Winds topped 70 mph in East TN, cause damage, power outages
Strong winds moving through East Tennessee may be causing damage, with downed trees and power outages affecting some areas.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee using data from Zillow.
WATE
Rain overnight with a rain/snow mix for some Sunday
Periods of rain are expected overnight and will become more likely Sunday. Rain could mix with snow at times for some, but the main impacts will be across the higher elevation areas of the Smokies. Rain overnight with a rain/snow mix for some Sunday. Periods of rain are expected overnight...
newschannel20.com
Stolen SUV found in Tennessee, dog still missing
MANSFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The SUV that was stolen with the Goldendoodle inside on Wednesday has been located, but authorities say the dog is still missing. Police say no arrests have been made as the suspect has not been located. The Piatt County Sheriff says the dog is chipped,...
KARK
Arkansas State football commit arrested for murder in Tennessee
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tn. – A football player from Tennessee who announced he was a “walk on commit” to Arkansas State University has been arrested for murder. According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s office in Tennessee, 18-year-old Kevin Davis of Brownsville, along with a 16-year-old was arrested after the sheriff said he shot and killed 19-year-old Christina Michael following a basketball game on Friday.
WKRN
Missing student found dead in cornfield
Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart …. Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart health. Wilson County ethics committee hears complaints against …. One school board member is in the middle of controversy after around 10 complaints were heard during Thursday night’s ethics committee meeting. Hundreds of airplane...
WATE
TN Schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 10
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several districts have called off school for Friday and/or Monday due to sickness, staffing issues and off-campus traveling schedules. Below you will find the list of school districts who have announced closings for East Tennessee. Jump To:. 123 A B C D E F G...
WATE
Man arrested after slow speed chase
A Kodak man is facing multiple criminal charges after leading police on a slow-speed chase between Sevier and Knox counties over the weekend. A Kodak man is facing multiple criminal charges after leading police on a slow-speed chase between Sevier and Knox counties over the weekend. Good Morning Tennessee at...
WKRN
1st newborn surrendered in KY Safe Haven Baby Box
There are three Sumatran tigers at the Nashville Zoo, Frances, Felix, and the newly acquired Anne. She will be making her debut to the public in the future. TN House GOP fights with democratic lawmaker who wore Dashiki on floor. Thief steals car with dog inside in Illinois, crashed …
Tennessee teen charged with ‘threatening mass violence at a school’
Social media posts that were said to have threatened the Fayetteville City High School led to the arrest of an 18-year-old.
1450wlaf.com
Warehouse clearance sale at Lindsay’s Carpet & Paint Center
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Lindsay’s Carpet and Paint Center is WLAF’s business of the week. Currently, Lindsay’s is having a sale on its Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring for $2.99 a square foot. The business is also holding its annual warehouse clearance sale with tons of merchandise...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing half of TN stores
Half of the Tennessee's Bed Bath & Beyond locations are among the 290 locations being closed nationwide according to a release from the company.
Nourish Knoxville hosts special Winter Farmers Market
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More than 800,000 people face hunger in Tennessee and 1 in 6 are children, according to Feeding America. A local nonprofit, Nourish Knoxville, hosted its Winter Farmer's Market and it was a special event. It was their Nourish Kids Club Day, which happens once a month.
1450wlaf.com
JECDB approves budget; discusses water line extensions and more
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The Joint Economic Community Development Board met Thursday evening and passed its budget. The board also discussed water line extension projects and other business. During the Joint Economic Community Development Board Executive Board Meeting, Director Jay Willoughby recognized two new members, La Follette Mayor Cliff...
denver7.com
Tennessee jail training inmates to become barbers when they're released
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The barbershop at a jail in Tennessee is both a place to get a haircut and a classroom. The state requires someone to train for 1,500 hours in a registered barber school before they can take the master barber exam. In Davidson County's Male Correctional...
1450wlaf.com
Billie Hensley Kesterson, age 93, formerly of LaFollette
Mrs. Billie Hensley Kesterson, age 93, of Riverview, Florida passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023. She was born to the late Beulah and Earle Hensley of La Follette. She graduated from LaFollette High School in LaFollette, Tennessee. She was a military wife for 20 years and a loving wife and mother. She belonged to First Baptist Concord Church in Farragut, Tennessee for 46 years prior to moving to Florida to be closer to her daughter. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Alvin W. Kesterson, and son, Ronald W. Kesterson.
Tennessee Lieutenant Governor Hospitalized Following Cardiac Issues
Tennessee Lieutenant Governor, Randy McNally, has been hospitalized following heart issues. McNally shared on his social media pages that he checked into Vanderbilt hospital after experiencing symptoms of an irregular heartbeat. He also stated that tests indicate that he will likely need a pacemaker to help regulate his cardiac issues.
The safest cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a beautiful state full of history and local charm. It's home to a 42-foot statue of Pallas Athene, Knoxville's Sunsphere, Dolly Parton, and Taylor Swift. Regardless of if you're planning to travel to this state or if you're already a local, one thing that you should know about is the violent crime rate and which cities are safe.
These are the top concerns for Tennessee parents in 2023, poll finds
Tennessee parents are becoming increasingly concerned about school quality and mental health, according to a poll conducted by the Vanderbilt Center for Child Health Policy.
This Restaurant Serves Tennessee's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this longtime local favorite in Tennessee.
