PennLive.com

Chick-fil-A's Newest Sandwich Might Disappoint Chicken-Lovers

When you hear the name Chick-fil-A, you probably think of chicken nuggets, chicken tenders, and chicken sandwiches. Chicken is the name of the game here and well, the literal name of the chain, but there is a new player coming to the menu. Starting Monday, February 13, shoppers in select locations will find something new and plant-based on their menu to try — a Chick-fil-A cauliflower sandwich.
COLORADO STATE
msn.com

'Kentucky Fried Chicken' Just Dropped 2 Brand New Menu Items

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. We enjoy it when our favorite eateries release new products. Depending on the type of day you’re having, this can really brighten it up. If you like seeing new menu items stick around for today’s post.
KENTUCKY STATE
Allrecipes.com

Shake Shack's New Burger May Be the Best Fast Food Burger I've Ever Had

Shake Shack, the burger chain known for pushing the envelope on quality and creativity in fast food burgers, is back with a limited-time menu that will blow you away. The new menu aims to bring a fine-dining experience to a fast-casual setting, and I have to say, after getting a sneak peek taste of it, they definitely succeeded.
Albany Herald

Celebrity Chef Tries Costco's Famous Rotisserie Chicken

One of the best parts of every visit to the warehouse mega-grocery chain Costco (COST) - Get Free Report is stopping by the little food counter on your way out the door. Customers will secure a spot in line as soon as they finish checkout, leaning against their carts packed full of bulk-package groceries and listening carefully for their ticket number to be called.
KGUN 9

Papa John’s has a new pizza with crispy cheese on the bottom

Papa John’s is taking the idea of a cheese pizza to a new level with its latest menu item. The new Crispy Parm Pizza may look like a typical pie with sauce, cheese and toppings — but once you flip it over, you’ll find a surprise: more cheese! The pizza is made with Papa Johns’ thin crust coated with a blend of shredded Parmesan and Romano cheeses that’s baked on the bottom to create “the perfect amount of crunch.”
TODAY.com

Easy make-ahead Super Bowl apps: Buffalo chicken spring rolls and pizza rolls

Watching a football game is fun, but serve some grub and game day is sure to become a memorable experience! Former NFL linebacker and chef Derrell Smith is joining the TODAY Food team, as we get ready for the biggest game of the year. He shows us how to make spicy buffalo chicken spring rolls and cheesy pizza pockets.
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

