Read full article on original website
Related
earth.com
Who made the earliest stone tools?
A new study published in the journal Science has found the oldest examples of a highly-important Stone Age innovation known to scientists as the Oldowan toolkit, together with the oldest evidence of hominins consuming very large animals. According to the experts, early human ancestors used these ancient stone tools to butcher hippos and pound plant material roughly 2.9 million years ago along the shores of Africa’s Lake Victoria.
earth.com
Scientists find a receptor that blocks Covid-19 infection
A team of scientists led by the University of Sydney has recently discovered a protein in the human lungs that blocks Covid-19 infection and thus acts as a natural protective barrier in the organism. The leucine-rich repeat-containing protein 15 (LRRC15) is an inbuilt receptor which binds to the coronavirus without passing the infection. This discovery could open new pathways for developing drugs to prevent infection or even help curing fibrosis in the lungs.
"I Smell Like Cheese," Complains Woman, Who Told Mayo Clinic She Showers Twice Daily.
One woman recently wrote in to the Mayo Clinic asking for help with her body odor issue. She insisted that in spite of frequent showers and attention to personal hygiene, she could not get rid of her body odor.
earth.com
Life on Earth may have extraterrestrial origins
Tracing the origins of life on Earth has preoccupied scientists for a long time. One of the main prerequisites for the emergence of life is the abiotic production and polymerization of amino acids, which are known to be the building blocks of life. However, there are currently two scenarios that...
earth.com
Cockatoos can recognize the need for a tool set
Until now, chimpanzees have stood out as the only non-human animals to make use of a tool set. This means they can use two or more different tools, with separate functions, to achieve a single goal. Not only this, but they also recognize the need to bring all components of the tool set along in order to succeed.
earth.com
Monkeyflowers prove that evolution is unpredictable
The process of speciation, where a new species evolves, is usually considered to be slow and to involve many different genes that affect the behavior, physiology, ecology or even the anatomy of the evolving species. Speciation due to a mutation in a single gene that isolates an individual reproductively is considered highly unlikely. However, botanists from the University of Connecticut have recently identified just such an alteration in the genome of some species of monkeyflowers; they suggest that this led to a change in the pollinating agent and gave rise to new species.
earth.com
Strawberries promote cardiometabolic health
Strawberries are one of the most accessible and popular fruits in the United States. They are rich in vitamin C and a variety of other nutrients and beneficial bioactive compounds. Recently, two studies presented at the 9th Biennial Berry Health Benefits Symposium (BHBS) in Tampa, Florida have shown that these fruits may also promote heart health and generally improve cardiometabolic health.
Comments / 0