Bryan Knott
5d ago
The company that bought out Chuck and Don's 2 or so years ago not a very smart move to buy a chain of stores when you know damn well that your your company is a financial trouble. This is so irresponsible of the parent company. Shame on them. When it was owned by Chuck and Don, the business was thriving. Poor ney DISGUSTING ownership that drove a thriving business down the tubes. There's no reason at pet store should ever fail. People spend money on their pets like they do their children. My daughter is a manager at one of their stores and she said when the company was bought out it no longer cared about its customers. My family saw this coming. 🤬
Minnesota has 17th highest average combined state and local sales tax
(The Center Square) – Minnesota has the sixth-highest state sales tax rate in the nation, but its average local sales tax rate diminishes the state’s combined state and local sales tax rate in relation to other states, according to a new Tax Foundation report. It also has a lower cap on local tax rates compared with many states, Tax Foundation’s Feb. 7 report showed. Combining Minnesota’s state tax rate, 6.875%,...
Large discount retail chain opens new Minnesota store
A large discount retail store recently opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the discount retailer Big Lots! celebrated the grand opening event for its newest Minnesota store location in Albert Lea, according to local reports.
tourcounsel.com
Ultra Outlets of Medford | Shopping mall in Minnesota
Ultra Outlets of Medford is an outlet center located in Medford, Minnesota about 55 miles south of the Minneapolis–Saint Paul, Minnesota Metropolitan Area (Twin Cities). Originally opened as Medford Outlet Center in 1991, it was the first outlet center to open in Minnesota. It includes retailers such as Old Navy, Eddie Bauer, Bath & Body Works, Maurices, Famous Footwear and a variety of local businesses.
Amazon employees protest closing of Shakopee MSP5 warehouse
SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Workers at a Twin Cities Amazon warehouse are protesting the closure of their facility, which employed nearly 700 people.Employees at Amazon's MSP5 sort facility say the company told them they will help them find other positions at other facilities, but workers are concerned those positions will take them out of their community. They're also worried those positions aren't promised. "My preference was permitting me to work at MSP1 because of convenience," said MSP5 worker Saido Mohammed. "I did pass the exam, I was not given a sure answer on whether I would be rehired or transferred. It's 50-50."An Amazon spokesperson told WCCO all employees at the Shakopee warehouse are being offered opportunities to transfer to other facilities in the Twin Cities.
No Sign of a Slow Down For Minnesota Tax Collections
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - An updated State Revenue Forecast is due out in a few weeks and a new report makes it more likely that it will project an even larger state budget surplus. The Minnesota Office of Management and Budget is reporting that net general fund revenues...
northernnewsnow.com
Homestead affidavit cards mailed out
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County property owners will be receiving homestead affidavit cards in the mail shortly. According to St. Louis County officials, approximately 12,000 cards were sent out within the past few days. The Assessor’s Department has two important messages for anyone who receives these...
Walz: MN National Guard Airmen shot down object over Lake Huron
DULUTH, Minn. — Airmen from the Minnesota National Guard's 148th Fighter Wing were responsible for shooting down a flying object over Lake Huron on Sunday, according to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. The airmen took off from Madison, WI and were working on a federal mission, according to the Governor.
Lizzo thanks Minnesota after snowplow naming
MINNESOTA, USA — Grammy award winner Lizzo says having a Minnesotan snowplow named after her is the highest honor she's ever been given. The singer posted a video on Twitter celebrating the announcement. Following a gasp, Lizzo says "I just heard that I have won the "Name A Snowplow"...
Major store chain closing another location in Minneapolis
Another major store chain has announced that it will be closing one of its locations in Minneapolis this month. Read on to learn more. Following on the heels of a major grocery store closure announcement in Minneapolis earlier this week, the national pharmacy chain Walgreens has also revealed that it plans to close its store located at 627 W. Broadway Avenue, according to local sources.
Minnesota Food Called The Best in the America
Go ahead and give yourself a pat on the back, Minnesota. Because a well-known food critic has called this Minnesota food the best in America!. Living here in Minnesota, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State.
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota offering free gun locks to all Minnesota gun owners
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota is setting a goal to get gun locks in the hands of every gun owner in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota DNR gave away more than 18,000 gun locks during the Minnesota State fair but their new goal is to get them in the hands of every Minnesota gun owner.
Food shelves in North Minneapolis report unprecedented number of people in need
MINNEAPOLIS -- A record number of Minnesotans are in need of help from food shelves and that number is expected to rise, especially in North Minneapolis. The Aldi store was one of only three grocery stores residents can shop on the city's north side, but earlier this week the chain announced it was closing its North Minneapolis location.RELATED: Aldi in North Minneapolis permanently closingThe food shelf at the Camden Collective serves the Camden neighborhood in Minneapolis and leaders expect more people will be using its food shelve once the store closes. It opened during the pandemic as a way to help support youth through...
Second major business announces closure in North Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — The Walgreens store located on the border of Minneapolis' Near North and Hawthorne neighborhoods is slated to close later this month, the second major business to announce a departure from north Minneapolis this week. In a statement, a Walgreens spokesperson confirmed that the location at 627 W....
Massive retail superstore closing in Wisconsin
A massive retail and grocery superstore recently announced that it would be closing at least one of its store locations in Wisconsin next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
Check Out This Amazing Minnesota North Shore Airbnb
Last October Amie and I spent four nights at this Airbnb cabin on the North Shore of Lake Superior just north of Grand Marais -- and it just might be the most beautiful Airbnb rental in Minnesota. The Auga Norte cabin is the perfect getaway for two with spectacular views...
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Eichorn: Minnesota kills another business
We had a double whammy of bad news for the northland this week. First, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled against Huber Engineered Woods and their proposed $440 million mill project in Cohasset. Yesterday Huber announced they were leaving Minnesota entirely, abandoning their $450 million project. I had a call...
507 Area Code Running Low on Numbers, New Area Code Coming Soon
Regulators say they are running out of numbers in the 507 area code, saying that a new area code is likely on the way for southern Minnesota. 612 and 218 were Minnesota's first area codes, with 507 being added in 1954. Since then we've added 320, 651, 952, and 763.
Major national store chain closing another Iowa location
A major national store chain recently announced that it would be closing at least one of its Iowa locations early next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
Major discount retailer opens new store location in Wisconsin
A major discount retail chain recently opened another new store location in Wisconsin and will be hosting a grand opening event this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular discount retail chain Big Lots! will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Wisconsin store location in West Bend, according to local sources.
South Dakota’s ‘Dakota Style’ VS. Minnesota’s ‘Old Dutch’ – Who Has the Best Chips?
Who Has The Best Potato Chips? South Dakota's 'Dakota Style' VS. Minnesota's 'Old Dutch'. You know how it is when you meet your soulmate. Everything seems to fall in place, the world seems a little better, a little brighter, and a little kinder. That was exactly how it was, the...
