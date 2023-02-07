ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Timmerman Plaza Walmart closing, residents in possible food desert

MILWAUKEE - The Walmart Supercenter inside Timmerman Plaza is closing down for good, and thousands of people who rely on this store are scared they won't have a grocery store. The Hunger Task Force is thinking of a Mobile Market stop for this location when Walmart leaves. This decision can help thousands of people access fresh fruits and vegetables.
MILWAUKEE, WI
JM McBride

City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'

A Milwaukee alderman is calling the planned closing of a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Walmart "infuriating." In a press release emailed through the City of Milwaukee's e-notify system, Ald. Mark Chambers Jr. said "the sudden announcement today by Walmart that it will close its store at 10330 W. Silver Spring Dr. is terrible news for the northwest side and for the greater community."
MILWAUKEE, WI
wjol.com

Update: Employees of Walmart Can Transfer to Other Locations After Closing In Plainfield

Walmart is planning to close several locations in the Chicago area. Stores in Homewood and Plainfield will shut down by Friday, March 10th and the Walmart Pickup location in Lincolnwood will close by Friday, February 17th. The retail giants says the Homewood and Plainfield locations are closing due to not meeting financial expectations. The Walmart Supercenter along Route 59 in Plainfield will be shutting its doors by March 10th.
PLAINFIELD, IL
wlip.com

Kenosha Mayor Talks Police, Crime, & Mental Health

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha is adding police officers in order to fight crime and keep public safety. Last year Kenosha voters approved a referendum that raises property taxes to pay for 10 new police officers as well as six new first responders. But Kenosha Mayor John Antaraminan told WLIP’s Happenings...
KENOSHA, WI
PLANetizen

‘Predatory’ Buyers Targeting Milwaukee’s Black Neighborhoods

A new report from the Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education at Marquette University Law School suggests that real estate investors are targeting predominantly Black Milwaukee neighborhoods, buying up homes, then renting them out. According to an article by PrincessSafiya Byers in Urban Milwaukee, report author John D. Johnson “found that out-of-state landlords now own 23.4% of rental houses in majority Black wards, an 8.7 percentage point leap since 2018. Yet from 2018 through mid-2022, the number of out-of-state-owned houses in majority white neighborhoods fell by nearly 100, the report said.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Staffing issues at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s hospital cause growing concern for patients

Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital has been widely regarded as a premier healthcare facility in the Southeastern Wisconsin area for decades. The 670,000-square-foot and $400 million building overlooking Lake Michigan on Milwaukee's East side is a pinnacle of modern healthcare facility design. However, as prestigious as the hospital looks on the outside, the operations on the inside are vastly different. As one doctor explained, "Ascension Columbia St. Mary's is a first-class structure on the outside, but third world inside."
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Lake County Man Shot At, Racine Man Arrested

(Skokie, IL) An arrest has been announced in a weekend road rage incident that took place on the Edens Expressway, and involved a man from Lake County. Illinois State Police said the incident took place on Sunday afternoon in the northbound lanes of the Edens…when the driver of one vehicle shot at another vehicle. The victim, a 25-year-old Antioch man, was unhurt by the gunfire. The suspect was identified by the ISP as Dylan Creekpaum of Racine, Wisconsin. According to Cook County court records, the 27-year-old faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and a drug count. Bond was set at 300-thousand-dollars with an initial court appearance set for next Wednesday.
RACINE, WI
wlip.com

Lake County Residents Accused of Stealing Mail in Cook County

(Mount Prospect, IL) A pair of Lake County residents are facing charges for allegedly stealing mail in Cook County. Both Stephanie Klus and Edwin De Jesus were found to be in possession of stolen mail and packages after a traffic stop in Mount Prospect in late January. Officials say credit cards, drivers licenses and other property that didn’t belong to the pair was also discovered. The Park City duo now each face a charge of continuing a financial crimes enterprise. The 32-year-old Klus also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of weapons and more. The 49-year-old De Jesus faces an additional charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
COOK COUNTY, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa armed robbery, federal charges pending review

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Feb. 9 announced an armed robbery suspect could face federal charges. The armed robbery took place at a chiropractic office near 115th Street and North Avenue in December 2022. Police said the alleged robber, armed with a gun, demanded money and credit cards before fleeing the area. Police said no one was hurt.
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine fatal fire, debris blocked rescue attempts, no smoke detectors

RACINE, Wis. - Darrell Oates, 63, died in a house fire near Prospect Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in Racine Wednesday morning, Feb. 8. According to the Racine Fire Department, flames and smoke were venting out of a first-floor window when crews first arrived. Neighbors tried to rescue...
RACINE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy