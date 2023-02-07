Read full article on original website
Gunman missed his target in botched Bronx shooting
NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx are searching for a gunman with bad aim after he fired several shots at a vehicle, completely missing it each time Saturday morning. Detectives with the NYPD’s 52nd Precinct say the accuracy-deficient gunman is male with a light complexion, 5’7” in height, approximately 160 lbs, and believed to be in his 20’s. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, and a black knit cap. According to police, at approximately 6:47 am, the unidentified male individual exited a black sedan and discharged a firearm multiple times in the direction of a The post Gunman missed his target in botched Bronx shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Subway shover pushes man, 66, onto train tracks in Brooklyn
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An attacker shoved a man onto train tracks at a Brooklyn subway station on Sunday afternoon, police said. The victim, 66, was at the President Street station when a man pushed him onto the tracks around 3:50 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. He was not hit by a train. The […]
NBC New York
2nd Man Dies After Quadruple Shooting Outside NYC Popeyes; 2 Arrested
Another New York man died on Sunday, two days after a flurry of bullets struck him and three other men outside a Popeyes restaurant on a corner in the Bronx, authorities said. Police announced the death of Devren Smith, 37, after he was struck Friday afternoon and rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. A second victim, 24-year-old Jeremiah Smith, died the same day of the shooting after he was hit in the chest.
fox5ny.com
MTA worker sprayed with 'unknown substance' in Brooklyn subway
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a man they said sprayed a female MTA employee with an "unknown substance" while she was inside the conductor's car on a subway train. The alleged incident happened back on Jan. 26 around 11:10 p.m. on a southbound "C" train at the Pennsylvania Avenue and Liberty Avenue subway station in East New York.
Attacker kicks man down stairs in the Bronx, breaking both of victim’s legs
MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — An attacker walked up behind a 34-year-old man in the Bronx and kicked him, knocking the victim down a stairwell and leaving the victim with two fractured legs on Thursday, police said. The victim was outside of the southbound Brook Avenue subway station on Thursday night when he was […]
Stranger kicks man down Bronx subway stairs, breaks his legs: NYPD
A 34-year-old man broke both legs after he was kicked down a flight of stairs at a Bronx subway station, police said Sunday as they released a photo of the suspect.
Man, 66, shoved onto Brooklyn subway tracks; suspect at large
A 66-year-old man was shoved onto the tracks of a Brooklyn subway station on Sunday by an attacker who remains at large, police said.
NYPD detective charged with stalking his ex-girlfriend, police say
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — An NYPD detective is accused of using a department database to look up information about his ex-girlfriend, police said. NYPD Detective Douglas Connolly, 36, was arrested Saturday in Brooklyn and charged with stalking and computer trespass, according to the NYPD. Connolly is scheduled to be arraigned Sunday in Brooklyn Criminal Court, […]
bronx.com
NYPD Detective, Douglas Connolly, 36, Arrested
On Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 2035 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 84th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Douglas Connolly. NYPD Detective. Charges:. stalking;. computer trespassing. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Manhattan murder mysteries: Woman executed in East Village, man gunned down in Alphabet City
Manhattan murder detectives are busy looking for the killers who gunned down two people in East Village and Alphabet City in separate incidents on Thursday. A 25-year-old woman was gunned own near Union Square, at the corner of East 14th Street and Irving Place, in the East Village at about 5:01 a.m. on Sept. 1.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Person of interest in custody after man is found stabbed on Midtown street: NYPD
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Police are investigating the death of a man who was found stabbed in Midtown early Friday morning. Authorities say that at 12:57 a.m. on Aug. 26, police responded to a 911 call...
NYPD: Customer shot trying to stop late-night robbery at Brooklyn deli
NEW YORK -- A customer at a Brooklyn deli wound up in the hospital after they were shot trying to stop a late-night robbery. According to detectives, one suspect held up a gun while another took money from the cash register as the deli on Myrtle Avenue in Clinton Hill was about to close Friday. A 48-year-old man intervened and got into an argument with the suspects, investigators said. He was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police have not made any arrests or released descriptions of the suspects. An officer was keeping watch inside the deli Saturday morning.
pix11.com
Robbers pistol-whip employee, steal $4.6k from NYC store: NYPD
CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two armed robbers walked into a store in Brooklyn and shot an employee before fleeing with $4,600 in cash, police said. The armed men entered a convenience store on Myrtle Avenue on Friday around 11:30 p.m., according to authorities. The robbers demanded cash from the store employee, then shot his left hip and pistol-whipped him, police said. The crooks ran off with $4,600 in cash, authorities said.
Family of fallen NYPD officer hosts prayer service in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A prayer service was held Sunday afternoon for NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz.Fayaz was laid to rest Thursday after being shot and killed during an attempted robbery while off duty the week before.CBS2 spoke with the family of the married father of two. They shared more about who he was.Family, friends, fellow officers and community members gathered at the Muslim Community Center on Coney Island Avenue to pray.It has been one week since Fayaz, 26, a five-year veteran of the NYPD was shot while off duty in Brooklyn.His loss is truly starting to sink in. A friend translated...
Man killed in shooting near Harlem Shake Shack identified amid rash of weekend violence
42-year-old Alfred Johnson of West 148th Street was shot just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday near the Shake Shack restaurant at 125th Street and 5th Avenue.
Man shot dead near Harlem Shake Shack amid violent weekend across NYC
A man was shot dead near a Manhattan Shake Shack on Saturday night, continuing a spree of violence across the city that began on Friday afternoon.
NBC New York
Bloody 15 Hours in NYC Leaves 2 Dead, at Least 9 Others Wounded Across City: Cops
A handful of shootings across the Big Apple left nearly a dozen victims hurt -- two would ultimately perish from their injuries -- during a particularly violent 15-hour stretch to start the weekend. Authorities say the bloodshed started around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the Bronx, where four men were shot...
Violent weekend in NYC as more than dozen shot, at least 3 dead
NEW YORK -- It was a violent weekend in the city. More than a dozen people were shot across all boroughs.Despite the gun violence, shootings are actually down double digits from this time last year.Two of the weekend shootings alone took place on 125th Street in Harlem, including one fatal inside a smoke shop, Level Up Exotics, on Saturday night. Police have identified the victim as 42-year-old Alfred Johnson.The NYPD says Johnson was shot in the torso and neck just after 10 p.m. after some kind of argument. Police are investigating whether or not he was killed by a store employee.Early Sunday morning,...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Brooklyn man charged for trying to rape woman on Upper West Side in July
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man was indicted for allegedly trying to rape a woman on the Upper West Side over the summer, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Brooklyn resident Estarling Martinez Cabral, 20, was charged with attempted...
Victim in deadly Times Square shooting identified
NEW YORK, NY – Police have identified the victim in Thursday’s deadly shooting in Times Square as 22-year-old Idriss Siby of the Bronx. Police responded to the area of West 44th Street and 8th Avenue after receiving a report of a 22-year-old man shot in the chest by an unknown gunman. Police arrived on scene shortly after 5:30 pm. “Upon arrival, officers observed a 22-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest.” Midtown South Precinct detectives reported. The victim was transported by EMS to Mt Sinai West, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Police The post Victim in deadly Times Square shooting identified appeared first on Shore News Network.
