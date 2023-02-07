ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Japanese Yen Jumps on Report Kazuo Ueda Will Be Next Governor of the Central Bank

Economist Ueda is a former member of the central bank's policy board. He would replace Haruhiko Kuroda, whose term started on March 20, 2013, and will end on April 8, 2023. Kuroda has overseen the BOJ's policy of ultra-low interest rates while other major central banks have been hiking to tackle inflation.
NBC Miami

European Markets Lower as Investors Assess Monetary Policy Outlook

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower Friday as investors assess the economic outlook and the potential for further monetary policy tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.6%. Most sectors and major bourses were in the red, with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy