ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Gunman missed his target in botched Bronx shooting

NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx are searching for a gunman with bad aim after he fired several shots at a vehicle, completely missing it each time Saturday morning. Detectives with the NYPD’s 52nd Precinct say the accuracy-deficient gunman is male with a light complexion, 5’7” in height, approximately 160 lbs, and believed to be in his 20’s. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, and a black knit cap. According to police, at approximately 6:47 am, the unidentified male individual exited a black sedan and discharged a firearm multiple times in the direction of a The post Gunman missed his target in botched Bronx shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Subway shover pushes man, 66, onto train tracks in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An attacker shoved a man onto train tracks at a Brooklyn subway station on Sunday afternoon, police said. The victim, 66, was at the President Street station when a man pushed him onto the tracks around 3:50 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. He was not hit by a train. The […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

2nd Man Dies After Quadruple Shooting Outside NYC Popeyes; 2 Arrested

Another New York man died on Sunday, two days after a flurry of bullets struck him and three other men outside a Popeyes restaurant on a corner in the Bronx, authorities said. Police announced the death of Devren Smith, 37, after he was struck Friday afternoon and rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. A second victim, 24-year-old Jeremiah Smith, died the same day of the shooting after he was hit in the chest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

MTA worker sprayed with 'unknown substance' in Brooklyn subway

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a man they said sprayed a female MTA employee with an "unknown substance" while she was inside the conductor's car on a subway train. The alleged incident happened back on Jan. 26 around 11:10 p.m. on a southbound "C" train at the Pennsylvania Avenue and Liberty Avenue subway station in East New York.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYPD detective charged with stalking his ex-girlfriend, police say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — An NYPD detective is accused of using a department database to look up information about his ex-girlfriend, police said. NYPD Detective Douglas Connolly, 36, was arrested Saturday in Brooklyn and charged with stalking and computer trespass, according to the NYPD. Connolly is scheduled to be arraigned Sunday in Brooklyn Criminal Court, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Detective, Douglas Connolly, 36, Arrested

On Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 2035 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 84th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Douglas Connolly. NYPD Detective. Charges:. stalking;. computer trespassing. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Customer shot trying to stop late-night robbery at Brooklyn deli

NEW YORK -- A customer at a Brooklyn deli wound up in the hospital after they were shot trying to stop a late-night robbery. According to detectives, one suspect held up a gun while another took money from the cash register as the deli on Myrtle Avenue in Clinton Hill was about to close Friday. A 48-year-old man intervened and got into an argument with the suspects, investigators said. He was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police have not made any arrests or released descriptions of the suspects. An officer was keeping watch inside the deli Saturday morning. 
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Robbers pistol-whip employee, steal $4.6k from NYC store: NYPD

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two armed robbers walked into a store in Brooklyn and shot an employee before fleeing with $4,600 in cash, police said. The armed men entered a convenience store on Myrtle Avenue on Friday around 11:30 p.m., according to authorities. The robbers demanded cash from the store employee, then shot his left hip and pistol-whipped him, police said. The crooks ran off with $4,600 in cash, authorities said.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Family of fallen NYPD officer hosts prayer service in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A prayer service was held Sunday afternoon for NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz.Fayaz was laid to rest Thursday after being shot and killed during an attempted robbery while off duty the week before.CBS2 spoke with the family of the married father of two. They shared more about who he was.Family, friends, fellow officers and community members gathered at the Muslim Community Center on Coney Island Avenue to pray.It has been one week since Fayaz, 26, a five-year veteran of the NYPD was shot while off duty in Brooklyn.His loss is truly starting to sink in. A friend translated...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Violent weekend in NYC as more than dozen shot, at least 3 dead

NEW YORK -- It was a violent weekend in the city. More than a dozen people were shot across all boroughs.Despite the gun violence, shootings are actually down double digits from this time last year.Two of the weekend shootings alone took place on 125th Street in Harlem, including one fatal inside a smoke shop, Level Up Exotics, on Saturday night. Police have identified the victim as 42-year-old Alfred Johnson.The NYPD says Johnson was shot in the torso and neck just after 10 p.m. after some kind of argument. Police are investigating whether or not he was killed by a store employee.Early Sunday morning,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Brooklyn man charged for trying to rape woman on Upper West Side in July

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man was indicted for allegedly trying to rape a woman on the Upper West Side over the summer, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Brooklyn resident Estarling Martinez Cabral, 20, was charged with attempted...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Victim in deadly Times Square shooting identified

NEW YORK, NY – Police have identified the victim in Thursday’s deadly shooting in Times Square as 22-year-old Idriss Siby of the Bronx. Police responded to the area of West 44th Street and 8th Avenue after receiving a report of a 22-year-old man shot in the chest by an unknown gunman. Police arrived on scene shortly after 5:30 pm. “Upon arrival, officers observed a 22-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest.” Midtown South Precinct detectives reported. The victim was transported by EMS to Mt Sinai West, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Police The post Victim in deadly Times Square shooting identified appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy