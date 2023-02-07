Read full article on original website
Indian Lake Falls to Versailles
The Indian Lake boys basketball team went up against the talented Versailles Tigers, at home last night. Indian Lake played even with Versailles for the first half of the game, as the Lakers were down 25-21. The Tigers went on a 15-10 run in the 3rd. The Tigers’ leader, Connor Stonebraker, scored 10 points alone in the final period.
Changes Coming to Bellefontaine Youth Football Program
The Bellefontaine Joint Recreation District Board of Trustees met in regular session Tuesday evening. The bulk of the meeting included a discussion with Bellefontaine’s Youth Football & Cheerleading representative, Josh Stolly. Stolly and several other city coaches requested some changes in their program for 2023. Superintendent, Kris Myers explains:
West Liberty-Salem honor roll lists released
West Liberty Salem announces our second quarter honor roll recipients. Congratulations to the following students. West Liberty-Salem High School 2nd Quarter Honor Roll. Lance Campbell, Victoria Douthwaite, Levi Miller, Kaylee Blair, Haylee Earles, Sadie Paul, Kamden Hissong, Mason Helms, Ava Astorino, Brevin Louden, Eli Christison, Brady Kauffman, Marisa Smith, Lyndee Harrison, Brock Burgel, Naomi Cole, Caleb Ling, Ava Poppe, Abbie Thoman, Emery Longaberger, Geneva Estep, Breece Gullett, Dylan King, Emma Smith.
Jerry Wayne Burkhammer
Jerry Wayne Burkhammer, 75, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 6:48 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Logan Acres Care Center in Bellefontaine, Ohio. Jerry was born July 30, 1947, in West Virginia, a son of the late James Franklin and Martha Ann (Messenger) Burkhammer. Jerry is survived by a...
Hometown Ticketing Coming to the Fair
The Logan County Agricultural Society (LCAS), formerly known as the Logan County Senior Fair Board, met on Wednesday evening. A big topic for the evening was the approval of utilizing an online ticket sales option for fair tickets, Hometown Ticketing. Hometown Ticketing is a service that many local schools utilize for sports and musical ticket sales. The LCAS voted unanimously to begin utilizing the ticketing app for the 2023 fair. The board will use a hybrid system of online ticket sales, cash, and check forms of payment. The app will allow for credit card sales and will aid in several areas of the fair including pit passes, concessions, and possibly the livestock & bake sales.
LeRoy Allen Watkins
He was born in Sidney on May 12, 1951, to the late Allen Coleman and Eva (Cupps) Watkins. LeRoy was also preceded in death by his brother Roger Watkins Sr. as well as the love of his life, Mary Esther (Ward) Watkins, who he married on November 23, 1977. LeRoy...
Terry D. “Tinker” Lookabaugh
Terry D. “Tinker” Lookabaugh, 71, of Rushsylvania, passed away Monday morning, February 6, 2023, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio. Tinker was born in Marion County, Ohio, on July 5, 1951, to the late Earl and Enice W. (Bill) Lookabaugh. He was also preceded in death by a brother Jerry Lookabaugh, and his in-laws John and Carolyn Harvey.
Four Raiders qualify to the District 6 Science Fair
Four Benjamin Logan High School students are moving on to the District 6 Science Fair. Tristan Sheets is one of four BLHS students with a Superior rating moving on to the District Science Day 2023 which will be held in person on Saturday, March 25th, 2023 at the Ohio Northern University, Mathile Center for the Natural Sciences.
Maria Valeria “Val” Clay
Maria Valeria "Val" Clay, 77, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 5:53 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at her home. She was born on March 31, 1945, in Bogata Mures. Val married Marion Franklin Clay in 1983, and he preceded her in death on December 20, 1993. She was also preceded in death by a stepson, Randy Clay.
Sherry Louise Dugan
Sherry Louise Dugan, 81 of Lakeview Ohio, passed away, at 1:37 am February 7, 2023, at Ayden Healthcare of Bell Springs, Bellefontaine, Ohio. Sherry was born in Russells Point Ohio September 4th, 1941, to the late Melvin Leroy and Marietta (Beach) Hereld. She was preceded in death by her stepson Gene Deardorff and granddaughter Deborah Louis Deardorff, four sisters Clara, Sondra, Evelyn, and Lila, two brothers, Roger and William McKinley, and a nephew, Raymond Spires.
UW Youth Allocations grants available for Logan County
With the hope to improve the mental health of Logan County youth, the Student United Way committee is seeking applicants for 2023 Youth Allocations grant funding. The 28 high schoolers involved in United Way’s leadership development program recently finalized their criteria for awarding grant dollars after four months of learning about the human service needs in Logan County. Now they hope to make an impact with the $25,000 they have available to allocate. The deadline to apply for a grant is March 10.
Local Man Graduates from Logan County ARC
Judge Kevin P. Braig and the Logan County Court of Common Pleas Adult Recovery Court (ARC) Team are pleased to announce the graduation of Jason Hutson from the ARC. “Jason Hutson is one of the kindest and gentlest people that has graduated from the Adult Recovery Court since I have been on the bench,” Judge Braig said. “He is a quiet leader. If someone needed a ride or another favor, Jason would volunteer. He never asked for anything in return. He led by example. We will miss seeing him in court. But I think his future is bright and his best life is in front of him. We could not be more proud of him.”
Domestic complaint leads to multiple arrests
Two Bellefontaine residents were arrested following a domestic complaint Monday around 6:30 p.m. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a residence in the 400 block of North Detroit Street. While en route, dispatch advised a female, Mindy Gallagher, 33, held a razor blade up to the caller’s throat and then left the scene on foot.
New details released from lengthy 33 closure
New details have been released regarding the accident that shut down 33 for several hours. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Delarcy Black, of Grove City, was driving his semi on 33, near the Route 68 exit, when he clipped a vehicle operated by Ernest Vehorn, of Botkins. No...
Russells Point Village Council Recap
The Russells Point Village council handled a light agenda at their meeting in council chambers last night. Village Police Chief Joe Freyhof presented the council with a report detailing his department’s activity for 2022. The department handled 6,721 calls for service which was down approximately 1,000 from 2021. Freyhof attributed this drop to staffing issues.
