5 years later, Treme murder remains unsolved

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On February 5, 2018, Russell Teal was found beaten to death in the 1400 block of Governor Nichols. Five years after the crime, police are looking for a couple of people and the $5k reward remains, but there have been no arrests. The case is...
Suspect in bus stop shooting outside Gentilly Walmart worked at the store, employee says

The suspect accused of shooting a man at a bus stop outside the Gentilly Walmart on Tuesday was an employee of the big box retailer, according to a worker at the store. Gregory Woods, 20, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly gunning down 22-year-old Henry Johnson as he waited for an RTA bus just outside the store, located in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Woods worked in the online grocery department and had only been there a few weeks, according to the employee, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution.
NOPD arrests suspect in Gentilly shooting near Walmart

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD announced the arrest of a suspect in the Tuesday shooting in Gentilly that resulted in a Walmart being locked down for a couple of hours. NOPD Homicide Division Capt. Kevin Burns said that NOPD detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Gregory Woods for second-degree murder and were able to apprehend him without incident in New Orleans East on Wednesday afternoon.
Arrest made, victim ID'd in Gentilly Walmart bus stop killing

New Orleans police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon in the Gentilly bus shop killing that led to the lockdown of a nearby Walmart. Gregory Woods, 20, was arrested in New Orleans East at about 3 p.m. and booked with second-degree murder, after an almost 24-hour search by the Violent Offender Warrant Squad. Police had obtained a warrant for Woods on Tuesday at 7 p.m., less than eight hours after the killing.
NOPD offers ID bracelets, juvenile lost and found for children during parades

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police Department announced measures available to parents aimed at protecting children ahead of Mardi Gras. Police officials said, identification bracelets featuring parents’ contact information will be passed out during parades. “The lights, big floats and large crowds can be exciting for young children,”...
At least 5 shot, 2 fatally, in New Orleans East, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were killed and at least another three were injured, including two children, in a shooting in New Orleans East on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Wed., Feb. 8, at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Chef Mentuer Highway.
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Fentanyl After an Investigation by Special Investigations Division Narcotics Unit

Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Fentanyl After an Investigation by Special Investigations Division Narcotics Unit. St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested suspected of possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl after an investigation by a Special Investigations Division Narcotics Unit.
