Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Chick-fil-A's Newest Sandwich Might Disappoint Chicken-Lovers
When you hear the name Chick-fil-A, you probably think of chicken nuggets, chicken tenders, and chicken sandwiches. Chicken is the name of the game here and well, the literal name of the chain, but there is a new player coming to the menu. Starting Monday, February 13, shoppers in select locations will find something new and plant-based on their menu to try — a Chick-fil-A cauliflower sandwich.
msn.com
'Kentucky Fried Chicken' Just Dropped 2 Brand New Menu Items
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. We enjoy it when our favorite eateries release new products. Depending on the type of day you’re having, this can really brighten it up. If you like seeing new menu items stick around for today’s post.
Pizza Hut Just Brought Back This 90s Fan Favorite To Its Menu—Customers Are Freaking Out!
More than two decades ago, the ‘Big New Yorker’ pizza offering from Pizza Hut became a fan-favorite item due to its huge size, New York inspiration and extra cheesy taste. While it was only available at Pizza Hut chain locations for a brief time in 1999, customers have never forgotten, and been asking for the return of the cult classic ever since.
Allrecipes.com
Shake Shack's New Burger May Be the Best Fast Food Burger I've Ever Had
Shake Shack, the burger chain known for pushing the envelope on quality and creativity in fast food burgers, is back with a limited-time menu that will blow you away. The new menu aims to bring a fine-dining experience to a fast-casual setting, and I have to say, after getting a sneak peek taste of it, they definitely succeeded.
Albany Herald
Celebrity Chef Tries Costco's Famous Rotisserie Chicken
One of the best parts of every visit to the warehouse mega-grocery chain Costco (COST) - Get Free Report is stopping by the little food counter on your way out the door. Customers will secure a spot in line as soon as they finish checkout, leaning against their carts packed full of bulk-package groceries and listening carefully for their ticket number to be called.
Subway Is Changing How They Make Sandwiches, No Longer Using Pre-Sliced Meat
As much as Subway is known for being as “fresh” as fast food comes, there’s one component of the restaurant that has, until recently, gone against this concept: their meat. As it turns out, the chain has been using pre-sliced, prepackaged deli meat–u...
KGUN 9
Papa John’s has a new pizza with crispy cheese on the bottom
Papa John’s is taking the idea of a cheese pizza to a new level with its latest menu item. The new Crispy Parm Pizza may look like a typical pie with sauce, cheese and toppings — but once you flip it over, you’ll find a surprise: more cheese! The pizza is made with Papa Johns’ thin crust coated with a blend of shredded Parmesan and Romano cheeses that’s baked on the bottom to create “the perfect amount of crunch.”
TODAY.com
Easy make-ahead Super Bowl apps: Buffalo chicken spring rolls and pizza rolls
Watching a football game is fun, but serve some grub and game day is sure to become a memorable experience! Former NFL linebacker and chef Derrell Smith is joining the TODAY Food team, as we get ready for the biggest game of the year. He shows us how to make spicy buffalo chicken spring rolls and cheesy pizza pockets.
How the 'boneless wing' became a tasty culinary lie
Americans are set to consume 1.45 billion chicken wings this Super Bowl weekend. So says the National Chicken Council. And some of them will be boneless — and thus not actual chicken wings.
QDOBA Brings Back Fan-Favorite Item Due to Popular Demand
Hurry–it's only available for a limited time.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
202K+
Followers
90K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0