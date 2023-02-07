A 37-year-old man who was wounded in a broad-daylight shooting that left his brother dead in front of a Bronx Popeyes has since died, cops said Sunday. Devren Smith, of The Bronx, was one of four people wounded in the shooting around 2:30 p.m. Friday in front of the restaurant on East Tremont Avenue, near Hughes Avenue, according to police. His brother Jeremiah Smith, 24, was shot in the stomach and died at St. Barnabas Hospital, cops said. The shooting broke out during a dispute of an unknown nature, cops said. Two men, Jose Parilla, 32, and Salvatore River, 51, were arrested over the shooting. Parilla was busted Saturday and charged with murder, attempted murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said. Rivera, 51, was arrested Friday and charged with murder, manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, cops said. A 36-year-old man was shot in the ankle, while a 58-year-old was struck in the buttocks, police said. Both were expected to survive.

BRONX, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO