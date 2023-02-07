ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Jay-Z steals Grammys 2023 with 8-minute performance after boycott

Receiving five nominations this year may or may not have inspired Jay-Z’s return to the Grammys stage — but it’s clear that “God Did.” Bringing music lovers to church Sunday, the 53-year-old Brooklynite rocked the mic alongside hip-hop heavyweights Rick Ross, 47, Lil Wayne, 40, rap newcomer Fridayy and singer John Legend, 44, on their DJ Khaled-produced collaboration “God Did” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.  The smash hit earned three nods, including Song of the Year, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.  And the show-stopping showcase marked HOV’s long-awaited resurgence as a headliner at the awards gala, where he last performed...
E! News

DJ Khaled's Kids Just Stole Another Red Carpet Show With Their Major 2023 Grammys Appearance

Watch: DJ Khaled Steals the Mic at Grammys: "Me Got Me Here" All this family does is win, win, win no matter what!. After earning an impressive six nominations, DJ Khaled knew the 2023 Grammys was going to be a special night. But while walking the red carpet outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the producer wanted his entire family to experience the magic of music's biggest night. (For a complete list of Grammys 2023 winners, click here.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Lizzo Goes IG Official with BF at Pre-Grammy Gala for Atlantic Execs

Lizzo's boyfriend was front and center this weekend -- both at a big starry event, and on the place where a relationship matters most ... the Gram. The singer showed off actor and comedian, Myke Wright Saturday night at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala, standing shoulder to shoulder with her man ... and embracing each other in front of the cameras.
msn.com

Sons Of Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris Perform At Grammys For Motown Medley With Stevie Wonder And Smokey Robinson

R&B Group WanMor, aka the sons of Boyz II Men‘s Wanya Morris, hit the Grammys stage with music legends Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson for an electrifying Motown tribute. Big Boy, Chulo, Tyvas, and Rocco— who are the sons of R&B legend Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men — sang alongside Wonder and Robinson as they performed The Temptations’ “The Way You Do The Things You Do,” Smokey and The Miracles’ song “Tears Of A Clown,” as well as Wonder’s hit song “Higher Ground” with Chris Stapleton.
HipHopDX.com

Pretty Ricky's Baby Blue Released From Prison & Announces Name Change

Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue has been released from prison and announced that he’s now changing his name and releasing a book. Baby Blue was originally sentenced to 20 months in prison last February after pleading guilty to one count of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud. He was accused in October 2020 of filing fake loan applications to obtain funds meant for small businesses as part of the U.S. Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
ORLANDO, FL

