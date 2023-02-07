Read full article on original website
Celtics Reportedly Targeting Three-Time NBA Champ On Buyout Market
The Boston Celtics didn’t make a big splash ahead of the NBA trade deadline, but there’s still an opportunity for the title contenders to make a future move. The Celtics could look to the buyout market to add a piece, and reportedly have their eyes set on a player that has plenty of championship experience.
Mike Muscala Addresses Relationship With Al Horford, Celtics Role
Mike Muscala might be the newest member of the Boston Celtics, however, there is some locker-room familiarity. Muscala, who was acquired by the Celtics from the Thunder in exchange for Justin Jackson and two second-round picks, had spent the last four seasons in Oklahoma City. And along that ride, the...
James Harden Blasts Nets Tenure With Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden walked into Barclays Center for the first time on Saturday night to play the Brooklyn Nets since they traded him last season. But Harden’s former team doesn’t look anything like the one he was a part of, especially after the Nets traded both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant this week.
How Derrick White Feels After First Calendar Year With Celtics
Friday night was special for Derrick White. It marked his one-year anniversary since being traded from the San Antonio Spurs to the Boston Celtics. And to commemorate the occasion, White delivered an all-time career performance for his fellow Celtics teammates and all in attendance at TD Garden. The 28-year-old veteran...
Luka Doncic Reveals Stance On Kyrie Irving’s Trade To Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has spent the better part of his NBA career carrying the heavy load of leading a subpar supporting cast through a competitive Western Conference. And before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, the Mavericks front office rolled the dice and acquired All-Star guard Kyrie Irving from the...
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
How Often Has Robert Kraft Spoken To Tom Brady Since Retirement?
The adoration Robert Kraft has for Tom Brady is no secret. The Patriots owner always spoke highly of the quarterback even after he left New England after 20 illustrious seasons under center. Brady reciprocated the love for the remainder of his career — three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and after his retirement.
NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight
Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
Celtics G Jaylen Brown to Be Evaluated in One Week
Per Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports, Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown has been diagnosed with a facial fracture and will be re-evaluated in one week. It was reported that Brown would be out through the All-Star Break earlier this week, so this sets a timetable for a potential return. The Celtics will have to cling to their one-game lead atop the East over the Bucks without him, including a crucial matchup with Milwaukee this Tuesday. During his absence, look for Jayson Tatum to shoulder the load, along with a communal effort from others to make up the lost minutes.
Brad Stevens Provides Optimistic Injury Update On Celtics Star Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens took time to shed some light on Jaylen Brown’s injury Friday night. Brown sustained a maxillary facial fracture in the second quarter of Wednesday’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Initial reporting made it seem like Brown could miss an extended period of time before the Celtics star posted a picture on social media of his swollen face, stating he had a facial mask on the way.
NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Reconfirms Retirement, Silences Return Speculation
Despite Tom Brady saying he was retired “for good,” there still were fans wondering if the future Hall of Fame quarterback would change his mind, again. But that doesn’t appear to be the case as the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller filed a letter Friday to the NFL and NFL Players Association to reconfirm his Feb. 1 retirement, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The letter takes away any speculation on a return, and the 45-year-old now is eligible for the 2028 Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Made NBA History In Win Vs. Hornets
The Celtics’ win was highlighted by Derrick White’s big night and Mike Muscula’s debut, but Jayson Tatum made NBA history in the process. Tatum dropped 40 points in Boston’s 127-116 win over the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden, shooting 5-of-10 from 3-point range. Those 3-pointers helped him become the first player in NBA history to reach 1,000 made three’s before the age of 25.
Patriots Defender Calls For NFL Rule Change During Super Bowl
Teammate-assisted quarterback sneaks have been the Philadelphia Eagles’ not-so-secret weapon this season. One New England Patriots linebacker seemingly wants to see those outlawed in 2023. After a pair of Eagles players pushed Jalen Hurts to yet another short-yardage first down during the first half of Super Bowl LVII, Ja’Whaun...
Celtics Wrap: Derrick White’s Career Night Fuels Boston’s 3-Point Party
The Boston Celtics easily dispatched the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night by cruising to a 127-116 win at TD Garden. The Celtics improved their NBA-best record to 40-16 while the lowly Hornets dropped to 15-42. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. After the Celtics hit back-to-back 3-pointers just 46...
Did Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster Think He Was Held On Final Drive?
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts had an epic Super Bowl quarterback duel, but it was one play that had the NFL world talking. The Chiefs were driving late in the game and faced a third-and-8 with 1:54 remaining. Philadelphia had one timeout left, so a stop would have given it enough time to drive down the field and match a potential Chiefs score.
Jayson Tatum Has Big Plans To Make Up For Elbowing Jaylen Brown
With Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown shopping around for a face mask, Jayson Tatum feels like the least he can do is pay for it. Tatum was on the other end of a hard collision Wednesday with Brown as the two went for an offensive rebound on the baseline against the Philadelphia 76ers. Brown immediately left the game and it was later revealed that Tatum’s inadvertent elbow caused a maxillary facial fracture for his teammate.
How Mike Muscala Makes Celtics History Before Boston Debut
It didn’t take very long for Boston Celtics newcomer Mike Muscala to make his mark in the franchise history books. Muscala, who was acquired by the Celtics before Thursday’s 3 p.m. NBA trade deadline from the Oklahoma City Thunder, did one thing that no other player has ever done since the team was founded 77 years ago.
Gordon Hayward ‘Always Roots’ For Celtics’ Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum
He doesn’t play for the Celtics anymore but Gordon Hayward still is rooting for his former team. Hayward’s Charlotte Hornets visited Boston on Friday night and were handed a loss at TD Garden. The Celtics looked much different when Hayward was here with him and Kyrie Irving being...
Bought-Out Veteran To Join Cavaliers After Reported Celtics Interest
Veteran sharpshooter Danny Green apparently was not available for long after reportedly agreeing to a contract buyout following the NBA trade deadline. Green, who was traded from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Rockets ahead of Thursday’s deadline, negotiated a contract buyout with Houston on Sunday. However, Green already is nearing an agreement with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
Charlie McAvoy Explains How Bruins Have Reacted To Historic Run
The Bruins have been on a dominant run entering out of the NHL All-Star break, but there only is one clear goal on the minds of the players. Boston has 83 points ahead of their return game out of the break against the Washington Capitals on Saturday. That is seven more than the second-place Carolina Hurricanes. The Bruins also hold a plus-81 point differential, which is 37 more than the next-closest team — the Dallas Stars.
