When you hear the name Chick-fil-A, you probably think of chicken nuggets, chicken tenders, and chicken sandwiches. Chicken is the name of the game here and well, the literal name of the chain, but there is a new player coming to the menu. Starting Monday, February 13, shoppers in select locations will find something new and plant-based on their menu to try — a Chick-fil-A cauliflower sandwich.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO