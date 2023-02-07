Read full article on original website
Gunman missed his target in botched Bronx shooting
NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx are searching for a gunman with bad aim after he fired several shots at a vehicle, completely missing it each time Saturday morning. Detectives with the NYPD’s 52nd Precinct say the accuracy-deficient gunman is male with a light complexion, 5’7” in height, approximately 160 lbs, and believed to be in his 20’s. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, and a black knit cap. According to police, at approximately 6:47 am, the unidentified male individual exited a black sedan and discharged a firearm multiple times in the direction of a The post Gunman missed his target in botched Bronx shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Second brother dies after broad-daylight shooting outside NYC Popeyes
A 37-year-old man who was wounded in a broad-daylight shooting that left his brother dead in front of a Bronx Popeyes has since died, cops said Sunday. Devren Smith, of The Bronx, was one of four people wounded in the shooting around 2:30 p.m. Friday in front of the restaurant on East Tremont Avenue, near Hughes Avenue, according to police. His brother Jeremiah Smith, 24, was shot in the stomach and died at St. Barnabas Hospital, cops said. The shooting broke out during a dispute of an unknown nature, cops said. Two men, Jose Parilla, 32, and Salvatore River, 51, were arrested over the shooting. Parilla was busted Saturday and charged with murder, attempted murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said. Rivera, 51, was arrested Friday and charged with murder, manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, cops said. A 36-year-old man was shot in the ankle, while a 58-year-old was struck in the buttocks, police said. Both were expected to survive.
Man arrested in Manhattan after LI woman carjacked at knifepoint: police
A man armed with a knife and hammer was arrested in Manhattan after he carjacked a Long Island woman in her driveway early Saturday, police said.
NBC New York
2nd Man Dies After Quadruple Shooting Outside NYC Popeyes; 2 Arrested
Another New York man died on Sunday, two days after a flurry of bullets struck him and three other men outside a Popeyes restaurant on a corner in the Bronx, authorities said. Police announced the death of Devren Smith, 37, after he was struck Friday afternoon and rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. A second victim, 24-year-old Jeremiah Smith, died the same day of the shooting after he was hit in the chest.
17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the NYPD’s 43rd Precinct have issued a missing person alert for a 17-year-old Bronx girl. Police say Rihanna Joyner, 17, of Howe Street, has not been seen by her family since leaving her home early Friday morning. It was reported to police that Rihanna Joyner was last seen on Friday, February 10, at approximately 5:30 am leaving her residence. She is described as 5’5″ tall, 105 pounds, with a dark complexion, thin build, curly black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black clothing. Anyone with information in regard to this incident The post 17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Stranger kicks man down Bronx subway stairs, breaks his legs: NYPD
A 34-year-old man broke both legs after he was kicked down a flight of stairs at a Bronx subway station, police said Sunday as they released a photo of the suspect.
Suspect in quadruple shooting in the Bronx arrested, one dead
New York, NY – An argument outside a Popeyes restaurant in the Bronx escalated to gunfire leaving one person dead and three others injured Friday afternoon. The deceased victim was identified as 24-year-old Jeremiah Smith. Police later arrested Salvatore Rivera on charges of murder, manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Police responded to the area of 621 East Tremont Avenue outside the new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the corner of Hughes Avenue at around 2:30 pm. Multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots and people wounded were made by witnesses in the area. When 48th Precinct officers arrived, they found The post Suspect in quadruple shooting in the Bronx arrested, one dead appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD: New video shows suspect in deadly Bronx shooting
NEW YORK -- New video shows the man police are looking for in a deadly shooting in the Bronx. Police said the suspect was seen getting out of a car on Pratt Avenue just before 21-year-old Nicholas Lewis was shot and killed on Jan. 18. Police also released a photo of the car the suspected gunman was in.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Newark police searching for missing 13-year-old, who possibly traveled to the Bronx
NEWARK, NJ – A 13-year-old girl has gone missing in Newark and today, police are asking the public to assist in finding her. Jhanny Victoria Baez De La Cruz, 13, who was reported missing on Saturday, is being sought by police, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé. At 11:00 p.m. on February 9, 2023, Jhanny was last seen in the 100 block of South Street. Jhanny Victoria is a frequent runaway and may be traveling to the Bronx, New York. She is 5’1″ tall and 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was wearing a The post Newark police searching for missing 13-year-old, who possibly traveled to the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
83-year-old man assaulted near Central Park
NEW YORK, NY – An 83-year-old man walking across the intersection of West 61st Street and Broadway, between Central Park and Fordham University, was assaulted on Wednesday by an unknown suspect. Police reported that at around 3:30 pm, the elderly male was attacked in the crosswalk by the suspect, who pushed him, with force, to the ground. The suspect fled the scene but was captured on nearby surveillance video cameras. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai West and treated for a laceration to the back of his head. The suspect was described as a male, 5’8” in height, approximately The post 83-year-old man assaulted near Central Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD: Customer shot trying to stop late-night robbery at Brooklyn deli
NEW YORK -- A customer at a Brooklyn deli wound up in the hospital after they were shot trying to stop a late-night robbery. According to detectives, one suspect held up a gun while another took money from the cash register as the deli on Myrtle Avenue in Clinton Hill was about to close Friday. A 48-year-old man intervened and got into an argument with the suspects, investigators said. He was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police have not made any arrests or released descriptions of the suspects. An officer was keeping watch inside the deli Saturday morning.
pix11.com
Robbers pistol-whip employee, steal $4.6k from NYC store: NYPD
CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two armed robbers walked into a store in Brooklyn and shot an employee before fleeing with $4,600 in cash, police said. The armed men entered a convenience store on Myrtle Avenue on Friday around 11:30 p.m., according to authorities. The robbers demanded cash from the store employee, then shot his left hip and pistol-whipped him, police said. The crooks ran off with $4,600 in cash, authorities said.
Man shot dead near Harlem Shake Shake continuing violent weekend across NYC
A man was shot dead near a Manhattan Shake Shack on Saturday night, continuing a spree of violence that began on Friday afternoon in New York City.
NBC New York
Bloody 15 Hours in NYC Leaves 2 Dead, at Least 9 Others Wounded Across City: Cops
A handful of shootings across the Big Apple left nearly a dozen victims hurt -- two would ultimately perish from their injuries -- during a particularly violent 15-hour stretch to start the weekend. Authorities say the bloodshed started around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the Bronx, where four men were shot...
Victim in deadly Times Square shooting identified
NEW YORK, NY – Police have identified the victim in Thursday’s deadly shooting in Times Square as 22-year-old Idriss Siby of the Bronx. Police responded to the area of West 44th Street and 8th Avenue after receiving a report of a 22-year-old man shot in the chest by an unknown gunman. Police arrived on scene shortly after 5:30 pm. “Upon arrival, officers observed a 22-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest.” Midtown South Precinct detectives reported. The victim was transported by EMS to Mt Sinai West, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Police The post Victim in deadly Times Square shooting identified appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ex-boyfriend arrested in murder of NJ kindergarten teacher, another suspect at-large
The ex-boyfriend of a Jersey City kindergarten teacher who was found dead in a shallow grave on Tuesday was arrested Friday in connection to the killing, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s office.
Arrest in quadruple shooting in Tremont Friday that left one dead
Police arrested 51-year-old Rivera Salvatore in connection with the quadruple shooting that happened in Tremont Friday that left one man dead
Mam shot and killed at NYCHA Red Hook housing project in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NY – A 49-year-old man was found by police unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg early Thursday morning. Officers with the city’s 76th Precinct were investigating a shots fired 911 call at 9:30 am inside the Red Hook Houses NYCHA housing project on Lorraine Street. When officers arrived, they found Jason Andrades, a resident of the complex and treated him until he was transported by EMS to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. Upon arrival at the hospital, Andrades was pronounced dead. Police are continuing their investigation, but no suspects have been identified and no The post Mam shot and killed at NYCHA Red Hook housing project in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Missing Brooklyn college student found dead near train tracks just off campus
NEW YORK, NY – Police have found the body of missing 19-year-old Brooklyn college student Deandre Matthews. Matthews, a criminal justice major, was found near the freight tracks near 2236 Nostrand Avenue. At around 6 pm on Tuesday, police officers with the city’s 70th Precinct investigating a 911 call reporting a victim laying near the tracks found Matthews unresponsive. He had a gunshot wound to the head and severe burns across his body. He also suffered from smoke inhalation, according to the NYPD. Matthews was reported missing after not returning home on Monday. At this time no arrests have been The post Missing Brooklyn college student found dead near train tracks just off campus appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brooklyn teen reported missing since January
NEW YORK, NY – Police in Brooklyn are asking the public to assist in locating missing 14-year-old Yaddelin Cruz. Cruz was last seen in the area of Sackman Street in Brownsville. Police that Yaddelin Cruz was last seen on Tuesday, January 31, at approximately 10 am, leaving her residence. She was described as 5’2″ tall, 100 pounds, with a medium complexion, thin build, brown eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, grey leggings, and black and white sneakers. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline The post Brooklyn teen reported missing since January appeared first on Shore News Network.
