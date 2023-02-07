Read full article on original website
Related
wgno.com
5 years later, Treme murder remains unsolved
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On February 5, 2018, Russell Teal was found beaten to death in the 1400 block of Governor Nichols. Five years after the crime, police are looking for a couple of people and the $5k reward remains, but there have been no arrests. The case is...
NOLA.com
Suspect in bus stop shooting outside Gentilly Walmart worked at the store, employee says
The suspect accused of shooting a man at a bus stop outside the Gentilly Walmart on Tuesday was an employee of the big box retailer, according to a worker at the store. Gregory Woods, 20, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly gunning down 22-year-old Henry Johnson as he waited for an RTA bus just outside the store, located in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Woods worked in the online grocery department and had only been there a few weeks, according to the employee, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution.
2 dead, 3 wounded in Chef Menteur shooting
Two people were killed and 3 others, including 2 children, were injured Wednesday night, during a shooting incident in New Orleans East.
NOPD: Robbery suspect was armed with brick
A man who used half of a brick in an attempt to rob another person in the Marigny is wanted by New Orleans police. No word if anyone was injured.
NOPD arrests suspect in Gentilly shooting near Walmart
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD announced the arrest of a suspect in the Tuesday shooting in Gentilly that resulted in a Walmart being locked down for a couple of hours. NOPD Homicide Division Capt. Kevin Burns said that NOPD detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Gregory Woods for second-degree murder and were able to apprehend him without incident in New Orleans East on Wednesday afternoon.
WDSU
New Orleans police: 5 shot, including 3 and 8-year-old on Bullard Avenue
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after five people were shot in New Orleans East Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Chef Menteur Highway. According to NOPD, two people were shot and killed, a man and...
NOLA.com
Arrest made, victim ID'd in Gentilly Walmart bus stop killing
New Orleans police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon in the Gentilly bus shop killing that led to the lockdown of a nearby Walmart. Gregory Woods, 20, was arrested in New Orleans East at about 3 p.m. and booked with second-degree murder, after an almost 24-hour search by the Violent Offender Warrant Squad. Police had obtained a warrant for Woods on Tuesday at 7 p.m., less than eight hours after the killing.
WWL-TV
NOPD offers ID bracelets, juvenile lost and found for children during parades
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police Department announced measures available to parents aimed at protecting children ahead of Mardi Gras. Police officials said, identification bracelets featuring parents’ contact information will be passed out during parades. “The lights, big floats and large crowds can be exciting for young children,”...
fox8live.com
Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting at bust stop outside Walmart in Gentilly
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting Tuesday (Feb. 7) at a bus stop outside a Walmart in Gentilly, NOPD announced during a press conference Wednesday (Feb. 8) afternoon. The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Gregory Woods. He was arrested and booked...
NOPD: Multiple shooting in New Orleans East, two dead
What was initially reported as a double shooting around 6pm in New Orleans East off Bullard Avenue and Chef Menteur Highway has expanded into multiple shooting incident.
WDSU
Woman says stray bullets hit home; upset with NOPD response time
NEW ORLEANS — A woman in New Orleans East says she was awakened by stray bullets hitting her home on Curran Boulevard and Duke Court on Saturday. Shi Washington says it was an alarming situation Saturday morning, just after midnight, as she woke to shattered glass in her home.
fox8live.com
At least 5 shot, 2 fatally, in New Orleans East, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were killed and at least another three were injured, including two children, in a shooting in New Orleans East on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Wed., Feb. 8, at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Chef Mentuer Highway.
Family of four dead in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank
Around 9 a.m., the JSPO reported multiple units were staged at the 1100 block of Curtis Street in Harvey.
NOPD: Double shooting in New Orleans East
New Orleans Police are investigating a double shooting in New Orleans East, tonight. At just after six o’clock this evening, officers arrived on scene at Chef Menteur Highway and Bullard Avenue.
NOPD investigating shooting that left 2 dead and 3 injured, including 2 children
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting where two adults were killed, one adult was injured and two children were wounded on Wednesday night. The shooting happened at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Chef Menteur Highway, according to a press release. Police said...
Suspect fatally shoots man at New Orleans bus stop, arrested and booked Wednesday
The Walmart on Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East was shut down on Tuesday. Our news crew responded to the scene where multiple New Orleans Police Department units and a SWAT Team were working the incident.
Home surveillance cameras capture Gentilly property theft and suspect
just after 6:50 p.m. on Sunday (Feb. 5), a home surveillance camera captured an individual in the 2500 block of Verbena Street.
NOPD: Holly Grove home hit by bullet
New Orleans police are searching for the person who fired a shot that hit the outside wall of a home in the Holly Grove section of the city.
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Fentanyl After an Investigation by Special Investigations Division Narcotics Unit
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Fentanyl After an Investigation by Special Investigations Division Narcotics Unit. St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested suspected of possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl after an investigation by a Special Investigations Division Narcotics Unit.
NOPD searches for woman accused of snatching package from Gentilly-area home
Police have released footage of a woman accused of stealing a package from the front porch of a New Orleans home last week with hopes that the public can help identify her.
Comments / 0