FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michael Jordan is giving away millions of dollars in CharlotteAsh JurbergCharlotte, NC
Rising restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Carolina Complete Health Hosts Groundbreaking Community Baby Shower for Expecting Mothers and FamiliesJot BeatCharlotte, NC
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Study: COVID-19 Vaccine May Reduce Effects Of Botox
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Botox is the one of the most common non-surgical procedures in the world. However, if you received a COVID vaccine, Botox may not have the same effect. A study published in January, showed Botox lasted about 22 days less in patients who received a COVID vaccination.
Snow Totals Increase For The Mountains With Flakes Possible In The Piedmont
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA — It has been 381 days since Charlotte has seen at least a trace of snow. Could we break that stretch this weekend? It is not looking likely. It is possible the Piedmont will see a burst of snow, but accumulation is not expected. As of...
Rising’s Inaugural Puppy Bowl
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Football, food and adorable fluffs playing ball. Rising hosted its inaugural Puppy Bowl in preparation for Super Bowl weekend. Billie’s Buddies and Halfway There Rescue provided the starting lineup for the day. These adorable pups are also up for adoption!
How To Decorate A Super Bowl Party With Mooi Design & Event Planning
CHARLOTTE, NC — Ahead of the Super Bowl, Rising hosted a Tailgate party to kick off the big game. Eddie Shaw, Owner of Mooi Design & Event Planning stopped by Rising to show us how we can decorate a Super Bowl party for less. For more information on Mooi...
R&B Singer Angie Stone Releases New Song, “Kiss You” & Discusses Love Life
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– R&B diva, Angie Stone is releasing a new song today called, “Kiss You”. The song is off an upcoming album. Stone is preparing for a tour in the UK. She is also planning a visit to the Queen City in the next couple of weeks. The singer actually grew up in Columbia, SC. Stone told WCCB Charlotte that although she is newly married, the relationship is ending. Stone says he just wasn’t the man she thought he was. She is using the new music to keep busy. You can find the new song on all music streaming platforms today.
Spice Up Your Tailgate With Bojangles
CHARLOTTE, NC — The big game is coming up and you might be wondering what to bring to the party. Michael Krimmer, Bojangles Menu & Culinary Innovation Director, joins Rising to tell us more about how you can spice up your tailgate with Bojangles!
Mecklenburg County Mugshots February 11
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, February 11th. * All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Comedian Gary Owen Scoring Laughs at Comedy Zone This Weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Actor and comedian, Gary Owen is performing at The Comedy Zone this weekend. Many of the shows on Friday and Saturday are sold out, but there are tickets available for the 3 o’clock show on Saturday. Owen has been entertaining audiences for nearly three decades. He first captured everyone’s attention in 1997 on BET’s Comic View show. Since then he has appeared in films like “College”, “Little Man”, “Daddy Daycare” and more. You can find Owen’s ticket information at cltcomedyzone.com.
Monroe Police K9 “Kilo” Has Passed Away
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Monroe Police Department K9, “Kilo” died unexpectedly on Thursday night. He encountered an unknown medical emergency that would ultimately lead to his death. Kilo had experienced medical problems while at home on Thursday leading to him being transported to Carolina Veterinary Specialists. “We’re saddened...
Sheriff’s Office Identifies Man Found Dead Along Road in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. — A death investigation is underway in York County after a man was found dead on the side of the road. The York County Sheriff’s Office says on Thursday, a driver noticed the body just before 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Doby’s Bridge Road in Fort Mill. The body was about 20 feet off of the roadway, officials say. They believe the body had been there for a few days.
Statesville Police: 18-Year-Old Arrested For Stealing Car With Child Inside
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A teenager is in custody after police say he stole a car with a child inside. It happened just before 8 a.m. Friday in Statesville. Police arrested 18-year-old Carson Tate, III., for larceny, kidnapping, and possession of a secured firearm. They say he stole a car on Tara’s Trace Drive with a 10-year-old child sitting in the backseat.
