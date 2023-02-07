ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight

Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
GLENDALE, AZ
Outsider.com

Rihanna Makes Major Announcement After Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Rihanna fans knew what was up at the Super Bowl as soon as their favorite pop star took the sparkling stage at State Farm Stadium. The singer wore a baggy red jumpsuit with a jacket that eventually folded out into a flowing coat. Rihanna normally would wear something sexy and form fitting for a performance watched by millions. But she also was still carrying some baby weight.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Vic Fangio Signed Contract With Eagles to Help for Super Bowl

Fangio Reportedly Signed Contract to Help Eagles Prepare for Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. As the Eagles have prepared to face the Kansas City Chiefs the last couple weeks, they’ve had a little help. Longtime NFL defensive coach Vic Fangio signed a two-week contract to help...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Super Bowl Outfit Tracker: See 2023's Dazzling Looks

See dazzling looks from Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The big game is here and the stage is set for Super Bowl LVII. Tonight, the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will face off at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., to see which team will prevail and hoist the coveted Lombardi Trophy.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Continuing His Remarkable Recovery, Damar Hamlin Makes Super Bowl Appearance

Damar Hamlin stepped back onto the football field on Sunday. The Buffalo Bills safety made an appearance at the Super Bowl prior to the start of the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix. The 24-year-old Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

'Like playing on a water park': Unique Super Bowl LVII field draws criticism

Super Bowl LVII, in many ways, felt like a slip ‘n slide. The Philadelphia Eagles failed to keep hold of a 10-point halftime lead against the Kansas City Chiefs and slid to a 38-35 loss. Patrick Mahomes had a late 26-yard scramble on a bad ankle that resulted in him sliding to give his team optimal field position. Then Jerick McKinnon slid at the Eagles’ one-yard line to further run out the clock.
GLENDALE, AZ
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

WATCH: Eagles' Nick Sirianni Goes Viral for National Anthem Tears

WATCH: Nick Sirianni goes viral for crying pregame originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wasted little time leaving a lasting mark on Super Bowl LVII. Sirianni was spotted during Chris Stapleton's (excellent) rendition of the National Anthem with tears running down his cheeks, clearly caught...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Perot Museum Offers ‘Super Sunday' Discount to Race Patrick Mahomes

East Texas native Patrick Mahomes is fresh off earning his third career Lamar Hunt trophy and is now gearing up for a big Super Bowl weekend playing for the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes is actually one of several elite athletes featured in the Lamar Hunt Family Sports Hall at the...
DALLAS, TX

