowl.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Why is everyone slipping on Cardinals stadium grass?

The grass used at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. for Super Bowl 57 was heavily criticized as players were slipping all game. State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, was selected to host Super Bowl 57. Luckily for this home field, they were able to host a game between the No. 1 seeds in the AFC and NFC in the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
GLENDALE, AZ
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Rihanna's Halftime Show Performance

Take a bow, Rihanna.  The legendary artist put on quite a show at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night. Rihanna, who performed hits like "Diamonds," "All Of The Lights," "Umbrella" and more, got a standing ovation at the end of her performance on Sunday night. It was pretty ...
GLENDALE, AZ
FanSided

Eli Apple actually said something we can all agree with about Super Bowl 57

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple had a take that many fans can agree upon after watching the end of Super Bowl 57. NFL fans tuned into Super Bowl 57 to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles compete for the Lombardi Trophy. As is the case in any game, whether a regular-season game or a championship contest, fans don’t want to see calls by officials make a difference in the game. At the end of Super Bowl 57, a controversial holding call on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry gave the Chiefs a new set of downs, which then set up a 27-yard, game-winning field goal by Harrison Butker. The Chiefs won Super Bowl 57 by the score of 38-35.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Bettor places $2.2 million wager on Super Bowl 57

Throughout the past two weeks, we have seen some huge bets placed on Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Now, just hours before kickoff, we may have seen the biggest bet placed yet. In fact, it is the biggest bet that has been taken by Caesars Sportsbook.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Phoenix traffic almost made the Eagles late for the Super Bowl

The intensity of Phoenix traffic ahead of Super Bowl LVII nearly made the Philadelphia Eagles arrive late to their own game. Before the Philadelphia Eagles were set to take the field at State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII, they had to conquer another foe: Phoenix rush-hour traffic. Ironically, football...
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

Watch the Kelce brothers embrace after Chiefs win Super Bowl battle

The Kelce brothers, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, came together after the Chiefs beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl for a loving embrace. Anyone with siblings knows there are few things that sting more than losing to your little brother or sister. Jason Kelce had to live with that reality after his Eagles fell to his younger brother Travis Kelce’s Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Chris Stapleton’s Super Bowl National Anthem made Nick Sirianni cry (Video)

Chris Stapleton’s performance of the national anthem at Super Bowl 57 had Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and center Jason Kelce in tears. Whoever made the decision that Chris Stapleton would sing the national anthem before Super Bowl 57, first, needs a raise and second, needs to apologize to Nick Sirianni for letting such a soulful singer handle the anthem on the day he’d be coaching in the Super Bowl.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

What color was the Gatorade bath in Super Bowl 57?

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl 57. Harrison Butker drilled a game-winning field goal with less than 10 seconds to play to secure the win for the Chiefs. Following the win, bettors are not only celebrating cashing a ticket if...
KANSAS CITY, MO
