Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Why Jalen Hurts has the Potential to be the Super Bowl MVPJason GriffithPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Related
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight
Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
What Travis, Jason Kelce Told Each Other After Chiefs' Super Bowl Win Over Eagles
The winner of the Kelce Bowl was the younger brother. Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs outlasted Jason Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl LVII thriller at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The matchup marked the first time a pair of brothers squared off in the Big Game. And...
Here’s how much the winners (and losers) of the Super Bowl get paid
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media at Footprint Center on February 6, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The winners of Super Bowl LVII might get a free trip to Disney World, but anyone who played in the game will go home with more than enough for a pretty extravagant vacation.
Rihanna Makes Major Announcement After Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
Rihanna fans knew what was up at the Super Bowl as soon as their favorite pop star took the sparkling stage at State Farm Stadium. The singer wore a baggy red jumpsuit with a jacket that eventually folded out into a flowing coat. Rihanna normally would wear something sexy and form fitting for a performance watched by millions. But she also was still carrying some baby weight.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stars at the Super Bowl: See the Celebrities Who Watched Kansas City Battle the Eagles
Tracking celebrities in attendance for Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The stars are set to shine on the field, on stage and in the seats at State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII. Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and Travis Kelce are among the famous players from...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Vic Fangio Signed Contract With Eagles to Help for Super Bowl
Fangio Reportedly Signed Contract to Help Eagles Prepare for Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. As the Eagles have prepared to face the Kansas City Chiefs the last couple weeks, they’ve had a little help. Longtime NFL defensive coach Vic Fangio signed a two-week contract to help...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Super Bowl Outfit Tracker: See 2023's Dazzling Looks
See dazzling looks from Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The big game is here and the stage is set for Super Bowl LVII. Tonight, the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will face off at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., to see which team will prevail and hoist the coveted Lombardi Trophy.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Continuing His Remarkable Recovery, Damar Hamlin Makes Super Bowl Appearance
Damar Hamlin stepped back onto the football field on Sunday. The Buffalo Bills safety made an appearance at the Super Bowl prior to the start of the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix. The 24-year-old Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Once Upon a Time, Chiefs' Star Mahomes Picked the Eagles to Win the Super Bowl
Yes, Mahomes once picked Eagles to win the Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles are facing Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII this Sunday, and it's safe to say the generationally-talented quarterback is picking his own team to beat the Eagles. But once upon...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
'Like playing on a water park': Unique Super Bowl LVII field draws criticism
Super Bowl LVII, in many ways, felt like a slip ‘n slide. The Philadelphia Eagles failed to keep hold of a 10-point halftime lead against the Kansas City Chiefs and slid to a 38-35 loss. Patrick Mahomes had a late 26-yard scramble on a bad ankle that resulted in him sliding to give his team optimal field position. Then Jerick McKinnon slid at the Eagles’ one-yard line to further run out the clock.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Eagles Fans Boo Dak Prescott at Super Bowl as He's Honored for Winning Walter Payton Man of the Year
Kansas City Chiefs players aren't the ones getting booed by Philadelphia Eagles fans at Super Bowl LVII. Ahead of the Big Game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was honored for winning the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year award. While Prescott was...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH: Eagles' Nick Sirianni Goes Viral for National Anthem Tears
WATCH: Nick Sirianni goes viral for crying pregame originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wasted little time leaving a lasting mark on Super Bowl LVII. Sirianni was spotted during Chris Stapleton's (excellent) rendition of the National Anthem with tears running down his cheeks, clearly caught...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Perot Museum Offers ‘Super Sunday' Discount to Race Patrick Mahomes
East Texas native Patrick Mahomes is fresh off earning his third career Lamar Hunt trophy and is now gearing up for a big Super Bowl weekend playing for the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes is actually one of several elite athletes featured in the Lamar Hunt Family Sports Hall at the...
