Mrs. Billie Hensley Kesterson, age 93, of Riverview, Florida passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023. She was born to the late Beulah and Earle Hensley of La Follette. She graduated from LaFollette High School in LaFollette, Tennessee. She was a military wife for 20 years and a loving wife and mother. She belonged to First Baptist Concord Church in Farragut, Tennessee for 46 years prior to moving to Florida to be closer to her daughter. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Alvin W. Kesterson, and son, Ronald W. Kesterson.

RIVERVIEW, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO