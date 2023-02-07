Gen Z workers have fueled job title inflation. It was perfectly timed with the Great Resignation.
I'm a Gen Z worker, and to some extent, I understand why millennial bosses find us daunting (here's Insider's guide to dealing with Gen Z workers, btw ).
We have access to so much information and embody the saying that knowledge is power — especially in the workplace. That power fuels a lot of Gen Z stereotypes: doing things our own way , valuing work-life balance , and not having job loyalty .
- Gen Z + Great Resignation = overinflated job titles. I was 23 years old (and very intimidated) when I first got a senior title. This was apparently part of a trend during the Great Resignation. A title bump is free, compared to a raise. A salaried title means no overtime pay. And you seem more important to people outside the company. Here's what to know:
- My brilliant colleague Aki Ito breaks down how some job titles have become overinflated, like "senior executive vice president."
- Early-career job titles have changed dramatically since 2019, according to a new study. Tech roles include "lead" in the title three times more now. "Principal" is used 57% more. And they've cut the frequency of "junior" by half.
- Title inflation also appeases Gen Z. Younger workers expect fancy titles much earlier in their careers than their older counterparts. They estimated that it takes three to six years to become a VP, while boomers think it takes a decade or longer.
More on how young people have fueled title inflation here.
In other news:
- More than 500 new emoji are up for consideration this year. A lot of them are variations of existing emoji. But there are a few entirely new ones, including a phoenix, lime, and broken chain. We compiled all the new emoji contenders here.
- Layoffs leave visa-holders in a lurch. American tech has long relied on immigrant workers. But many visa-holders were laid off during the recent mass job cuts. And per US law, they need to find a new job within 60 days or leave the country. More on the situation here.
- This is how much Big Tech companies lost in ads. Ad prices have fallen dramatically recently. Insider compiled data to reveal exactly how much money major tech companies like Google, Meta, and Amazon lost in ads. Check out the stats here.
- Google unveiled its ChatGPT competitor. CEO Sundar Pichai introduced "an experimental conversational AI service" on Monday. It's dubbed Bard AI and will be made widely public within weeks. More on the competitor chatbot here.
- Microsoft to announce Bing/ChatGPT alliance. Microsoft insiders said the company plans to relaunch Bing today to include tech from ChatGPT's parent company OpenAI. Get details of the big reveal here . Bonus: Leaked internal Microsoft survey results revealed online excitement about the collab. More on the secret survey here.
- A cloudy outlook for this tiny home startup. Boxabl is a startup sensation with hundreds of thousands of customers, including Elon Musk. But disgruntled customers, an empty factory, and ties to an alleged Iranian agent have muddled its future. Read our story on the company here.
- Authorities worry neo-Nazis are targeting critical infrastructure like the power grid. Law enforcement officials and experts say the record-number of attacks originate from right-wing conspiracy theorists. They are sowing chaos and destabilization to expedite a "race war." Read Insider's full investigation here.
Odds and ends:
- Check out these custom sleeper cabs for long-haul truckers. These vehicles are like luxurious tiny homes with grilling stations, fancy kitchens, and gaming centers. Hop in for a 360 tour here.
- Everything you need to know about the Apple Watch SE. This is the most affordable Apple Watch you can get — and it doesn't make many feature compromises. It lacks next-gen health sensors but is a "brilliant" entry-level smartwatch Time's ticking: Get the full review here.
What we're watching today:
- Microsoft's big AI event/announcement to "share some progress on a few exciting projects with Satya Nadella and others."
- President Biden will deliver the State of the Union speech .
- Salman Rushdie is publishing his new novel "Victory City."
- It's National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day .
